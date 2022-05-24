All Alola to Alola Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The end of the Season of Alola has come to Pokémon Go. It’s been a season surrounding the many Alolan Pokémon available in the mobile game. To cap it out, you’ll have the chance to encounter the many notable Alolan Pokémon before moving on to the next season on June 1. For the event, Alola to Alola, there are a handful of Field Research tasks you can find while exploring your neighborhood while playing Pokémon Go. These are all the Field Research tasks and rewards for the Alola to Alola event in Pokémon Go.

All Alola to Alola Field Research tasks and rewards

You can only carry three Field Research tasks at a time. If you want a new one, drop one of your current ones and spin a PokéStop or a Gym disc to receive one of the Alola to Alola tasks during the event. These are the various tasks and rewards you’ll earn for completing them.

Power up Pokémon 7 times – Rowlet, Popplio, or Little encounter

Send 3 gifts: 5 Poké Balls

Send 3 gifts and add a sticker to each: 3 Pina Berries

Use 7 berries to catch Pokémon – 7 Ultra Balls

Walk 1 km – Pikipek or a Yungoos encounter

These tasks will be available from May 25 to June 1. On June 1, you can no longer acquire them from any PokéStop or Gym you visit. In addition, a new season of Pokémon Go will begin, available to everyone on that day. Make sure to complete your Field Research tasks before June 1 to acquire more.