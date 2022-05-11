All announcements at the May 11 Nintendo Indie World Showcase

The Nintendo Indie World Direct on May 11 had a lot packed into its 20-minute presentation. This is your one-stop shop to discover everything that indie developers announced on Nintendo Switch. There are updates to games we already knew about below, along with brand-new announcements for the platform. No, Hollow Knight: Silksong and Sports Story were not to be seen.

Everything announced during the May 11 Nintendo Indie World Showcase

Ooblets

The Showcase began by giving us an update on the colorful life-sim/adventure/creature collection game Ooblets from Glumberland. We got a good look at everything we’ll be doing in the game, including dance battles, farming, and some of the locations to explore. Ooblets releases in the summer.

Batora: Lost Haven

Fight your way across an interplanetary story-driven action RPG that features hack & slash and twin-stick shooter gameplay!



Batora: Lost Haven from @stormindgames and @Team17 is coming to #NintendoSwitch this fall! #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/ay9j9W0XSn — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 11, 2022

ElecHead

Join Elec on a shocking mission to bring the light back to the world with his head, literally and figuratively, when ElecHead comes to #NintendoSwitch this summer! #IndieWorld 🤖⚡ pic.twitter.com/hZIC0FUfZM — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 11, 2022

ElecHead from NamaTakahashi. A puzzle-platformer developed by just one person. You throw your head to trigger objects in the NES Mega Man-esque stages. Elec Head releases this summer.

Soundfall

Shoot and move to the beat in vibrant co-op (up to four players locally or online) action top-down looter-shooter Soundfall from Noodlecake. You’ll need to save Symphonia to the song of your choice in each stage. Get the timing right and your power increases, with a detailed skill tree. It’s out today.

Wildfrost

Wildfrost from Chucklefish and Deadpan Games. A tactical rogue-like deck-building card game. Put an end to the perpetual frost this holiday season.

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator is releasing on Switch. TABS (as it’s commonly known) gives you the freedom to create and watch large-scale battles with rag-doll physics almost entirely for laughs. You can make your own units to fight in wobbly battles. TABS releases on Switch this summer.

Gunbrella

Devolver Digital has announced the side-scrolling action shooter Gunbrella. Gunbrella releases in 2023. It looks big, atmospheric, and seems to offer plenty of upgrades for the titular gunbrella, which you’ll use to shoot and glide your way through the map with.

We Are OFK

We Are OFK brings the indie band to the Switch in an emotional-looking episodic (new episodes each week) adventure game filled with playable music videos. The first episode releases this summer.

Silt

Silt, from Fireshine Games and Spiral Circus Games takes us on a spooky hand-drawn underwater adventure. You can possess and take control of various different sea creatures, too. It releases on Switch in June.

Mini Motorways

Mini Motorways is making its way from Apple Arcade onto the Switch. There are daily and weekly challenges to complete. The road-management game releases on the eShop today.

Wayward Strand

Wayward Strand from Ghost Pattern takes you on a mysterious journey through a flying Australian hospital. A detective game that promotes multiple playthroughs. The game releases on Switch July 21.

Cult of the Lamb

Cult of the Lamb, from Devolver Digital, asks you to fight through dungeons and build your village when it releases on Switch later this year.

Another Crab’s Treasure

Brand-new “shellslike” action game from Aggro Crab, Another Crab’s Treasure, tackles you with defeating giant enemy crabs as a hermit crab to buy back your shell. Find and equip one of the more than 50 different shells to aid you in combat. Another Crab’s Treasure releases on Switch in 2023.

Everything else announced

The Indie World Showcase ended with a sizzle reel of incoming indie games, including Card Shark, Idol Manager, Cursed to Golf, and more. Skip to the end of the full Indie World Direct above to see them all in action. The games announced are as follows:

OneShot: World Machine Edition (available this summer)

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees (available later today)

Idol Manager (August 25)

Card Shark (demo available today)

Cursed to Golf (available this summer)

A Guidebook of Babel (available this fall)

OPUS: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition (available later today)

That’s everything that was announced during the May 11 Nintendo Indie World Direct.