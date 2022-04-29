All armor bonuses in Elden Ring, explained
What armor will you be wearing?
There are multiple armor sets for you to pick from in Elden Ring. Some of this armor will benefit you more than others, depending on what type of build you’re trying to use for your playthrough. You’ll want to consider the weight, the defenses, and the bonuses for wearing certain pieces. Not every armor will have a distinct bonus, but you do not need to wear the full set to receive all the benefits if they do. In this guide, we’re going to cover all armor bonuses in Elden Ring.
All armor bonuses in Elden Ring
There are over 100 armor sets available for you to select during your Elden Ring playthrough. You can choose to wear a full set of armor, but not every piece of armor has a bonus for you to wear, but some of them offer unique benefits, giving you an additional reason to go out of your way to wear it.
- Alberich: Give a boost for Aberrant Sorceries, a 5% bonus per piece, minus the leg set
- Albinauric: The mask increases your arcane by 4
- Azur’s Glintstone: The helmet increases the Comet Azur, Glintstone Cometshard, and Comet spells
- Battlemage: The Haima Glintstone Crown increases Strength and Intelligence by two and has a 10% FP reduction
- Black Knight: The chest piece muffles the sound of the wearer’s footstep
- Briar: You will damage enemies when you roll into them. The damage is increased for each piece worn
- Commoner: The chest piece will increase your Faith by one
- Consort: The max will increase your Dexterity by one
- Crucible Axe: Each piece of the set increases your damage with Aspect of the Crucible incantations by 3.5%, for a total of 15% while wearing the full set
- Crucible Tree: Each piece of the set increases your damage with Aspect of the Crucible incantations by 3.5%, for a total of 15% while wearing the full set
- Duelist: Supposedly, the helmet attracts enemies to the wearer’s location, potentially similar to the Shabriri’s Woe Talisman
- Errant Sorcerer: The crown increases the wearer’s Intelligence and Endurance by 2, with a detriment of 10% FP
- Godskin Noble: The robe of this armor increases the damage of Noble Presence incantation by 20%6
- Goldmask: The mask increases Golden Order incantations by 10%
- Haligtree Foot Soldier: The helmet increases your Faith by one
- Haligtree Knight: The helmet increases your Faith by two
- Haligtree Soldier: The helmet increases your Faith by one
- House Marais: The mask increases your Arcane by one
- Lazurli Sorcerer: The mask increases your Intelligence and Dexterity by three but lowers your maximum health by 18%
- Lusat: The crown increases the damage of the spells Stars of Ruin by 15%, and Star Shower and Glintstone Stars by 10%
- Noble: The hood increases your Mind by one
- Omen: Each armor piece increases the damage of Omen Bairn and Regal Omen Bairn by 5%
- Omenkiller: The helmet increases the Strength by two
- Preceptor: The Big Hat increases your Mind by three and reduces your Stamina by 9%
- Queen of the Full Moon: The helmet increases your Intelligence by three
- Raptor: The chest piece will increase your jump attacks
- Raya Lucarian Sorcerer: The mask increases your Intelligence by three, reducing your total stamina by 9%
- Rotten Duelist: The Rotten Duelist Helmet draws enemies to their location, similar to the Shabriri’s Woe Talisman
- Royal Remains: The helmet gives your health regeneration, but not until you are below 15% maximum health
- Ruler: The mask increases your Faith by one
- Shaman: The helmet increases the attack power of Ancestral Infant’s Head by 20%
- Snow Witch: The snow witch hat increases the potency of Cold sorceries by 10%
- Spellblade: Each piece of this armor increases your weapon art damage by roughly 2%
- War Surgeon: The helmet increases the wearer’s attack power by 10% for 20 seconds once blood loss has happened to an enemy
- White Reed: The helmet increases your Dexterity by three, decreasing your focus by 44
- Zamor