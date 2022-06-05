All Ashwold Cemetery Hidden Lair spawn locations in Diablo Immortal

Ashwold Cemetery is a pretty big area filled with monsters, skeletons, and plenty of mausoleums. These mausoleums are typically where you will find the Hidden Lairs in this area. Unfortunately, there is no guaranteed way to find these hidden lairs. Rather, you will need to search aimlessly until you happen to come across one. Fortunately, having a map of their locations helps out a lot. We will be breaking down the map into sections to detail the areas you can find the lairs since there are so many. Here is where you can find all the Hidden Lair spawns in Ashwold Cemetery in Diablo Immortal.

Queen Asylla’s Tomb / The Ossuary

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The areas with the most Hidden Lair spawn locations are Queen Asylla’s Tomb and The Ossuary. These are the areas to the northeast of the Guard’s Watch Waypoint. You can spend your time waiting Guard’s Watch until a Hidden Lair spawns, making it the perfect zone to search for lairs. You can also start your path here before moving on to the more northern zone of the map. Remember to check the mausoleums since that is where the Hidden Lairs spawn on this map.

Ashwold Manor

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Ashwold Manor is one of the more difficult areas to search thanks to the large number of enemies that spawn around this area. You will first come here during the main story before entering the Mad King’s Breach. There are only four mausoleums to search here that the lairs can spawn in. Luckily, there is also a waypoint here that you can stand near to get a break from the enemies.

Eastern Gardens / The Outskirts

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Eastern Gardens is another area that doesn’t have many Hidden Lair spawns. You can easily run a path from this area down to The Outskirts before going back up to The Ossuary. There is one Hidden Lair spawn between the Gardens and The Outskirts but there are no spawn locations in The Outskirts.