All Axolotl color variants in Minecraft
Every Axolotl color you can find in Minecraft, and some you can’t find.
The axolotl comes in a variety of colors, and you can find them while exploring the lush caves in Minecraft. There are multiple types for you to find, giving you the chance to bring them back to your homestead and take care of them, potentially breeding more to have an axolotl farm on your hands. In this guide, we’re going to cover all of the axolotl colors you can find in Minecraft, including the unreleased and removed colors that you won’t be able to find.
All Axolotl Colors
Common
- Leucistic: Leucistic Axolotls, or ‘Lucy’ for short, are light pink with pink detailing
- Wild: Wild Axolotls are brown with dark brown detailing
- Cyan: Cyan Axolotls are a blueish white with pink detailing
- Gold: Gold Axolotls are yellow and a golden detailing
Each of the four common colors of the axolotl have a 24.98 percent chance to spawn before you find them. If you add that all up, there’s a 99.917 percent chance of an axolotl to appear as one of the common colors, giving you an extremely small for the rare color to spawn.
Rare
- Blue: Blue Axolotls are periwinkle blue with blue and orange detailing.
Rare Axolotls are extremely hard to find, and only have a 0.083% chance of spawning. They also, however, have the same chance through breeding if you wish to try for one repeatedly. There’s an extremely low chance of this happening.
Unreleased/Removed
- Leucistic (old version): The old version of the Leucistic Axolotl was a yellowish pink. Their in-game replacement is common-tier.
- Wild (old version): The old version of the Wild Axolotl was a brownish orange. Their in-game replacement is common-tier.
- Green: Green Axolotls are lime green with green detailing. They were shown in the Axolotl announcement, but are not currently in the game. Whether they are to be added later remains to be seen, but it may have been replaced by the rare Blue axolotl.