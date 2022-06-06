All Axolotl color variants in Minecraft

The axolotl comes in a variety of colors, and you can find them while exploring the lush caves in Minecraft. There are multiple types for you to find, giving you the chance to bring them back to your homestead and take care of them, potentially breeding more to have an axolotl farm on your hands. In this guide, we’re going to cover all of the axolotl colors you can find in Minecraft, including the unreleased and removed colors that you won’t be able to find.

All Axolotl Colors

Common

Leucistic : Leucistic Axolotls, or ‘Lucy’ for short, are light pink with pink detailing

: Leucistic Axolotls, or ‘Lucy’ for short, are light pink with pink detailing Wild : Wild Axolotls are brown with dark brown detailing

: Wild Axolotls are brown with dark brown detailing Cyan : Cyan Axolotls are a blueish white with pink detailing

: Cyan Axolotls are a blueish white with pink detailing Gold: Gold Axolotls are yellow and a golden detailing

Each of the four common colors of the axolotl have a 24.98 percent chance to spawn before you find them. If you add that all up, there’s a 99.917 percent chance of an axolotl to appear as one of the common colors, giving you an extremely small for the rare color to spawn.

Rare

Blue: Blue Axolotls are periwinkle blue with blue and orange detailing.

Rare Axolotls are extremely hard to find, and only have a 0.083% chance of spawning. They also, however, have the same chance through breeding if you wish to try for one repeatedly. There’s an extremely low chance of this happening.

Unreleased/Removed