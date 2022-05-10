All Azumarill weaknesses and best Pokemon counters in Pokémon Go

Azumarill is a formidable opponent in Pokémon Go. It regularly appears in the Great and Ultra Leagues in Pokémon Go’s PvP competitions, considered one of the stronger choices in both categories. You’ll also have a chance to battle it in three-star raids, allowing you to catch one for yourself. In this guide, we will cover all Azumarill weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go.

All Azumarill weaknesses

Azumarill is a Fairy and Water-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Electric, Grass, and Poison-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fighting, Fire, Ice, and Water-type attacks. Azumarill can be difficult to counter, given its robust resistances, which makes it an ideal choice for PvP battles, alongside the many moves it can learn.

Best Pokémon counters to Azumarill

The best Pokémon to use against Azumarill include Mega Gengar, Roserade, and Magnezone.

Mega Gengar is a Ghost and Poison-type Pokémon, similar to its base form. If you do not have any Mega Gengar energy, using the standard Gengar is suitable for this encounter. Both Pokémon have a powerful moveset that can be devastating against Azumarill. The best moveset for Mega Gengar is the fast move lick and the charged moves shadow ball and sludge bomb.

We also recommend Roserade, the Grass and Poison-type Pokémon. Roserade is a capable Grass-type Pokémon that has seen more use in Pokémon Go and continues to be useful raiding Pokémon. It’s capable of withstanding many of Azumarill’s Water-type moves and dishing out Grass and Poison-type attacks. The best moveset to teach Roserade is the fast move poison jab and the charged moves sludge bomb and grass knot.

The last Pokémon we’re going to recommend is Magnezone, the Electric and Steel-type Pokémon. Being a Steel-type, Magnezone will have a robust defense against Azumarill’s Fairy-type moves, making it a suitable tank for this raid. The best moveset to teach Mangezone is the fast move charge beam, and the charged moves wild charge and zap cannon.

You’ll need a full team of six Pokémon to take on Azumarill. We recommend you use these other choices to fill out the rest of your roster before the battle.

Alolan Exeggutor

Chesnaught

Electivire

Jolteon

Luxray

Tangrowth

Tapu Koko

Torterra

Venusaur

Victreebel

Zarude

After beating Azumarill, you’ll have a chance to capture it and add it to your collection. Unfortunately, you cannot catch a shiny Azumarill during three-star raids.