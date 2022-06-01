All banned Pokémon in the Great League Remix in Pokémon Go – June 2022

The Great League Remix battles have returned to Pokémon Go in the Battle League’s Season 11. It’ll be one of the many competitions you can participate in for the Battle League, giving you the chance to test your skills against other trainers. Unfortunately, a handful of Pokémon has been banned from this competition, making it slightly different than the standard Great League experience. These are all Pokémon banned from the Great League Remix battles in Pokémon Go for June 2022.

These are the 20 Pokémon you won’t be able to use in the Great League Remix battles for Season 11. If you attempt to enter the game with one of these Pokémon as an option, you will not be able to jump into a match against another trainer.

Alolan Ninetails

Altaria

Azumarill

Bastiodon

Defense Forme Deoxys

Drapion

Galarian Stunfisk

Jellicent

Medicham

Nidoqueen

Obstagoon

Sableye

Scrafty

Skarmory

Swampert

Talonflame

Trevenant

Umbreon

Venusaur

Walrein

If you were thinking about using any of these Pokémon, unfortunately, they will not be available for the Great League Remix battle. You’ll be able to freely use them in the traditional Great League battles, which is taking place at the same time.

Many favorites have been added to this list appearing through the first half of 2022. Trevenant and Walrein have become favorite options for many Pokémon Go players. Seeing them removed from the Great League in this capacity could open up several creative possibilities for players who don’t have an ideal roster to defeat them.