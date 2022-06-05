All Battle Pass cosmetics and skins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

With the debut of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, players will be tasked with filling out yet another Battle Pass with a hundred cosmetics to own, in total. Similar to previous seasons, the Battle Pass continues its “page” format, allowing owners to collect Battle Stars in order to purchase goods on each page. Though, there are a few twists this time around. For one, players will find a bevy of new Star Wars Series cosmetics on its last page, including the almighty Darth Vader skin. Here’s everything you’ll be going after in the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass.

Page 1

Cosmetic Rarity Cost Crossfire Back Bling Epic Six Battle Stars Double Shot Loading Screen Uncommon Three Battle Stars The Syndicate Music Pack Rare Five Battle Stars Evie skin Epic Free for all Battle Pass owners Pairing Blades Harvesting Tool Epic Seven Battle Stars 100 V-Bucks Legendary Five Battle Stars Runaway Emoticon Uncommon Three Battle Stars Assemble Snap Banner Icon Uncommon Two Battle Stars Snap skin Legendary Nine Battle Stars Syndicate Strike Spray Uncommon Three Battle Stars

Page 2

Cosmetic Rarity Cost Utility Claymore Harvesting Tool Rare Seven Battle Stars Battle Mode Spray Uncommon Three Battle Stars Eh? Emoticon Uncommon Three Battle Stars Match Up Loading Screen Uncommon Three Battle Stars Tover Back Bling Legendary Six Battle Stars Blowin’ Up Emote Rare Seven Battle Stars The Balance of Two Wrap Uncommon Four Battle Stars Evie (Syndicate Couture) Style Epic Eight Battle Stars 100 V-Bucks Legendary Five Battle Stars Banner Icon Uncommon Two Battle Stars

Page 3

Cosmetic Rarity Cost Adira’s Armor Wrap Rare Four Battle Stars Last Stop Loading Screen Uncommon Three Battle Stars Dragon Rune Lance Harvesting Tool Epic Seven Battle Stars Articulated Blade Wing Glider Epic Six Battle Stars Pop It Music Pack Rare Five Battle Stars Arm-y Guy Emote Legendary Seven Battle Stars Adira skin Epic Nine Battle Stars Ugh! Emoticon Uncommon Three Battle Stars 100 V-Bucks Legendary Five Battle Stars 100 V-Bucks Legendary Five Battle Stars

Page 4

Cosmetic Rarity Cost Dragon Glider Legendary Six Battle Stars Lance Dance Emote Epic Seven Battle Stars Adira and the Dragon Loading Screen Uncommon Three Battle Stars Dragon Spirit Spray Uncommon Three Battle Stars Adria’s Battle Flag Back Bling Epic Six Battle Stars Banner Icon Uncommon Two Battle Stars Adira (Infiltrator) style Epic Eight Battle Stars Falling Fate Contrail Rare Four Battle Stars 100 V-Bucks Legendary Five Battle Stars 100 V-Bucks Legendary Five Battle Stars

Page 5

Cosmetic Rarity Cost Mushroom Valley Loading Screen Uncommon Three Battle Stars Glitz Grid Contrail Rare Four Battle Stars Stormshielder Blades Harvesting Tool Rare Seven Battle Stars Wrapped With Love Emoticon Uncommon Three Battle Stars Storm Chase Glider Uncommon Six Battle Stars Stormfader Strike Spray Uncommon Three Battle Stars The Stormfader’s Cloak Back Bling Epic Six Battle Stars Stormfader skin Epic Nine Battle Stars Banner Icon Uncommon Two Battle Stars 100 V-Bucks Legendary Five Battle Stars

Page 6

Cosmetic Rarity Cost Sovereign Griffen Glider Epic Six Battle Stars Griffin’s Talon Back Bling Legendary Six Battle Stars The King’s Oath Harvesting Tool Epic Seven Battle Stars It Is Finished Emote Uncommon Seven Battle Stars The King’s Charge Uncommon Three Battle Stars Malik’s Sigil Uncommon Three Battle Stars Malik’s Honor Wrap Epic Four Battle Stars Malik skin Legendary Nine Battle Stars 100 V-Bucks Legendary Five Battle Stars 100 V-Bucks Legendary Five Battle Stars

Page 7

Cosmetic Rarity Cost The King’s Oath (Blazing Oath) style Epic Four Battle Stars Stormfader (Storm Brawler) style Epic Eight Battle Stars Daises Wrap Rare Four Battle Stars Exalted Skies Contrail Epic Four Battle Stars Charge Emoticon Uncommon Three Battle Stars The Tree Loading Screen Uncommon Three Battle Stars Steady Emote Icon Series Seven Battle Stars Malik (Exalted) style Legendary Eight Battle Stars 100 V-Bucks Legendary Five Battle Stars 100 V-Bucks Legendary Five Battle Stars

Page 8

Cosmetic Rarity Cost Sabina skin Epic Nine Battle Stars Widow’s Promise Harvesting Tool Rare Seven Battle Stars Banner Icon Uncommon Two Battle Stars Gossamer Shine Contrail Rare Four Battle Stars Distressed Emoticon Uncommon Three Battle Stars Wind Crawler Glider Rare Six Battle Stars You’re Next Spray Uncommon Three Battle Stars Party Crasher Loading Screen Uncommon Three Battle Stars Shuriken Spinner Emote Uncommon Seven Battle Stars 100 V-Bucks Legendary Five Battle Stars

Page 9

Cosmetic Rarity Cost Darth Vader Banner Icon Star Wars Series Two Battle Stars Long Ride Home Music Pack Rare Five Battle Stars Sabina (Burning Ember) style Epic Eight Battle Stars Polished Stone Wrap Rare Four Battle Stars Lord Vader Spray Star Wars Series Three Battle Stars Widow’s Promise Back Bling Epic Six Battle Stars Evie (Neon Couture) style Epic Eight Battle Stars We’re Vibin’ Now Loading Screen Uncommon Three Battle Stars 100 V-Bucks Legendary Five Battle Stars 100 V-Bucks Legendary Five Battle Stars

Page 10

Cosmetic Rarity Cost Viper Probe Droid Back Bling Star Wars Series Six Battle Stars Darth Shader Wrap Star Wars Series Four Battle Stars TIE Squadron Contrail Star Wars Series Four Battle Stars Vader’s Saber Emoticon Star Wars Series Three Battle Stars Sigil of the Empire Harvesting Tool Star Wars Series Seven Battle Stars Imperial March Emote Star Wars Series Seven Battle Stars Lambda-Class Shuttle Glider Star Wars Series Six Battle Stars Darth Vader skin Star Wars Series Nine Battle Stars Sith Ascension Loading Screen Star Wars Series Three Battle Stars 100 V-Bucks Legendary Five Battle Stars

Ahead of the season’s launch, developer Epic Games had also given fans a deeper look into featured Battle Pass skins on Fortnite Lookbook. The website includes numerous screenshots that detail unlockable skin styles, such as Evie’s Neon Couture outfit, Malik’s Exalted outfit, and Adira’s purple and blue Infiltrator outfit.