All Battle Pass cosmetics and skins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

The latest pass features the one and only Darth Vader and a customizable Snap skin.

With the debut of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, players will be tasked with filling out yet another Battle Pass with a hundred cosmetics to own, in total. Similar to previous seasons, the Battle Pass continues its “page” format, allowing owners to collect Battle Stars in order to purchase goods on each page. Though, there are a few twists this time around. For one, players will find a bevy of new Star Wars Series cosmetics on its last page, including the almighty Darth Vader skin. Here’s everything you’ll be going after in the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass.

Page 1

CosmeticRarityCost
Crossfire Back BlingEpicSix Battle Stars
Double Shot Loading ScreenUncommonThree Battle Stars
The Syndicate Music PackRareFive Battle Stars
Evie skinEpicFree for all Battle Pass owners
Pairing Blades Harvesting ToolEpicSeven Battle Stars
100 V-BucksLegendaryFive Battle Stars
Runaway EmoticonUncommonThree Battle Stars
Assemble Snap Banner IconUncommonTwo Battle Stars
Snap skinLegendaryNine Battle Stars
Syndicate Strike SprayUncommonThree Battle Stars

Page 2

CosmeticRarityCost
Utility Claymore Harvesting ToolRareSeven Battle Stars
Battle Mode SprayUncommonThree Battle Stars
Eh? EmoticonUncommonThree Battle Stars
Match Up Loading ScreenUncommonThree Battle Stars
Tover Back BlingLegendarySix Battle Stars
Blowin’ Up EmoteRareSeven Battle Stars
The Balance of Two WrapUncommonFour Battle Stars
Evie (Syndicate Couture) StyleEpicEight Battle Stars
100 V-BucksLegendaryFive Battle Stars
Banner IconUncommonTwo Battle Stars

Page 3

CosmeticRarityCost
Adira’s Armor WrapRareFour Battle Stars
Last Stop Loading ScreenUncommonThree Battle Stars
Dragon Rune Lance Harvesting ToolEpicSeven Battle Stars
Articulated Blade Wing GliderEpicSix Battle Stars
Pop It Music PackRareFive Battle Stars
Arm-y Guy EmoteLegendarySeven Battle Stars
Adira skinEpicNine Battle Stars
Ugh! EmoticonUncommonThree Battle Stars
100 V-BucksLegendaryFive Battle Stars
100 V-BucksLegendaryFive Battle Stars

Page 4

CosmeticRarityCost
Dragon GliderLegendarySix Battle Stars
Lance Dance EmoteEpicSeven Battle Stars
Adira and the Dragon Loading ScreenUncommonThree Battle Stars
Dragon Spirit SprayUncommonThree Battle Stars
Adria’s Battle Flag Back BlingEpicSix Battle Stars
Banner IconUncommonTwo Battle Stars
Adira (Infiltrator) styleEpicEight Battle Stars
Falling Fate Contrail RareFour Battle Stars
100 V-BucksLegendaryFive Battle Stars
100 V-BucksLegendaryFive Battle Stars

Page 5

CosmeticRarityCost
Mushroom Valley Loading ScreenUncommonThree Battle Stars
Glitz Grid ContrailRareFour Battle Stars
Stormshielder Blades Harvesting ToolRareSeven Battle Stars
Wrapped With Love EmoticonUncommonThree Battle Stars
Storm Chase GliderUncommonSix Battle Stars
Stormfader Strike SprayUncommonThree Battle Stars
The Stormfader’s Cloak Back BlingEpicSix Battle Stars
Stormfader skinEpicNine Battle Stars
Banner IconUncommonTwo Battle Stars
100 V-BucksLegendaryFive Battle Stars

Page 6

CosmeticRarityCost
Sovereign Griffen GliderEpicSix Battle Stars
Griffin’s Talon Back BlingLegendarySix Battle Stars
The King’s Oath Harvesting ToolEpicSeven Battle Stars
It Is Finished EmoteUncommonSeven Battle Stars
The King’s ChargeUncommonThree Battle Stars
Malik’s SigilUncommonThree Battle Stars
Malik’s Honor WrapEpicFour Battle Stars
Malik skinLegendaryNine Battle Stars
100 V-BucksLegendaryFive Battle Stars
100 V-BucksLegendaryFive Battle Stars

Page 7

CosmeticRarityCost
The King’s Oath (Blazing Oath) styleEpicFour Battle Stars
Stormfader (Storm Brawler) styleEpicEight Battle Stars
Daises WrapRareFour Battle Stars
Exalted Skies ContrailEpicFour Battle Stars
Charge EmoticonUncommonThree Battle Stars
The Tree Loading ScreenUncommonThree Battle Stars
Steady EmoteIcon SeriesSeven Battle Stars
Malik (Exalted) styleLegendaryEight Battle Stars
100 V-BucksLegendaryFive Battle Stars
100 V-BucksLegendaryFive Battle Stars

Page 8

CosmeticRarityCost
Sabina skinEpicNine Battle Stars
Widow’s Promise Harvesting ToolRareSeven Battle Stars
Banner IconUncommonTwo Battle Stars
Gossamer Shine ContrailRareFour Battle Stars
Distressed EmoticonUncommonThree Battle Stars
Wind Crawler GliderRareSix Battle Stars
You’re Next SprayUncommonThree Battle Stars
Party Crasher Loading ScreenUncommonThree Battle Stars
Shuriken Spinner EmoteUncommonSeven Battle Stars
100 V-BucksLegendaryFive Battle Stars

Page 9

CosmeticRarityCost
Darth Vader Banner IconStar Wars SeriesTwo Battle Stars
Long Ride Home Music PackRareFive Battle Stars
Sabina (Burning Ember) styleEpicEight Battle Stars
Polished Stone WrapRareFour Battle Stars
Lord Vader SprayStar Wars SeriesThree Battle Stars
Widow’s Promise Back BlingEpicSix Battle Stars
Evie (Neon Couture) styleEpicEight Battle Stars
We’re Vibin’ Now Loading ScreenUncommonThree Battle Stars
100 V-BucksLegendaryFive Battle Stars
100 V-BucksLegendaryFive Battle Stars

Page 10

CosmeticRarityCost
Viper Probe Droid Back Bling Star Wars SeriesSix Battle Stars
Darth Shader WrapStar Wars SeriesFour Battle Stars
TIE Squadron ContrailStar Wars SeriesFour Battle Stars
Vader’s Saber EmoticonStar Wars SeriesThree Battle Stars
Sigil of the Empire Harvesting ToolStar Wars SeriesSeven Battle Stars
Imperial March EmoteStar Wars SeriesSeven Battle Stars
Lambda-Class Shuttle GliderStar Wars SeriesSix Battle Stars
Darth Vader skinStar Wars SeriesNine Battle Stars
Sith Ascension Loading ScreenStar Wars SeriesThree Battle Stars
100 V-BucksLegendaryFive Battle Stars

Ahead of the season’s launch, developer Epic Games had also given fans a deeper look into featured Battle Pass skins on Fortnite Lookbook. The website includes numerous screenshots that detail unlockable skin styles, such as Evie’s Neon Couture outfit, Malik’s Exalted outfit, and Adira’s purple and blue Infiltrator outfit.

