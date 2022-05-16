All Battle Pass rewards and content in Apex Legends Mobile Season 1: Prime Time

Dive into the game’s first pass for Legendary skins and crucial Trackers.

If there was ever a time to progress through an Apex Legends Mobile Battle Pass, it would surely be for Season 1: Prime Time. The game’s inaugural pass includes bare essentials like Win and Kill Trackers for each Legend and the vital Syndicate Gold currency. Of course, it wouldn’t be a proper Battle Pass without skins. It features five character skins, including Legendary ones for Pathfinder, Caustic, and Gibraltar.

Unlike the PC and console iteration, the Battle Pass for Mobile offers up 50 Tiers of cosmetics and currencies. However, it is much more generous to those who don’t own the pass, as it still lends one free cosmetic each Tier. Those desiring any of the items below will need to act fast. Season 1 and its Battle Pass is slated to expire on June 13. Here’s everything you’ll soon earn from Season 1: Prime Time Battle Pass.

TierPremium Battle Pass rewardsFree rewards
1Legendary Caustic skin (Vermin Control), Legendary Kraber skin (The SOS)Two Fade Pieces
250 Syndicate GoldLifeline Tracker (Season 1 Wins)
3Caustic Tracker (Season 1 Wins)Bloodhound Tracker (Season 1 Wins)
420 Flux20 Flux
5Mirage Frame (Hot Head)Fade Tracker (Season 1 Wins)
6Five Mission Cards20 Flux
7Weapon Charm (Life Lineage)Five Mission Cards
8Caustic Tracker (Damage Dealt in Season 1)Caustic Holo Spray (Obnoxious)
950 Syndicate GoldTwo Fade Pieces
10Rare Hemlok Burst AR skin (722 Containment)Rare Wraith skin (722 Released)
11Caustic Tracker (Season 1 Kills)Five Mission Cards
12Pathfinder Holo Spray (Woo-hoo!)Bangalore Tracker (Season 1 Wins)
1350 Syndicate GoldTwo Fade Pieces
14Gibraltar Tracker (Season 1 Wins)Wraith Tracker (Season 1 Wins)
15Wraith Emote (Possessed)Weapon Charm (Breathe It In)
1650 Syndicate GoldFive Mission Cards
17Lifeline Frame (Winged Guardian)Two Fade Pieces
18Gibraltar Tracker (Season 1 Kills)Five Mission Cards
1950 Syndicate Gold20 Flux
20Gibraltar Skydive Emote (Front Row Seat)Rare Volt SMG skin (Stellar)
21Five Mission CardsFade Tracker (Season 1 Kills)
22Gibraltar Tracker (Damage Dealt in Season 1)Five Mission Cards
2350 Syndicate Gold20 Flux
24Five Mission CardsLifeline Tracker (Season 1 Kills)
25Caustic Frame (Virulent)Two Fade Pieces
2650 Syndicate GoldFive Mission Cards
27Pathfinder Tracker (Season 1 Wins)20 Flux
28Mirage Holo Spray (Mother and Son)Wraith Tracker (Season 1 Kills)
2950 Syndicate GoldFive Mission Cards
30Legendary Gibraltar skin (Gentle Giant)Rare Charge Rifle skin (Skeletal Remains)
31Five Mission CardsMirage Tracker (Season 1 Wins)
32Octane Tracker (Season 1 Wins)Bangalore Tracker (Season 1 Kills)
3350 Syndicate GoldFive Mission Cards
34Pathfinder Tracker (Season 1 Kills)Bloodhound Tracker (Season 1 Kills)
3550 Syndicate GoldPathfinder Frame (Anchoring Effect)
36Octane (Season 1 Kills)Bangalore Tracker (Damage Dealt in Season 1)
3720 FluxCommon Pack
3850 Syndicate GoldLifeline Tracker (Damage Dealt in Season 1)
3915 Mission CardsFive Mission Cards
40Epic Spitfire skin (Odious Vapor)Fade Tracker (Damage Dealt in Season 1)
4150 Syndicate Gold20 Flux
4220 FluxMirage Tracker (Season 1 Kills)
4350 Syndicate GoldFive Mission Cards
44Octane Tracker (Damage Dealt in Season 1)Bloodhound Tracker (Damage Dealt in Season 1)
45Bangalore Emote (Present Arms)Wraith Holo Spray (Void Slice)
4650 Syndicate GoldWraith Tracker (Damage Dealt in Season 1)
47Pathfinder Tracker (Damage Dealt in Season 1)Common Pack
4820 Flux20 Flux
49100 Syndicate GoldMirage Tracker (Damage Dealt in Season 1)
50Legendary Pathfinder skin (Ready for Impact), Legendary Havoc skin (Authorized Personnel Only)Epic Mirage skin (Graffiti Artist)

