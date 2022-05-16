All Battle Pass rewards and content in Apex Legends Mobile Season 1: Prime Time
Dive into the game’s first pass for Legendary skins and crucial Trackers.
If there was ever a time to progress through an Apex Legends Mobile Battle Pass, it would surely be for Season 1: Prime Time. The game’s inaugural pass includes bare essentials like Win and Kill Trackers for each Legend and the vital Syndicate Gold currency. Of course, it wouldn’t be a proper Battle Pass without skins. It features five character skins, including Legendary ones for Pathfinder, Caustic, and Gibraltar.
Unlike the PC and console iteration, the Battle Pass for Mobile offers up 50 Tiers of cosmetics and currencies. However, it is much more generous to those who don’t own the pass, as it still lends one free cosmetic each Tier. Those desiring any of the items below will need to act fast. Season 1 and its Battle Pass is slated to expire on June 13. Here’s everything you’ll soon earn from Season 1: Prime Time Battle Pass.
|Tier
|Premium Battle Pass rewards
|Free rewards
|1
|Legendary Caustic skin (Vermin Control), Legendary Kraber skin (The SOS)
|Two Fade Pieces
|2
|50 Syndicate Gold
|Lifeline Tracker (Season 1 Wins)
|3
|Caustic Tracker (Season 1 Wins)
|Bloodhound Tracker (Season 1 Wins)
|4
|20 Flux
|20 Flux
|5
|Mirage Frame (Hot Head)
|Fade Tracker (Season 1 Wins)
|6
|Five Mission Cards
|20 Flux
|7
|Weapon Charm (Life Lineage)
|Five Mission Cards
|8
|Caustic Tracker (Damage Dealt in Season 1)
|Caustic Holo Spray (Obnoxious)
|9
|50 Syndicate Gold
|Two Fade Pieces
|10
|Rare Hemlok Burst AR skin (722 Containment)
|Rare Wraith skin (722 Released)
|11
|Caustic Tracker (Season 1 Kills)
|Five Mission Cards
|12
|Pathfinder Holo Spray (Woo-hoo!)
|Bangalore Tracker (Season 1 Wins)
|13
|50 Syndicate Gold
|Two Fade Pieces
|14
|Gibraltar Tracker (Season 1 Wins)
|Wraith Tracker (Season 1 Wins)
|15
|Wraith Emote (Possessed)
|Weapon Charm (Breathe It In)
|16
|50 Syndicate Gold
|Five Mission Cards
|17
|Lifeline Frame (Winged Guardian)
|Two Fade Pieces
|18
|Gibraltar Tracker (Season 1 Kills)
|Five Mission Cards
|19
|50 Syndicate Gold
|20 Flux
|20
|Gibraltar Skydive Emote (Front Row Seat)
|Rare Volt SMG skin (Stellar)
|21
|Five Mission Cards
|Fade Tracker (Season 1 Kills)
|22
|Gibraltar Tracker (Damage Dealt in Season 1)
|Five Mission Cards
|23
|50 Syndicate Gold
|20 Flux
|24
|Five Mission Cards
|Lifeline Tracker (Season 1 Kills)
|25
|Caustic Frame (Virulent)
|Two Fade Pieces
|26
|50 Syndicate Gold
|Five Mission Cards
|27
|Pathfinder Tracker (Season 1 Wins)
|20 Flux
|28
|Mirage Holo Spray (Mother and Son)
|Wraith Tracker (Season 1 Kills)
|29
|50 Syndicate Gold
|Five Mission Cards
|30
|Legendary Gibraltar skin (Gentle Giant)
|Rare Charge Rifle skin (Skeletal Remains)
|31
|Five Mission Cards
|Mirage Tracker (Season 1 Wins)
|32
|Octane Tracker (Season 1 Wins)
|Bangalore Tracker (Season 1 Kills)
|33
|50 Syndicate Gold
|Five Mission Cards
|34
|Pathfinder Tracker (Season 1 Kills)
|Bloodhound Tracker (Season 1 Kills)
|35
|50 Syndicate Gold
|Pathfinder Frame (Anchoring Effect)
|36
|Octane (Season 1 Kills)
|Bangalore Tracker (Damage Dealt in Season 1)
|37
|20 Flux
|Common Pack
|38
|50 Syndicate Gold
|Lifeline Tracker (Damage Dealt in Season 1)
|39
|15 Mission Cards
|Five Mission Cards
|40
|Epic Spitfire skin (Odious Vapor)
|Fade Tracker (Damage Dealt in Season 1)
|41
|50 Syndicate Gold
|20 Flux
|42
|20 Flux
|Mirage Tracker (Season 1 Kills)
|43
|50 Syndicate Gold
|Five Mission Cards
|44
|Octane Tracker (Damage Dealt in Season 1)
|Bloodhound Tracker (Damage Dealt in Season 1)
|45
|Bangalore Emote (Present Arms)
|Wraith Holo Spray (Void Slice)
|46
|50 Syndicate Gold
|Wraith Tracker (Damage Dealt in Season 1)
|47
|Pathfinder Tracker (Damage Dealt in Season 1)
|Common Pack
|48
|20 Flux
|20 Flux
|49
|100 Syndicate Gold
|Mirage Tracker (Damage Dealt in Season 1)
|50
|Legendary Pathfinder skin (Ready for Impact), Legendary Havoc skin (Authorized Personnel Only)
|Epic Mirage skin (Graffiti Artist)