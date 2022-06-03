All Blood Altar targets within V Rising
Power up with the blood of these foes.
Within V Rising, there are specific bosses that need to be targeted in order to learn new recipes, functions, and powers that will unlock more of Vardoran. These bosses are found via the Blood Altar, a unique building that allows players to track these bosses across the land.
Players should ultimately progress through these bosses in sequential order, as they are listed within the Blood Altar. There are cases where players can take on a higher-level boss than they should, such as with Octavian the Militia Captain, but erring too far from progression tends to result in frustration.
Here is a list of all Blood Altar targets, and the powers they unlock within V Rising. Bosses will unlock for tracking once players reach an appropriate Gear Score in V Rising, making the boss plausible to defeat.
V Rising boss list
|Level
|Creature
|Unlocks
|16
|Alpha Wolf
|Powers
– Wolf Form
|20
|Keely the Frost Archer
|Buildings
– Tannery
Recipes
– Traveler’s Wrap
– Empty Canteen
– Leather
|20
|Rufus the Foreman
|Powers
– Blood Rage
Buildings
– Woodworking Bench
Recipes
– Hunter’s Crossbow
– Fishing Pole
– Sculptured Wood
– Painting Frame
|20
|Errol the Stonebreaker
|Powers
– Aftershock
Buildings
– Big Stash
|26
|Lidia the Chaos Archer
|Powers
– Chaos Volley
Buildings
– The Devourer
|27
|Grayson the Armourer
|Powers
– Crimson Aegis
Buildings
– Five-Finger Workboards
– Long Boards
– Statues
Recipes
– Whetstone
|27
|Goreswine the Ravager
|Powers
– Corpse Explosion
– Veil of Bones
Buildings
– Tomb
– Nocturne Fences
Recipes
– Skeleton
– Ghoul
|30
|Putrid Rat
|Powers
– Rat Form
|30
|Clive the Firestarter
|Powers
– Veil of Chaos
Buildings
– Alchemy Table
– Enchanted Braziers
– Enchanted Torches
|34
|Polora the Feywalker
|Powers
– Spectral Wolf
– Veil of Illusion
Buildings
– Vampire Waygate
– Golden Floors
Recipes
– Minor Garlic Resistance Brew
|36
|Ferocious Bear
|Powers
– Bear Form
Buildings
– Fur rugs
|37
|Nicholaus the Fallen
|Powers
– Pestilence
– Ward of the Damned
Buildings
– Study
|37
|Quincey the Bandit King
|Powers
– Chaos Barrier
– Merciless Charge
Buildings
– Smithy
– Tailoring Bench
Recipes
– Iron Ingot
– Iron Weapons
– Hollowfang Battlegear
|38
|Beatrice the Tailor
|Powers
– Human Form
Buildings
– Loom
– Curtains
Recipes
– Hunter’s Cloak
– Cloth
– Cotton Yarn
|40
|Vincent the Frostbringer
|Powers
– Frost Barrier
– Veil of Frost
Buildings
– Prison Cell
Recipes
– Reinforced Plank
|44
|Christina the Sun Priestess
|Powers
– Purgatory
Recipes
– Glass
– Empty Glass Bottle
– Holy Resistance Potion
– Blood Rose Potion
|46
|Leandra the Shadow Priestess
|Powers
– Spectral Assassin
Buildings
– Jewelcrafting Table
Recipes
– Scourge Pendant
– Scourgestone
– Skeleton Priest
|46
|Tristan the Vampire Hunter
|Powers
– Blood Hunger
Recipes
– Greater Blood Essence
|48
|Terah the Geomancer
|Powers
– Spectral Guardian
Buildings
– Gem Cutting Table
Recipes
– Siege Golem Stone
– Regular Gems
|52
|Meredith the Bright Archer
|Powers
– Sanguine Cell
Recipes
– Wool Thread
|56
|Frostmaw the Mountain Terror
|Powers
– Ice Nova
Recipes
– Scroll
|58
|Octavian the Militia Captain
|Powers
– Mirror Strike
Buildings
– Anvil
Recipes
– Dark Silver Ingot
– Dawnthorn Regalia
– Dark Silver Weapons
|60
|Raziel the Shepherd
|Powers
– Crimson Beam
Buildings
– Athenaeum
Recipes
– Silver Resistance Potion
– Corrupted Artifact
|60
|Ungora the Spider Queen
|Powers
– Volatile Arachnid
Recipes
– Ghost Yarn
– Silk
– Spiderling
|62
|The Duke of Balaton
|Powers
– Toad Form
|62
|Jade the Vampire Hunter
|Powers
– Chaos Barrage
Recipes
– Major Explosive Box
– Primal Blood Essence
|62
|Foulrot the Soultaker
|Powers
– Mist Trance
Recipes
– Phantom’s Veil
– Spectral Dust
– Banshee
|64
|Willfred the Werewolf Chief
|Powers
– Heart Strike
Recipes
– Holy Resistance Flask
|64
|Mairwyn the Elementalist
|Powers
– Crystal Lance
Recipes
– Imperial Thread
|68
|Morian the Stormwing Matriarch
|Powers
– Void
Recipes
– Flawless Gems
|68
|Azariel the Sunbringer
|Powers
– Power Surge
Recipes
– Gold Ingot
|68
|Terrorclaw the Ogre
|Powers
– Arctic Leap
|72
|Matka the Curse Weaver
|Powers
– Unstable Mosquito
Recipes
– Schematic
– Mosquito
|76
|Nightmarshal Styx the Sunderer
|Powers
– Bat Form
|78
|Gorecrusher the Behemoth
|Powers
– Wisp Dance
|78
|The Winged Horror
|Powers
– Frost Vortex
|80
|Solarus the Immaculate
|Powers
– Summon Fallen Angel