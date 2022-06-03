All Blood Altar targets within V Rising

Power up with the blood of these foes.

Image via Stunlock Studios

Within V Rising, there are specific bosses that need to be targeted in order to learn new recipes, functions, and powers that will unlock more of Vardoran. These bosses are found via the Blood Altar, a unique building that allows players to track these bosses across the land.

Players should ultimately progress through these bosses in sequential order, as they are listed within the Blood Altar. There are cases where players can take on a higher-level boss than they should, such as with Octavian the Militia Captain, but erring too far from progression tends to result in frustration.

Here is a list of all Blood Altar targets, and the powers they unlock within V Rising. Bosses will unlock for tracking once players reach an appropriate Gear Score in V Rising, making the boss plausible to defeat.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

V Rising boss list

LevelCreatureUnlocks
16Alpha WolfPowers
– Wolf Form
20Keely the Frost ArcherBuildings
– Tannery
Recipes
– Traveler’s Wrap
– Empty Canteen
– Leather
20Rufus the ForemanPowers
– Blood Rage
Buildings
– Woodworking Bench
Recipes
– Hunter’s Crossbow
– Fishing Pole
– Sculptured Wood
– Painting Frame
20Errol the StonebreakerPowers
– Aftershock
Buildings
– Big Stash
26Lidia the Chaos ArcherPowers
– Chaos Volley
Buildings
– The Devourer
27Grayson the ArmourerPowers
– Crimson Aegis
Buildings
– Five-Finger Workboards
– Long Boards
– Statues
Recipes
– Whetstone
27Goreswine the RavagerPowers
– Corpse Explosion
– Veil of Bones
Buildings
– Tomb
– Nocturne Fences
Recipes
– Skeleton
– Ghoul
30Putrid RatPowers
– Rat Form
30Clive the FirestarterPowers
– Veil of Chaos
Buildings
– Alchemy Table
– Enchanted Braziers
– Enchanted Torches
34Polora the FeywalkerPowers
– Spectral Wolf
– Veil of Illusion
Buildings
– Vampire Waygate
– Golden Floors
Recipes
– Minor Garlic Resistance Brew
36Ferocious BearPowers
– Bear Form
Buildings
– Fur rugs
37Nicholaus the FallenPowers
– Pestilence
– Ward of the Damned
Buildings
– Study
37Quincey the Bandit KingPowers
– Chaos Barrier
– Merciless Charge
Buildings
– Smithy
– Tailoring Bench
Recipes
– Iron Ingot
– Iron Weapons
Hollowfang Battlegear
38Beatrice the TailorPowers
– Human Form
Buildings
– Loom
– Curtains
Recipes
– Hunter’s Cloak
– Cloth
– Cotton Yarn
40Vincent the FrostbringerPowers
– Frost Barrier
– Veil of Frost
Buildings
– Prison Cell
Recipes
– Reinforced Plank
44Christina the Sun PriestessPowers
– Purgatory
Recipes
– Glass
– Empty Glass Bottle
– Holy Resistance Potion
– Blood Rose Potion
46Leandra the Shadow PriestessPowers
– Spectral Assassin
Buildings
– Jewelcrafting Table
Recipes
– Scourge Pendant
– Scourgestone
– Skeleton Priest
46Tristan the Vampire HunterPowers
– Blood Hunger
Recipes
– Greater Blood Essence
48Terah the GeomancerPowers
– Spectral Guardian
Buildings
– Gem Cutting Table
Recipes
– Siege Golem Stone
– Regular Gems
52Meredith the Bright ArcherPowers
– Sanguine Cell
Recipes
– Wool Thread
56Frostmaw the Mountain TerrorPowers
– Ice Nova
Recipes
– Scroll
58Octavian the Militia CaptainPowers
– Mirror Strike
Buildings
– Anvil
Recipes
– Dark Silver Ingot
– Dawnthorn Regalia
– Dark Silver Weapons
60Raziel the ShepherdPowers
– Crimson Beam
Buildings
– Athenaeum
Recipes
– Silver Resistance Potion
– Corrupted Artifact
60Ungora the Spider QueenPowers
– Volatile Arachnid
Recipes
– Ghost Yarn
– Silk
– Spiderling
62The Duke of BalatonPowers
– Toad Form
62Jade the Vampire HunterPowers
– Chaos Barrage
Recipes
– Major Explosive Box
– Primal Blood Essence
62Foulrot the SoultakerPowers
– Mist Trance
Recipes
– Phantom’s Veil
– Spectral Dust
– Banshee
64Willfred the Werewolf ChiefPowers
– Heart Strike
Recipes
– Holy Resistance Flask
64Mairwyn the ElementalistPowers
– Crystal Lance
Recipes
– Imperial Thread
68Morian the Stormwing MatriarchPowers
– Void
Recipes
– Flawless Gems
68Azariel the SunbringerPowers
– Power Surge
Recipes
– Gold Ingot
68Terrorclaw the OgrePowers
– Arctic Leap
72Matka the Curse WeaverPowers
– Unstable Mosquito
Recipes
– Schematic
– Mosquito
76Nightmarshal Styx the SundererPowers
– Bat Form
78Gorecrusher the BehemothPowers
– Wisp Dance
78The Winged HorrorPowers
– Frost Vortex
80Solarus the ImmaculatePowers
– Summon Fallen Angel

