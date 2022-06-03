All Blood Altar targets within V Rising

Within V Rising, there are specific bosses that need to be targeted in order to learn new recipes, functions, and powers that will unlock more of Vardoran. These bosses are found via the Blood Altar, a unique building that allows players to track these bosses across the land.

Players should ultimately progress through these bosses in sequential order, as they are listed within the Blood Altar. There are cases where players can take on a higher-level boss than they should, such as with Octavian the Militia Captain, but erring too far from progression tends to result in frustration.

Here is a list of all Blood Altar targets, and the powers they unlock within V Rising. Bosses will unlock for tracking once players reach an appropriate Gear Score in V Rising, making the boss plausible to defeat.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

V Rising boss list