All Blood types in V Rising
Vampires want all of the blood, all of the time.
V Rising attempts to take on the thriving survival genre with its bloody twist. V Rising tasks players with creating their vampire and heading out into a world full of creatures, hunters, and other players-controlled vampires. Sucking blood isn’t just a healing mechanic in V Rising; it is also how you level and change your class. This guide will break down the various blood types in V Rising.
How to obtain blood types
Every enemy in V Rising contains a blood type that you can drink. Blood types in V Rising are essentially a soft class so to speak. When you are in the open world, engage wildlife or a hostile enemy until their health reaches a critical level. Once their health bar is low, you will be presented with a feed option.
Upon feeding on that enemy, you will absorb a percentage of the blood type they contain. Special class-specific bonuses will open up once you accumulate a set rate of these specific blood types, as long as the blood types aren’t mixed. For example, if you have a creature’s blood type, avoid feeding on other types because the creature-specific stats will be lost.
Different Blood Types
V Rising has six unique blood types accompanying class-specific bonus stats they can impart. These blood types are located in the hostile open world. Enemies of all kinds will eventually respawn, so feel free to farm these blood types to maximize all of their unique effects. Each blood type can be leveled five times.
- Brutes – This blood type is designed around a lifesteal build. Each new rank will increase the amount of health restored upon delivering fatal blows in combat.
- Creatures – This blood type focuses on increasing base stats, health regeneration, and sun resistance. This is a tremendous early class to focus on as wild animals are abundant.
- Rogues – This blood type focuses on mobility and critical attacks. This class is best for moving quickly and dealing with significant damage rapidly.
- Scholars – As their name implies, this blood type is directed at ramping up spell-based attacks and power usage. Spells become more powerful, and their associated costs reduce significantly at tier five.
- Warriors – This class is about melee combat and reducing incoming physical damage. This is a great class to wield if you favor wading into enemy camps with a powerful physical attack style of gameplay.
- Worker – This is the blood type designed for crafting and building your vampire empire. This blood type should be sought after before you begin farming for materials. It will significantly reduce the effort required to gather rare materials to grow and establish a fully furnished castle.