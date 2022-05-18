All Blood types in V Rising

V Rising attempts to take on the thriving survival genre with its bloody twist. V Rising tasks players with creating their vampire and heading out into a world full of creatures, hunters, and other players-controlled vampires. Sucking blood isn’t just a healing mechanic in V Rising; it is also how you level and change your class. This guide will break down the various blood types in V Rising.

How to obtain blood types

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Every enemy in V Rising contains a blood type that you can drink. Blood types in V Rising are essentially a soft class so to speak. When you are in the open world, engage wildlife or a hostile enemy until their health reaches a critical level. Once their health bar is low, you will be presented with a feed option.

Upon feeding on that enemy, you will absorb a percentage of the blood type they contain. Special class-specific bonuses will open up once you accumulate a set rate of these specific blood types, as long as the blood types aren’t mixed. For example, if you have a creature’s blood type, avoid feeding on other types because the creature-specific stats will be lost.

Different Blood Types

Screenshot by DoubleXP

V Rising has six unique blood types accompanying class-specific bonus stats they can impart. These blood types are located in the hostile open world. Enemies of all kinds will eventually respawn, so feel free to farm these blood types to maximize all of their unique effects. Each blood type can be leveled five times.