Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator codes (May 2022)

Bubble Gum Simulator tasks you with reaching the highest heights as possible by blowing bubbles to lift you into the air. Along the way, you can sell your bubbles for coins and earn pet companions to accompany you as you reach for the stratosphere. Fans of the game will want to be on the lookout for codes to immediately unlock gems, pets, and more. Here is a complete list of codes for the Bubblegum Simulator in Roblox.

How to redeem a code

To redeem these codes, click on the Twitter icon and input one of the codes mentioned below. If the code does not work immediately, try restarting the game.

Active Roblox Bubblegum Simulator codes

Extra Luck

glitch

Easter21

JollyChristmas

ChristmasPart2

Christmas2020

christmas

Update63

Update60

Update59

Update58

Update57

Update54

Update53

Season 8

Mushroom

Galactic

Portal

MegaSale

600M

Valentines

2hourluck

BriteJuice

BubblePass

ExtraLuck

Fancy2

HappyEaster

Halloween

July4th

Kraken

LostCity

LuckyDay

NewEgg

NewWorld

Ocean

Season3

SecretLuckCode

sircfenneriscool

sircfennerNoob

StPatricks

StPatrickLuck

SuperBeach

SuperLuck

SecretCode

ThankYou

UnderTheSea

Update21

Update16

Update52

Update55

Update64

Update65

Update67

Update68

Update70

Update71

20HourLuck

FrostPortal

300k

AutumnSale

BlizzyrdBest

BlizzyWizzy

ChristmasHype

Easter2020

EpicSecretCode

Jonathan

KingSlimeGang

Luckiest

LuckyCode

LuckyDay2

MegaLuckBoost

Mystic

SpookyCode

SuperBoost

SuperSecretCode

SylentlyOP

YouTubeLuck

Extra Hatch Speed

Ghosts

Citrus

Carnival

Carnival2

Vacation

MegaSpeedBoost

SuperSale

Vine

Spring

Update48

Update47

Update46

Update45

Update72

Update73

Update74

Update75

Season7

Challenges

300M

400m

AtlantisHats

BeachBoost

Bunny

ChristmasBoost

Circus

Clown

Cupid

Fireworks

FREE

FreeBoost

FreeHatchSpeed

HammieIsBadAtRocketLeague

InThePast

Part2

Pass

Poseidon

ReallyFancy

SANTACLAUS

SecretBoost

Special

SpeedBoost

SpeedyBoi

SpookyHalloween

Summer

SuperSecret

superspeed

SylentlyBest

SylentlyIsCool

Tomcat

TrickOrTreat

UltraSpeed

Valentine

2020

600MBoost

Autumn

AutumnSale2

BGSXMAS

BlizzyrdOP

CANDYCANE

Costume

FreeSpeed

FreeSpeedBoost

HappyHolidays

hiddenvideocode

JollyChristmas2

KingMushGang

Merchant

Meteor

MILKANDCOOKIES

Mythic

Royalty

Rudolph

RumbleStream

SecretVideoCode

Shadow

StreamSpeed

YouTube

YouTubeSpeed

Extra Shiny Chance

AncientTimes

ChocolateEgg

Colorful

Fancy

Mythical

Secrets

ShinyStream

Thanks

UncleSam

MythicStream

Split

Coin Codes

SuperCoins : 1,000 coins

: 1,000 coins FreeCoins – 150 Coins

150 Coins Minime – 2500 coins

– 2500 coins ObscureEntity – 500 coins

– 500 coins Tofuu – 5000 coins

– 5000 coins Candy – 1000 Candy

– 1000 Candy CandyCanes – 100 Candy Canes

– 100 Candy Canes Sylently

SantaClaus

DeeterPlays – 5000 blocks

– 5000 blocks MoreCandy – 4000 candy

Gem Codes

BlueCrew : 5,000 gems

: 5,000 gems pinkarmypet : 5,000 gems

: 5,000 gems Twiisted : 5,000 gems

: 5,000 gems SuperGems :100 gems

:100 gems LotsofGems – 20 gems

Pet Codes