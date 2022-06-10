All Camp History clue locations in The Quarry

The Quarry is full of collectibles, grouped into a few different categories. One of these is Camp History, which tells the story of Hackett’s Quarry itself. There are a dozen camp clues scattered across the game’s 10 chapters, and some are easy to miss if you’re not exploring thoroughly. Here’s where to find them all.

Bloodied Collar – Prologue

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This is acquired by default. Laura will pick up the collar while you walk forward in the storm shelter under the lodge.

Hunting Notice – Chapter 1

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When you take control of Jacob, look to the left of the van to see the sign. Walk up and examine it to get the clue.

Camp Plaque – Chapter 1

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Now head up to the stairs to the lodge entrance. The plague is hanging next to the doors.

Camp Song Recording – Chapter 1

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Found by Abi at the cabins. Walk to the one labeled Room 08, and you’ll find this leaning against the stairs out front.

Information Signpost – Chapter 1

Screenshot by DoubleXP

In the same area, you can find the signpost. It’s right by the tree in the middle of the circle of cabins.

Lodge Renovation Plans – Chapter 2

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This is inside the general store, and you can grab it with Emma. In the back section, just past the cage, is a spot on the shelf that’s bathed in sunlight. You’ll find the plans sitting there.

Counselor’s Ledger – Chapter 2

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Dylan will automatically find this inside Mr. Hackett’s office when he sits in the chair.

Letter to Camp Nurse – Chapter 5

Screenshot by DoubleXP

A few chapters later, Dylan can find another clue. When you return to the cabins, check between the ones labeled Room 03 and 04. It’s on the ground there.

Spooky Drawing – Chapter 6

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This is inside the pool house. Walk past the showers to find it inside a locker. Be sure to explore the area first before opening it, as this can trigger the next story beat.

Campers Photo – Chapter 6

Screenshot by DoubleXP

In the same room, there’s a cork board behind where Kaitlyn is sitting. Check it to find this photo.

Kid’s Letter Home – Chapter 6

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When Emma returns to the fire pit, you’ll get your first chance to actually explore the area. This clue is on the ground in front of the open tent.

Camp Letter – Chapter 10

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The last camp clue is found in the final chapter. Head to the second floor of the lodge and make a U turn. Enter the room and pass the red rug to find a side room with more bunks. The letter is on the ground inside here.