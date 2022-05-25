All campaign collectibles in Sniper Elite 5, and where to find them

Sniper Elite 5 features an extensive array of additions and new features compared to its predecessors. Cross-platform play, campaign PVP invasions, and a brand-new upgrade system. Secrets are back as well, and this time they even impart various weapon upgrades and can unlock hidden missions on each level. This guide will break down the collectibles and how they are assigned.

Sniper Elite 5 collectibles

Sniper Elite 5 contains numerous collectibles and campaign secrets to seek out in each mission. These collectibles fall into one of five different categories, and they do other things as well.

Personal Letters – These are notes and letters that give lore and story details about the characters involved in the story. These are primarily for filling in background information about targets as well.

Classified Documents – These documents can talk about story content, but these papers can also unlock new objectives on the map. They can also point you toward hidden safes or armory locations.

Hidden Items – These are primarily fun pickups, such as flags or statues, and these can reward you with many experience points.

Stone Eagles – The classic Sniper Elite secret returns. Each stage contains three hard-to-spot eagles that you must snipe to collect.

Workbenches – These new secrets are one of the only methods to unlock many parts to customize your arsenal of weapons and gear.

Sniper Elite 5 secret collectibles

Each of the eight large campaign maps has the same number of collectibles to seek out. Nineteen secrets permission and they are carefully hidden. Workbenches are the essential upgrades to find, and if you get near one, a golden gear icon will appear on the mini-map. Seek them out before you extract from a mission to unlock various weapon parts and upgrades. Each mission can be replayed repeatedly, and listening to enemy conversations can clue you in on intel designed to help you find these hard-to-find items.