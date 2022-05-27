All Catalyst Black Promo Codes – Redeem for free Quint, Dust, and more

Catalyst Black is a free-to-play team-based arena shooter developed by Super Evil Megacorp. The game features multiple game modes where get to fully customize your loadout making every player’s build feel unique from each other. The game also has a drop-in drop-out system, where players can easily go into games without having to wait in long queues. The game features two types of currencies: Quint and Dust, which are both incredibly important. While you can get both of these currencies by simply playing the game or through Astral or Star Chests, there isn’t any harm in finding codes to help make the grind a little easier. After all, who can resist freebies?

How to redeem promo codes in Catalyst Black

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Redeeming a code in the game is relatively simple. Here’s what you’ll need to do to redeem a code and get your free items.

Go over to the shop. Press the redeem button in the Type in a code Hit Redeem

All active codes

There are currently no active codes for the game. Check back regularly we’ll add new codes as soon as they become available.

Expired codes

There are currently no expired codes for the game.

What to use Dust and Quint for in Catalyst Black

Dust is used to upgrade your gear. Upgrading your gear is necessary especially as you level up in the game and get matched with more experienced players who have higher-level gear. Quint is used to buy gear in the Quint shop. You can find powers, trinkets, and weapons of different rarities in this shop. The price will range from 125 Quint to 1590 Quint depending on the gear and its rarity. Being able to buy new gear with Quint is incredibly useful as opposed to waiting to level up to get new weapons or trinkets or having to open chests, hoping to get you’ll get something good from them.