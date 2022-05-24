All Champion and Artifact mods in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted
Improve your weapons and gear through your Seasonal Artifact.
Season of the Haunted gives you a new artifact to grind up in Destiny 2. You’ll be leveling it up to pluck out notable modifications to use against Champions, increasing your weaponry and making them stronger throughout your time with the game. In this guide, we will cover all Champion and Artifact mods in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted.
All Champion and Artifact mods in Season of the Haunted
These are all the modifications you pick as you level up your Artifact, the Nightmare Harvester.
- Piercing Sidearms: Sidearms gain shield-piercing rounds, which bypass combatant defenses. Strong against Barrier Champions.
- Overload Rounds: Uninterrupted fire from your equipped Auto Rifles and Submachine Guns, granting bullets that stun combatants and delay their ability energy regeneration and lower the enemy’s damage output. Strong against Overload enemies.
- Unstoppable Scout Rifle: Aiming down sights for a short time causes Scout Rifles to fire a powerful explosive shot that stuns unshielded combatants. Powerful against Unstoppable Champions.
- Unstoppable Glaive: Galives you wield fire an explosive payload that stuns enemies. Powerful against Unstoppable Champions.
- Anti-barrier Pulse Rifle: Pulse Rifles fire shield-piercing rounds and stun Barrier Champions. Pulse rifles also deal bonus damage to Barrier Champions.
- Shotgun Holster (Tier 2): Gradually reloads your stowed Shotguns over time. Multiple copies of this perk stack to reduce the time taken to reload fully.
- Trace Rifle Ammo Finder (Tier 2): Increases your chance of finding Special ammunition while you have a Trace Rifle equipped.
- Nightmarish Opulence (Tier 2): Increases the duration of the Psychohact Origin Trait and the effect of the Extrovert Origin Trait.
- Pulse Rifle Targetting (Tier 2): Improved target acquisition, accuracy, and aim-down-sights for Pulse Rifles.
- Sidearm Holster (Tier 2): Gradually reloads your stowed Sidearms over time. Multiple copies of this perk stack to reduce the time taken to reload fully.
- Shotgun Dexterity (Tier 3): Faster ready and stow speed for Shotguns.
- Trace Rifle Reserves (Tier 3): Increases the amount of Trace Rifle ammunition you can carry.
- Unquenchable Thirst (Tier 3): Increases the buff effect of the To Excess Origin trait and the healing effect of the Souldrinker Origin Trait.
- Armor of the Dying Star (Tier 3): Reduces incoming Solar damage. Reduces incoming Void damage.
- Sidearm Dexterity (Tier 3): Faster ready and stow speed for Sidearms.
- Overload Trace Rifles (Tier 4): Uninterrupted fire from the equipped Trace Rifle causes the beam to stun combatants, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions.
- Revitalizing Blast (Tier 4): Stunning a Champion causes it to ignite and clear your shield stun.
- Withering Heat (Tier 4): Causing damage with Solar damage weakens Champions for a short duration.
- Molten Overload (Tier 4): Solar grenades cause disruption, delaying ability regeneration and lowering combatant damage output.
- Glaive of Dreams (Tier 4): While you have a Glaive equipped, the Unstable Essence buff gained by picking up objects dropped by Nightmares has double its normal duration.
- Classy Restoration (Tier 5): Activating your Solar class abilities grants you restoration.
- Radiant Orbs (Tier 5): Picking up an Orb of Power makes you radiant.
- Rays of Precision (Tier 5): While Radiant, Solar precision final blows cause combatants to ignite.
- Flame Harvesting (Tier 5): Solar exotic final blows create solar elemental walls.
- Solar Fulmination (Tier 5) : Your ignitions do increased damage in an increased radius.