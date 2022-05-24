All changes in Call of Duty Mobile Season 5: Tropical Vision — new map, mode, and more

Call of Duty Mobile might be the iOS and Android spinoff of the flagship franchise, but it still gets as many updates as its console and PC cousins like Warzone. The fifth season is quickly approaching, and the new content in Tropical Vision will shake things up with a splash of purple if the promotional images are anything to go by.

As outlined on the Call of Duty blog, there’s quite a lot being added with Season 5, which launches Wednesday, June 1 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT. You’ll find the full list of changes below. We also have redemption codes and a guide on how to play Zombies in Call of Duty Mobile for those interested.

Battle Pass

As with every new season, Tropical Vision is getting its own Battle Pass. The free version includes the Oden Assault Rifle at Tier 21, the Tiki Troops shotgun at Tier 26, and “an assortment of camos, weapon blueprints, and the From the Grave calling card at Tier 50. You can also earn the new Echo Grenade, which reveals enemy locations when deployed. The paid pass includes additional blueprints for the AK-47, Kilo Bolt-Action, MSMC, and PKM. Additionally, there’s a Rampage skin for Park, a Smuggler skin for Rivas, and an Animal Instincts skin for Rosa.

Multiplayer Map and Mode

Black Ops: Cold War’s Apocalypse map is coming to Mobile. It’s set on Mayan land, with a village and temple as points of interest, both of which are “primed for flanking plays and skirmishes.” Along with the new maps comes a new mode called Guns Blazing Encore. First to rack up 30 kills wins, and filling your Fury gauge will transform you into a super-soldier that dual-wields Death Machines and gets extra health.

Bots and Barrel Attachments

Battle Royale is also getting a shake-up: bots will now be able to wear various skins that were previously only for players. Their behavior is the same, but they’ll have different looks during the match. Whether you fight against them or real players, you can complete a new series of Season 5 challenges. Finishing these will get you rewards like the aforementioned skins and blueprints. There’s also a new Cooling Compressor Barrel attachment to earn for the RPD. It lets you “control the heating exhaust to achieve stable and continuous firepower” with the machine gun.

Events and Updates

Flood Team Bravo is a new event in both Battle Royale and regular multiplayer featuring Call of Duty fan-favorite Soap. Complete the event to get his Vacay Ready skin. You’ll find additional skins in the shop, which is getting new items with Season 5 — many of which are even more blueprints. The store, along with the multiplayer lobby, is also getting a UI overhaul.