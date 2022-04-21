The arrival of Overwatch 2 gives rise to a new engine, updating the gameplay and providing a smoother experience to returning and new players. For those making their way over from the first Overwatch game to the second one, there will be multiple changes, even to maps that appeared in the previous game. In this guide, we will cover all changes to past maps in Overwatch 2.

These minor changes are expected ot appear for the Overwatch 2 beta set to kick off on April 26. We can expect additional changes to more maps added to the game when Overwatch 2 officially releases.

Dorado

Dorado has seen some serious redecorating. Now, the city has a bright sun backdrop, with festival lights everywhere, turning it into a much happier location. In addition, you have confetti falling from the sky, giving an added flair to the entire location. It’s a stark difference from its original Overwatch appearance.

Eichenwalde

Eichenwalde also features a new time of day, now with an orange twilight above you. The somber wash of these colors give a definite tone to the city, potentially turning a narrow escape into a much more harrowing experience.

Ilios

Like Eichenwalde, Ilios has been given a rounded makeover with a distinct golden sunset poking through the calm clouds overhead. Ilios is a notable Greek-inspired location. It likely has many veteran Overwatch players remembering the horrors of falling into the Ilios Well center, likely from a Roadhog hook or a Lucio push. Now, as you fall, you can see the gorgeous sunset poking through the defining blue.

King’s Row

Previously, King’s Row felt like a dark and mysterious location as the fog settled on the city. In Overwatch 2, the sky lights up, giving a better idea of the city’s rising tensions, with small clouds of smoke in the distance clearly defined by the bright lights. It’s a drastic shift for the map and a welcome change.

Lijiang Tower

Lijiang Tower receives the same treatment as King’s Row and swaps out its nighttime setting for a full-on sun, but rather an early morning glow rather than a mid-afternoon settling in the middle of the sky. As a result, you’ll be able to catch any players attempting to sneak around the map, who might have been unnoticed, and the sunlight gives you a chance to enjoy more of Lijiang Tower’s unique architecture.

Oasis

Turn off the lights on Oasis, and dive into the map during the night as the sun is swapped out for the moon. Many of the more agile characters will be able to use the nighttime to their advantage as they scurry around the sides. Still, you can also use the added darkness when the enemy team becomes too overconfident.

Route 66

Similar to Oasis, the lights are off on Route 66. You’ll have to rely on the full moon overhead or the small number of lights provided by the businesses on the side of the road. Like Oasis, you can use some previously known paths to stage a proper flank.

Watchpoint: Gibraltar

Watchpoint: Gibraltar, the final returning map change, has seen quite a few changes. Previously, this location was broken down with many terminals and computers no longer functional Now, in Overwatch 2, a new Overwatch team has moved into Watchpoint and fixed the place up to bring it back up online. You’ll want to take some time to look around this location to investigate the changes the new Overwatch team has added as they make themselves at home.