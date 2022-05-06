All chapter 3 Artifact locations in Trek to Yomi

The third chapter in Trek to Yomi is the most expansive at this point in the story. With a total of 10 Artifacts, it’s a little more overwhelming than the first and second chapters for completionists, with collectible amounts in the single digits. If that’s the case, we have you covered.

Our guide below details all 10 Artifacts in Trek to Yomi’s third chapter.

All Trek to Yomi chapter 3 Artifact locations

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The first collectible, the Swordsmith’s Hammer, is nearly impossible to miss. Along the critical path near the start of the chapter, you’ll notice an object resting against a stand. It is situated by the stand to your left just before the burning building you have to climb onto in order to overcome the blockade ahead.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After fighting this chapter’s first wave of enemies inside the destroyed village, you’ll head down a large flight of stairs with a shrine sitting against a wall just before a screen transition. On the following screen, there’s a group of enemies standing on a wooden walkway/bridge. Eliminate them, then enter the building at the end of the walkway. The Dove is sitting on the dresser inside the first room.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After you’ve fought your first bow-wielding enemy type, you’ll need to contend with a flurry of arrows raining down upon you. Take cover at various points across the road to avoid taking damage when the arrows come down. After this precarious path, you’ll find a shrine situated at a fork in the road. Take the left path, which leads up to an NPC crying over a dead body on the ground. A Magatama Bead is sitting on the ground behind the crying civilian.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After nabbing the Magatama Bead, you can drop down from a ledge that extends outward along the right side of the screen. After dropping onto the main road, move backward until you reach a torch implanted in a pool of blood with a dead body. Stop here, then turn toward the direction of the camera, where you might notice the beginning of a wooden walkway. The Fujin Print is at the end of this path behind the NPC that is cowering in fear.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

A little further along the main road, you’ll encounter a group of enemies on a screen whose foreground is largely dominated by a grassy field with a fire in the background toward the middle of the screen. Just past this screen, you’ll walk down a steep hill, which leads to shrine and a fork in the road. Instead of turning right, head left into the arch. The Fishing Rod is resting along the foreground near the screen’s entrance. If you’re within interaction distance of the NPC, you’ve gone too far.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After crossing the field of enemies attacking you on horseback, you’ll come across the path to the village from Trek to Yomi’s first chapter. The entrance is exposed, with the village largely destroyed. Instead of immediately entering the village, follow the path to the right along the gate wall. You’ll be able to pick up the Ugajin at the end of this path. It looks like a life-sized human being resting against the wall.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once inside the village, you’ll move past a shrine and fight a few enemies. After wiping out all the foes, you’ll climb up a ledge and pass through a destroyed building that is completely exposed, with only small bits of its structural supports remaining standing. Immediately after leaving this building, the Bronze Mirror can be found on the ground in front of what appears to be either a set of crates or an overturned cart. It is to your left after exiting the building rather than along the critical path.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After fighting a sole spear-wielding foe, you’ll unlock the roll attack skill. The critical path involves passing through the building behind where this fight occurred. Ignore the ladder for now, and enter the room to your right. The open doorway is mostly obscured by a foreground object. The Inarizushi is on the table in this room beside the lamp.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

There will be a wounded NPC at the foot of some stairs you descended from. Speaking to him serves no real purpose. Taking the path to the left over the waist high wall is critical to progressing through the story. After overcoming this obstacle, walk up the steep hill until you reach its peak. With nowhere to go from here except right, move to your right. The Moon Flask is resting against the enflamed crates in front of the cart with either rice bags or sand bags. Alternatively, you could have entered through an arch to your right prior to reaching the hill’s peak. After doing so, climbing the ladder also leads you right to the Moon Flask.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Near the end of the third chapter, you’ll fight four enemies, including a spear-wielding foe, inside the quartermaster’s building from the first chapter. You’ll know you’re in the right place because there is a shrine outside right before you enter it. After eliminating this wave of adversaries, the Rice Bowl is very difficult to miss. Continue past the building and the Rice Bowl is on top of a table sandwiched between two market stands.