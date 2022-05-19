All characters and cards featured in Marvel Snap at launch

A new Marvel game is coming to mobile devices called Marvel Snap. Snap is a card-based game where players can use the entire Marvel library of unique and fantastical characters to play games. The card artwork uses a mixture of original and official art used in promotions and comic books. With literally thousands of popular superheroes and supervillains in Marvel’s history, Marvel Snap has a smorgasbord to choose from at launch.

The launch trailer focuses on characters America Chavez, Venom, Ironheart, Dr. Doom (and his Doombots), Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Black Panther, Groot, and Galactus. The trailer also emphasizes that different variants of the characters will be featured in the game, like big-headed Galactus and Mecha Black Panther. However, there are a lot more characters in the game than what the trailer showed.

Announcing MARVEL SNAP – The fastest card battler in the multiverse!



Build your MARVEL dream team in this fast-paced, action-packed, collectible card game coming to Mobile and PC.



Official Gameplay Reveal: https://t.co/q1ClwmTaPL pic.twitter.com/bmkSMBB2UI — MARVELSNAP (@MarvelSnap) May 19, 2022

All Characters in Marvel Snap

The official website and behind-the-scenes feature show off more cards. It’s unknown if all these characters/cards will be in the game at launch, but the developers did say in the behind-the-scenes feature that the game will launch with over 150 base cards. What kind of card game would it be without a large selection of cards to choose from?

Here’s every character we know that will be in the game: