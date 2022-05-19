All characters and cards featured in Marvel Snap at launch
All your favorites are here.
A new Marvel game is coming to mobile devices called Marvel Snap. Snap is a card-based game where players can use the entire Marvel library of unique and fantastical characters to play games. The card artwork uses a mixture of original and official art used in promotions and comic books. With literally thousands of popular superheroes and supervillains in Marvel’s history, Marvel Snap has a smorgasbord to choose from at launch.
The launch trailer focuses on characters America Chavez, Venom, Ironheart, Dr. Doom (and his Doombots), Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Black Panther, Groot, and Galactus. The trailer also emphasizes that different variants of the characters will be featured in the game, like big-headed Galactus and Mecha Black Panther. However, there are a lot more characters in the game than what the trailer showed.
All Characters in Marvel Snap
The official website and behind-the-scenes feature show off more cards. It’s unknown if all these characters/cards will be in the game at launch, but the developers did say in the behind-the-scenes feature that the game will launch with over 150 base cards. What kind of card game would it be without a large selection of cards to choose from?
Here’s every character we know that will be in the game:
- America Chavez
- Ironheart
- Venom
- Dr. Doom (and his Doombots)
- Spider-Man (Miles Morales)
- Black Panther
- Groot
- Galactus
- Wolverine
- Nick Fury Jr.
- Captain Marvel (Carol Danvers)
- Iron Man
- Psylocke
- Domino
- Rocket Raccoon
- Spider-Gwen
- Gambit
- Spider-Man (Peter Parker)
- Gamora
- Thor
- Hulk
- Storm
- Dr. Strange
- Captain America (Steve Rogers)
- Mister Sinister (and his Clones)
- Brood (and the Broodling)
- The Human Torch
- Nightcrawler
- Forge
- Mantis
- Spider-Woman (Jessica Drew)
- Cyclops
- Killmonger
- Mysterio
- Quicksilver
- Hawkeye (Clint Barton)
- Heimdall
- Mister Fantastic
- Devil Dinosaur
- The Lizard
- Ant-Man (Scott Lang)
- The Destroyer
- Armor
- Colossus
- Magneto
- Sif
- Drax
- Electro
- Squirrel Girl
- Leech
- Red Skull
- Blade
- Thanos
- Sandman
- Hell Cow
- Sentinel
- Iceman
- Scarlet Witch
- Sword Master
- Nova (Richard Rider)
- Yondo
- Star-Lord
- Deadpool
- Magik
- The Thing
- Carnage
- Ultron (and his Drones)
- Medusa of the Inhumans
- Odin
- Typhoid Mary
- Hobgoblin
- Kang the Conqueror
- Taskmaster
- White Tiger
- Professor X
- Klaw
- Rescue
- Sera
- Aero
- Black Boat
- Vision
- Abomination
- Jessica Jone
- Doctor Octopus
- Arnim Zola
- Blue Marvel
- Jubilee
- Green Goblin
- Black Cat
- Vulture
- Rhino
- Polaris
- Multiple Man
- Apocalypse
- Uatu the Watcher
- The Punisher
- Crystal
- Emma Frost
- Quake
- Angela
- Kazar
- Korg
- Iron Fist
- Spectrum
- Bishop
- Viper
- Hazmat
- Swarm
- Wasp
- The Collector
- Onslaught
- Goose the Cat
- Flacon (Sam Wilson)
- Strong Guy
- Cloak & Dagger
- Mystique
- Winder Soldier
- Beast
- Cable
- Invisible Woman
- Okoye
- Kraven the Hunter
- Mojo
- Baron Mordo
- Shocker