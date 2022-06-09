All characters confirmed for Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a much darker take on comic book hero games than you are used to. While you recognize these characters, you will be going up against demonic forces in a fight that incorporates dark magic. While everyone has new looks, these are still the characters you love. Here are all confirmed characters in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Related: When is the release date of Marvel’s Midnight Suns?

All Marvel’s Midnight Sun characters

Below is a list of all characters appearing in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Most of them are playable, but a few are only confirmed to be antagonists.

Blade

Captain America

Captain Marvel

Doctor Strange

Ghost Rider

Hulk (demonized)

Iron Man

Lillith (main antagonist)

Magik

Nico Minoru

Scarlet Witch (normal and demonized)

Spider-Man

The Hunter (customizable character)

Venom (demonized)

Wolverine

For the most part, the characters above are how you would expect them to appear in either the movies or comic books. However, in a couple of cases, the main antagonist Lillith has demonized heroes that have a past of having evil in them. In the Darkness Falls trailer, we hear her tell Venom to surrender his pain to her, and she will make him whole again. This clues us in that other Marvel heroes, both unannounced and known to be playable, could potentially be turned against us in the future.

While this is likely the beginning roster of characters we will have access to at launch, a season pass will be available for purchase for you to get even more characters later down the road. We will update this post when we know more.