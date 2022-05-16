All characters confirmed for MultiVersus

Warner Bros.’ fighting game MultiVersus is going to feature a wide variety of characters from across the company’s properties. The game promises to allow cross-platform fighting and encourage teamwork among players, which will be something a bit different on the platform fighter scene.

Of course, games like this will live and die by the power of their roster, so here are all the characters that developer Player First Games has been announced for MultiVersus so far.

Image via Warner Bros.

Arya Stark (Game of Thrones)

Batman (DC Comics)

Bugs Bunny (Looney Tunes)

Finn the Human (Adventure Time)

Garnet (Steven Universe)

Harley Quinn (DC Comics)

Jake the Dog (Adventure Time)

Shaggy (Scooby-Doo)

Steven Universe (Steven Universe)

Superman (DC Comics)

Tom and Jerry (Tom and Jerry cartoons)

Wonder Woman (DC Comics)

Taz (Looney Tunes)

Iron Giant (The Iron Giant)

Velma (Scooby-Doo)

These are characters coming from live-action, animated, and print mediums — the possibilities are truly endless, amongst the Warner Bros. IPs. In addition to these familiar faces, there will be at least one original character for this game in the form of Reindog. The inclusion of this original character implies that there might be a bit more of a story mode to MultiVersus than these crossover fighters usually have.

With more characters to be announced between now and the game’s 2022 release, expect the developers to gradually tell eager fans who will show up to the final match. Players can also get some hands-on time with these characters through the upcoming closed alpha and open beta.