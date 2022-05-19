All characters featured in Marvel Snap at launch

All your favorites are here.

A new Marvel game is coming to mobile devices called Marvel Snap. Snap is a card-based game where players can use the entire Marvel library of unique and fantastical characters to play games. The card artwork uses a mixture of original and official art used in promotions and comic books. With literally thousands of popular superheroes and supervillains in Marvel’s history, Marvel Snap has a smorgasbord to choose from at launch.

The launch trailer focuses on characters America Chavez, Venom, Ironheart, Dr. Doom (and his Doombots), Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Black Panther, Groot, and Galactus. The trailer also emphasizes that different variants of the characters will be featured in the game, like big-headed Galactus and Mecha Black Panther. However, there are a lot more characters in the game than what the trailer showed.

All Characters in Marvel Snap

The official website and behind-the-scenes feature show off more cards. It’s unknown if all these characters/cards will be in the game at launch, but the developers did say in the behind-the-scenes feature that the game will launch with over 150 base cards. What kind of card game would it be without a large selection of cards to choose from?

Here’s every character we know that will be in the game.

  • America Chavez
  • Ironheart
  • Venom
  • Dr. Doom (and his Doombots)
  • Spider-Man (Miles Morales)
  • Black Panther
  • Groot
  • Galactus
  • Wolverine
  • Nick Fury Jr.
  • Captain Marvel (Carol Danvers)
  • Iron Man
  • Psylocke
  • Domino
  • Rocket Raccoon
  • Spider-Gwen
  • Gambit
  • Spider-Man (Peter Parker)
  • Gamora
  • Thor
  • Hulk
  • Storm
  • Dr. Strange
  • Captain America (Steve Rogers)
  • Mister Sinister (and his Clones)
  • Brood (and the Broodling)
  • The Human Torch
  • Nightcrawler
  • Forge
  • Mantis
  • Spider-Woman (Jessica Drew)
  • Cyclops
  • Killmonger
  • Mysterio
  • Quicksilver
  • Hawkeye (Clint Barton)
  • Heimdall
  • Mister Fantastic
  • Devil Dinosaur
  • The Lizard
  • Ant-Man (Scott Lang)
  • The Destroyer
  • Armor
  • Colossus
  • Magneto
  • Sif
  • Drax
  • Electro
  • Squirrel Girl
  • Leech
  • Red Skull
  • Blade
  • Thanos
  • Sandman
  • Hell Cow
  • Sentinel
  • Iceman
  • Scarlet Witch
  • Sword Master
  • Nova (Richard Rider)
  • Yondo
  • Star-Lord
  • Deadpool
  • Magik
  • The Thing
  • Carnage
  • Ultron (and his Drones)
  • Medusa of the Inhumans
  • Odin
  • Typhoid Mary
  • Hobgoblin
  • Kang the Conqueror
  • Taskmaster
  • White Tiger
  • Professor X
  • Klaw
  • Rescue
  • Sera
  • Aero
  • Black Boat
  • Vision
  • Abomination
  • Jessica Jone
  • Doctor Octopus
  • Arnim Zola
  • Blue Marvel
  • Jubilee
  • Green Goblin
  • Black Cat
  • Vulture
  • Rhino
  • Polaris
  • Multiple Man
  • Apocalypse
  • Uatu the Watcher
  • The Punisher
  • Crystal
  • Emma Frost
  • Quake
  • Angela
  • Kazar
  • Korg
  • Iron Fist
  • Spectrum
  • Bishop
  • Viper
  • Hazmat
  • Swarm
  • Wasp
  • The Collector
  • Onslaught
  • Goose the Cat
  • Flacon (Sam Wilson)
  • Strong Guy
  • Cloak & Dagger
  • Mystique
  • Winder Soldier
  • Beast
  • Cable
  • Invisible Woman
  • Okoye
  • Kraven the Hunter
  • Mojo
  • Baron Mordo
  • Shocker

