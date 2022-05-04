All Charizard weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Charizard is one of the three original final evolutions for the original starting Pokémon, and you can battle against it in three-star raids. If you’re looking to take on this formidable opponent, you’ll want to make sure you bring the best Pokémon team capable of taking it on. In this guide, we’re going to cover all Charizard’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go.

All Charizard weaknesses

Charizard is a Flying and Fire-type Pokémon. It will be weak to Electric, Rock, and Water-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Grass, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Ground, and Steel-types. Charizard is exceptionally weak to Rock-type moves, making this the best type of attack to use against it in a battle.

Best Pokémon counters to Charizard

The best Pokémon to use against Charizard will be Rhyperior, Mega Blastoise, and Tyranitar.

Rhyperior is a Ground and Rock-type Pokémon. It will be an exceptional Pokémon to use against Charizard, capable of taking advantage of its Rock-type weakness with multiple attacks. Rhyperior is easily one of the stronger raiding Pokémon. The best moveset to give Rhyperior is the fast move smack down and the charged moves rock wrecker and earthquake.

Next, we have Mega Blastoise, a Water-type Pokémon. With Mega Pokémon having more use in Pokémon Go, using this to take down Charizard is an excellent way to use it and earn extra rewards. If you do not have a Mega Blastoise, the standard version works fine. The best moveset for Mega Blastoise is the fast move water gun and the charged moves hydro cannon and hydro pump.

The final Pokémon we’re going to recommend is Tyranitar, a Dark and Rock-type. Although Tyranitar has several weaknesses, it’s an ideal choice to take on Charizard. The best moveset to give Tyranitar is the fast move smack down, and the charged moves stone edge and crunch.

You will need to use a full team of six Pokémon to use against Charizard. These are some other choices we will recommend to fill out the rest of your team.

Aerodactyl

Alola Golem

Clawitzer

Gigalith

Landorus

Lunatone

Mega Gyarados

Midday Lycanroc

Midnight Mycanroc

Omastar

Regirock

After defeating Charizard, you’ll have a chance to capture it. There’s also a chance to find a shiny version of Charizard if you’re battling it in raids.