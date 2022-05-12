All Choppa locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

It is about time the Seven factions had a vehicle all of their own in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. This vehicle in question is the Choppa, a five-seat aircraft last seen in the game’s traditional modes almost two years ago. The vehicle’s return makes for easy exits out of deadly storms and is surely the best way to travel to locations across the map. Here’s where to discover each of these convenient machines.

Unfortunately, these unvaulted Choppas won’t come with turrets or weapons, but that should not be a problem. Once inside, those riding along in passenger seats will still be able to use any guns or explosives in their inventory. They will also be well-protected from enemy fire, as the aircraft comes packed with 1,500 HP, and it certainly isn’t the easy target to hit either. It is important to note players can constantly raise and lower a Choppa by using their respective aim down sights and shoot buttons.

Those able to ride the Choppa for a majority of a match can even net themselves thousands of XP, all thanks to Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 8’s new batch of challenges. In the meantime, you can find each Choppa’s spawn area marked and detailed below.

All Choppa and helicopters in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Choppa #1 : The first of five Choppas is resting north of the buildings in Seven Outpost II, a landmark northwest of Logjam Lumberyard.

: The first of five Choppas is resting north of the buildings in Seven Outpost II, a landmark northwest of Logjam Lumberyard. Choppa #2 : Another Choppa can be discovered east of the craters in the top-right corner of the map. In other words, you should spot the vehicle west of Seven Outpost III.

: Another Choppa can be discovered east of the craters in the top-right corner of the map. In other words, you should spot the vehicle west of Seven Outpost III. Choppa #3 : You can also run into an aircraft west of Command Cavern. This Choppa spawns south of Seven Outpost V in between a collection of trees.

: You can also run into an aircraft west of Command Cavern. This Choppa spawns south of Seven Outpost V in between a collection of trees. Choppa #4 : Southwest of Greasy Grove, this Choppa is parked underneath the trees to the left of Seven Outpost I.

: Southwest of Greasy Grove, this Choppa is parked underneath the trees to the left of Seven Outpost I. Choppa #5: The last Choppa sits south of Condo Canyon at Seven Outpost IV. It will always spawn in the heart of the location.

