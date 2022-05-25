All classes in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds has a wide selection of classes to choose from with five in total. From a ranger to a witch, you can play the new MMORPG in however style you like. Here are all the classes you can expect in the game and their stats that you should keep in mind.

Destroyer

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Destroyer is the tank of Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds. He can deal plenty of damage with his mighty strikes and he has a high defense rate. He’s low on dexterity and SUPP (we believe it means suppression), but he has a high attack and defense rate as we expected. He also can’t heal others very well as opposed to the Engineer. He may be slower too as his dexterity is lower than others.

Engineer

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The engineer brings guns to the arena but she would be classed as the healer in the group, making her essential in any team-based activity in Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds. She has a low defense and dexterity rates so keep her safe. She should work in the back of the group, acting as a support. Her ranged weaponry should suffice too to protect herself.

Rogue

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The rogue is a child that can move fast across the battlefield but he won’t fare much of a challenge if any, while in close courters. You’ll want to stay far back as he only uses ranged attacks a bow and arrow. He can be great for AoE moves as he has great attack, SUPP, and dexterity on the stat chart. The rogue has a lower defense rate than other classes so watch out.

Swordsman

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The reliable swordsman class is in Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds and looks like the spitting image of Ni No Kuni 2’s King Evan, just older and with no tail. He has a strong attack and defense rate with decent dexterity making him a good all-around character for your group, who can utilize cross-play between iOS, Android, and PC.

Witch

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The witch uses a spear that flies through the air as an attack. She can pull off magical spells and has a fairly decent dexterity rate, meaning she can move around quickly. Her attack stat is very high, while her defense is lacking just like the Rogue. She also can’t heal and has a low SUPP rate.