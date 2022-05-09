All classes in Salt and Sacrifice
Pick your class wisely.
When you begin your journey in Salt and Sacrifice, you’ll have several character options you can select before you start your adventure. One of these options if your character’s class, giving you the chance to prepare yourself for the dangerous road ahead. Here’s what you need to know about all classes in Salt and Sacrifice.
You will have eight classes to select before you start the game. Each class comes with a series of unique items and equipment to aid them on their journey.
These are all classes you can play in Salt and Sacrifice.
- Assassin
- Hunter’s Daggers and Throwing Daggers
- Strength: 5
- Dexterity: 6
- Vitality: 5
- Will: 7
- Endurance: 5
- Arcana: 5
- Conviction: 5
- Resolve: 5
- Luck: 5
- Cleric
- Runed Mace, Wooden Crossbow, and Haze Decoction
- Strength: 5
- Dexterity: 5
- Vitality: 5
- Will: 5
- Endurance: 5
- Arcana: 5
- Conviction: 7
- Resolve: 6
- Luck: 5
- Fighter
- Knight’s Vanguard (Sword and shield) and Throwing axes
- Strength: 6
- Dexterity: 5
- Vitality: 5
- Will: 5
- Endurance: 7
- Arcana: 5
- Conviction: 5
- Resolve: 5
- Luck: 5
- Duelist
- Steel Rapier and a Sturdy Crossbow
- Strength: 5
- Dexterity: 7
- Vitality: 5
- Will: 5
- Endurance: 5
- Arcana: 5
- Conviction: 5
- Resolve: 5
- Luck: 6
- Highblade
- Steel Blade and a Wooden Shortbow,
- Strength: 5
- Dexterity: 6
- Vitality: 6
- Will: 6
- Endurance: 5
- Arcana: 5
- Conviction: 5
- Resolve: 5
- Luck: 5
- Paladin
- Palatine Vanguard (Sword and shield) and Throwing axes
- Strength: 5
- Dexterity: 5
- Vitality: 6
- Will: 5
- Endurance: 6
- Arcana: 5
- Conviction: 6
- Resolve: 5
- Luck: 5
- Ranger
- Hunter’s Cross Spear, Hunter’s Shortbow
- Strength: 5
- Dexterity: 7
- Vitality: 5
- Will: 5
- Endurance: 6
- Arcana: 5
- Conviction: 5
- Resolve: 5
- Luck 5
- Sage
- Iron-band Stave, a Channeling Rod, and Haze Decoction
- Strength: 5
- Dexterity: 5
- Vitality: 5
- Will: 5
- Endurance: 5
- Arcana: 7
- Conviction: 5
- Resolve: 6
- Luck: 5
You’ll want to select your class based on your preferred starting stats. However, all of them are pretty closer together, so it comes down to what weapon you want to start your game with and less about the stats.