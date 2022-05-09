When you begin your journey in Salt and Sacrifice, you’ll have several character options you can select before you start your adventure. One of these options if your character’s class, giving you the chance to prepare yourself for the dangerous road ahead. Here’s what you need to know about all classes in Salt and Sacrifice.

You will have eight classes to select before you start the game. Each class comes with a series of unique items and equipment to aid them on their journey.

These are all classes you can play in Salt and Sacrifice.

Assassin Hunter’s Daggers and Throwing Daggers Strength: 5 Dexterity: 6 Vitality: 5 Will: 7 Endurance: 5 Arcana: 5 Conviction: 5 Resolve: 5 Luck: 5

Cleric Runed Mace, Wooden Crossbow, and Haze Decoction Strength: 5 Dexterity: 5 Vitality: 5 Will: 5 Endurance: 5 Arcana: 5 Conviction: 7 Resolve: 6 Luck: 5

Fighter Knight’s Vanguard (Sword and shield) and Throwing axes Strength: 6 Dexterity: 5 Vitality: 5 Will: 5 Endurance: 7 Arcana: 5 Conviction: 5 Resolve: 5 Luck: 5

Duelist Steel Rapier and a Sturdy Crossbow Strength: 5 Dexterity: 7 Vitality: 5 Will: 5 Endurance: 5 Arcana: 5 Conviction: 5 Resolve: 5 Luck: 6

Highblade Steel Blade and a Wooden Shortbow, Strength: 5 Dexterity: 6 Vitality: 6 Will: 6 Endurance: 5 Arcana: 5 Conviction: 5 Resolve: 5 Luck: 5

Paladin Palatine Vanguard (Sword and shield) and Throwing axes Strength: 5 Dexterity: 5 Vitality: 6 Will: 5 Endurance: 6 Arcana: 5 Conviction: 6 Resolve: 5 Luck: 5

Ranger Hunter’s Cross Spear, Hunter’s Shortbow Strength: 5 Dexterity: 7 Vitality: 5 Will: 5 Endurance: 6 Arcana: 5 Conviction: 5 Resolve: 5 Luck 5

Sage Iron-band Stave, a Channeling Rod, and Haze Decoction Strength: 5 Dexterity: 5 Vitality: 5 Will: 5 Endurance: 5 Arcana: 7 Conviction: 5 Resolve: 6 Luck: 5



You’ll want to select your class based on your preferred starting stats. However, all of them are pretty closer together, so it comes down to what weapon you want to start your game with and less about the stats.