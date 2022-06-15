There are multiple collectibles for you to find as you play through the story of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT): Shredder’s Revenge. You want to be on the lookout for them because they’re hidden behind breakable objects on a level, and you might miss them if you go too quickly. In this guide, we’re going to cover all Classic Headline locations in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

All Classic Headline locations in Shredder’s Revenge

There are three Classic Headlines for you to find, which will appear in the first, second, and fourth levels.

Classic Headline 1

The first Classic Headline you can find will be on the game’s first level. It will appear inside a Foot Clan box shortly after you leave the Channel 6 Weather station area, and it will be to the left of a Pizza Box that gives you full health.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Classic Headline 2

The next Classic Headline will be in the game’s second level, and it’s close to the beginning. After you find the POW Pizza, there will be a TV Zone store, and the Classic Headline will be available right outside it, with a fire hydrant to the left.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Classic Headline 3

The final Classic Headline is in the fourth level, where you fight through the zoo. It’s close to the end of the mission, inside of a bookstand in the corner of the screen, adjacent to a monkey cage. You can quickly find it by looking for the green parrot close to the top of the wall.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You now need to bring these to Burne after finding all three Classic Headline collectibles. You can find him in the first level if you have not unlocked him.