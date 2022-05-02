All classic sports cut from Nintendo Switch Sports

Nintendo Switch Sports has a variety of six different games to play, but many from past casual titles in the franchise have skipped this particular collection. From baseball to boxing, here are the classic sports cut from Nintendo Switch Sports.

As of this time of writing, there are currently six sports to play in Nintendo Switch Sports, in addition to golf later this fall. They include badminton, bowling, chambara, soccer, tennis, and volleyball, which each provide a varying amount of fun. As a result of an arguably small selection of games to play, there are many sports that didn’t make it into this 2022 sequel.

The classic sports Nintendo Switch Sports doesn’t include are:

Air Sports (Flyover, Skydiving, and Dogfight)

Archery

Baseball

Basketball

Boxing

Canoeing

Cycling

Frisbee

Power Cruising

Table Tennis

Wakeboarding

There is always a chance that any of these games can be brought back into Nintendo Switch Sports. Now that Nintendo Switch Sports works online, there is more of an incentive to play with friends than ever before.

We speculate baseball and boxing are the most likely to return in Nintendo Switch Sports. They were both playable in the last entry Wii Sports Club for the Wii U, so it’s likely that Nintendo sees them as valued sports going forward.

We’d also like to see new sports appear out of the woodwork like skateboarding, rugby, or even ice hockey. All we know right now is that golf will be coming to Nintendo Switch Sports this fall as free downloadable content.