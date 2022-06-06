All confirmed characters in Disney Speedstorm

Disney Speedstorm is making its way to the Nintendo Switch, and many Disney and Pixar characters are throttling their engines in this kart racer.

Developed by the same creators as the popular Asphalt series comes a kart racer called Disney Speedstorm with some of our favorite characters from The Jungle Book, Beauty & The Beast, Pirates of the Caribbean, and more. They include:

Mickey Mouse

Donald Duck

Jack Sparrow

Elizabeth Swann

Sulley

Mulan

Belle

The Beast

Baloo

Mowgli

Li Shan

Hercules

Meg

Each character will have their own ultimate skills, changing up the gameplay of the race. Like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s blue shells, these skills can, according to the Nintendo Direct, be “perfect at turning the tables at the last second.” Disney Speedstorm will be a free-to-play game and will add more Disney characters, karts, and circuits over time. It will also feature crossplay between all of its available systems.

The video claims that you’ll need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to play Disney Speedstorm, despite it being free-to-play. But if you don’t want to go online, it does have a neat offline split-screen mode for friends on the couch.

Disney Speedstorm will be drifting its way to the Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 during the summer season.