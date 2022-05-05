All confirmed wrestlers in AEW Fight Forever

The AEW console game is a highly anticipated wrestling title with various big stars from the franchise. From icons like Chris Jericho to younger stars like Darby Allin, fans are in for a fun wrestling experience on consoles soon. Here are all the confirmed wrestlers we know are in AEW Fight Forever so far.

All AEW Fight Forever Characters in the Ring

All of these characters have been shown through marketing materials from AEW Games at the time of writing.

Chris Jericho

Darby Allin

Hikaru Shida

Kenny Omega

Jungle Boy

Owen Hart

Kris Statlander

Nyla Rose

Thunder Rosa

The Young Bucks

As AEW Games continues to showcase more wrestlers in the title’s roster, we will update this list as the news progresses.

Expected wrestlers on the roster

AEW has been making huge waves in the industry over the past year, and with that comes huge talent who previously had a home at WWE. The self-proclaimed best in the world CM Punk, Miro (formerly known as Rusev), Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan), John Moxley, Adam Cole, and Ruby Soho (Ruby Riott) will likely all make an appearance in the game. In addition, AEW already has a talented roster of talent, former WWE wrestlers excluded, including the hilarious Orange Cassidy, Britt Baker, Luchasaurus, and arguably the best heel in the business MJF, who are sure things for the game.

Even if your favorite wrestler doesn’t make it in, AEW Games has promised that there will be a character creation mode, so you too can make the personality of your dreams.