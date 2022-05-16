House Party is a relaxed game about attending a party full of complete strangers and trying to hook up with every person you come across by interacting with each person and fulfilling that person’s wants and needs. For an even more relaxed approach to the game, you can take advantage of the console commands, or cheat codes, to change aspects of the game. Here is how you can do so.

How to activate console commands in House Party

To activate console commands in House Party, simply press ~, the backquote button (the one sitting next to “1” on your keyboard). After pressing it, a black box will appear to enter any of the following commands.

Image via computerhope

All console commands for House Party

Character names

You can use any of the following character names in your console commands. The Game Grumps (Dan and Arin) cannot be affected by intimacy codes.

Player

Leah

Lety

Vickie

Madison

Derek

Ashley

Patrick

Rachael

Katherine

Frank

Amy

Stephanie

Brittney

Dan

Arin

Intimacy

Image via Eek! Games

intimacy player [character(s)] [position] [se*xualact]

Example: “intimacy player Madison 10050 se*xualact” will let you have doggy style with Madison. If you enter only one character and 10051 they will start masturbating wherever they are.

You can use any of the following numbers which will provide a different sexual act.

9000: make out

10000: giving head

10011: hottub handjob (also works outside the hot tub)

10030: missionary

10050: doggy style

10051: masturbate

10052: cowgirl

10053: cunnilingus

10054: 69

10055: against wall with leg up

10056: against wall doggystyle

10057: against wall, picked up

You will also need to remove clothes for any character involved for this command to work.

Orgasm sensitivity

values player Org*asmSensitivity equals [value]

Example: values player Org*asmSensitivity equals 9. The value can be any number between zero and nine, which will change how close you are to having an orgasm.

Remove clothes

clothing [character name] change [cloth] [on or off]

Cloth determines what item you are giving or removing that character. Use one of the below numbers or name that determines the item:

All – removes everything

0 – top

1 – bottom

2 – pants

3 – bra

4 – shoes

5 – accessory

6 – strap-on (girls only)

Example: “clothing all change all off” to remove all of the clothes for everyone in the house.

Body parts size

bodypart [body part] [target person] [value]

Example: “bodypart butt Leah 0.50” will reduce Leah’s butt by 50%.

Possible bodyparts you can change are tits, head, penis, hands, butt, or feet. The value can be anything between 0.1 and 10.

Boost friendship or romance

social [target person] player [number] [friendship or romance] add

Example: social Madison player 100 romance add

Pose for you

[character] pose [respective pose] [true/false]

The respective pose can be used with any number from one to 42, each one giving a different pose.

Example: “Madison pose 15 true” will have her pose like a model. Replace “true” with “false” to have them leave that pose.

Here are all of the poses:

0 – Hand Behind Head

1 – Sitting on Floor

2 – Bent Over

3 – Hands Behind Back

4 – Sticking Ass Out

5 – Sitting 1

6 – Sitting 2

7 – Sitting 3

8 – Sitting 4

9 – Blowjob Action

10 – Blowjob Ready

11 – Female Lay 1

12 – Female Lay 2

13 – Female Lay 3

14 – Model Pose 1

15 – Model Pose 2

16 – Model Pose 3

17 – All Fours

18 – Missionary Bottom

19 – Sex Ready

20 – Doggie Style Front

21 – Cow Girl Top

22 – Cunnilingus Top

23 – Hot Tub Sit 1

24 – Hot Tub Hand Job

25 – Take Cell Photo

26 – Sixty Nine Top

27 – Selfie

28 – Missionary Top

29 – Doggie Style Behind

30 – Cow Girl Bottom

31 – Cunnilingus Bottom

32 – Sixty Nine Bottom

33 – Making Out (Primary)

34 – Making Out (Secondary)

35 – Wall Sex 1 Female

36 – Wall Sex 1 Male

37 – Wall Sex 2 Female

38 – Wall Sex 2 Male

39 – Wall Sex 3 Female

40 – Wall Sex 3 Male

41 – Hot Tub Handjob Male

42 – Masturbate

Exhibitionism (make that character not embarrassed of their nudity around others)

[character] personality exhibitionism equals 100

Example: “Ashley personality exhibitionism equals 100” will make her not cover her nudity in embarrassment with people around.

Add item to your inventory

player inventory add [item name]

Example: player inventory add natty

Complete quests

quest [start or complete] [“quest name”]

To see all available quests commands, use “quest list [character’s name]”. You can only complete quests that you have already started.

Make people fight

Image via Eek! Games

combat [character(s)] [passout, wakeup, or fight]

For example, to make Frank and Patrick fight, type “combat Frank Patrick fight” or “combat all all fight” to have everyone present start a massive free-for-all. Putting “passout” will make that person unconscious.

Put a character into a certain state

state [number] [add or remove] [character]

Use any of the below numbers to have that character go into that attributed state.

0 – naked

1 – wants to be alone

2 – upset

3 – happy

4 – shoo others

5 – don’t move for others

6 – embarassed

7 – angry

8 – giving blow job

10 – conscious

11 – unconscious

12 – genitals exposed

14 – sex sounds

15 – stay in pose after sex

16 – recharge orgasm

17 – standing

18 – ignored

19 – fight

20 – dance

21 – listening to music

22 – dialogue

23 – crouched

24 – topless

25 – bottomless

26 – sitting

27 – roam

28 – socialize

29 – dance

30 – distract

31 – immobile

32 – run when close to target

33 – running

34 – erection

35 – kneel

36 – lay down

37 – lay down on back

38 – lay down on stomach

39 – dance

40 – on phone

41 – idle

42 – hold drink in right hand

43 – hold drink in left hand

44 – no fidget

45 – no animating during conversation

46 – falling

47 – no emoting

48 – no animating during emotes

49 – cinematic acting

50 – peeing

51 – on fire

52 – enabled

Example: “state 51 add Frank” will light Frank on fire.

Give glasses

Image via Eek! Games

[character] mount item glasses head true

Example: Leah mount item glasses head true

Get yourself drunk

social player drunk add [number]

Example: social player drunk add 10.

The value can be between zero and ten, or 100.

Lock or unlock doors

[lock or unlock] door [door name]

Example: lock door masterbedroom

Prevent characters from moving

[character] roaming false allow

Example: Frank roaming false allow

Make characters walk somewhere

[character] walk to [location]

Example: Ashley walk to kitchen

Teleport

[character] warpto player or player warpto [character]

Example: Rachael warpto player moves her to you. player warpto Rachael teleports you to her.

