All Console Commands in Fallout New Vegas

Fallout New Vegas has a command console that can be accessed with the backquote/tilde key (the `/~ key), which will trigger a command input menu to appear on your screen. You can input many commands to make in-game changes, such as increasing stats or changing faction reputations.

It should be noted that working with the console commands, while fun, can disrupt the gaming experience or cause unintentional events to occur. Be careful while using them.

Player Reputation/Faction Commands

Each of these commands will require a <form id> which identifies the faction whose reputation you are affecting. Here is the table of IDs for the various factions and towns that you can have a reputation with:

Factions Name ID Boomers 000FFAE8 Brotherhood of Steel 0011E662 Caesar’s Legion 000F43DD Followers of the Apocalypse 00124AD1 Great Khans 0011989B Powder Gangers 001558E6 NCR 000F43DE White Glove Society 00116F16

Towns Name ID Freeside 00129A7A Freeside (Thug) 0011ACC3 Goodsprings 00104C22 Novac 00129A79 Primm 000F2406 The Strip 00118F61

#1. addreputation <form id> <variable> <amount>: This command lets you add reputation to a faction/town. The variable can be a 0 (for adding infamy) or a 1 (for adding fame). The amount is a number from 1-100, depending on how much fame/infamy you want to add.

#2. removereputation <form id> <variable> <amount>: This command lets you remove reputation from a faction/town. The variable can be a 0 (for removing infamy) or a 1 (for removing fame). The amount is a number from 1-100, depending on how much fame/infamy you want to remove.

#3. setreputation <form id> <variable> <amount>: This command lets you directly set your reputation for a faction/town. The variable can be a 0 (for infamy) or a 1 (for fame). The amount is a number from 1-100, depending on how much fame/infamy you want to add.

The next set of commands will focus on faction relationships with each other, and will use the following form IDs:

Factions Name ID Black Mountain (mutant) 000E9480 Black Mountain (nightkin) 000E9481 Boomers 000FED3F Brotherhood of Steel 0001D3FE Caesar’s Legion 000EE68A Fiends 000EF323 Followers of the Apocalypse 00117E12 Freeside Locals 0011640A Goodsprings 00104C6E Great Khans 000E78C5 Kings 00111484 New California Republic 000A46E7 Novac 000BB9E8 Omertas 0010C6F8 Player 0001B2A4 Powder Gangers 00101F42 Vipers 0015F16E Primm residents 000D7F56 The Strip 00140A88 Tops Casino (Chairmen) 00117508 White Glove Society 00116F10 Van Graffs 00118368

Creature Factions Name ID Creature 00000013 Deathclaw 00021474 Feral ghoul 0001C6D3 Fire gecko 0014F3F5 Nightkin 0013F893

This table represents the factions that come from DLCs. Note that the first two numbers will be labeled with “xx”, as “xx” will depend on the number of DLCs you have downloaded (for example, only having Dead Money will mean “xx” is 01, but having all 9 DLCs up to Caravan Pack will have “xx” become 09). You can tell which one you have when you first open the command console and see the reference ID.

DLC Factions Name ID Bonebreakers xx01172E Dead Horses xx00A926 Happy Trails Caravan xx009F66 Painmakers xx01172F Sorrows xx00A925 Tribals xx00F675 White Legs xx00A4A2 Mobius xx00AC6B Think Tank xx00A936 Marked men xx008D74 Ulysses xx003E42

#4. removefromallfactions: Removes the Courier from all factions, including their own Player faction. You can use the player.AddToFaction 0001b2a4 1 console command to fix it. For DLC player factions, you will need to use the following IDs:

xx00B42E for Honest Hearts

for Honest Hearts xx016154 for Old World Blues

for Old World Blues xx003E41 for Lonesome Road

For example, adding yourself back to Honest Hearts can look like player.AddToFaction 0900B42E 1 (remember that “xx” will always be whatever number is listed in your reference ID when opening the Command Console.)

#5. setally <form id 1> <form id 2> <variable_1> <variable_2>: This allows you to form positive relationships between factions. The variables are 0 for friend and 1 for ally. The different variables control how the other faction sees each other. The first variable controls how the first faction sees the second, and the second variable controls how the second faction sees the first.

For example, setally <000FED3F> <00101F42> <0> <1> will cause the Boomers to see the Powder Gangers as friends, while the Powder Gangers will see the Boomers as allies.

#6. setenemy <form id 1> <form id 2> <variable_1> <variable_2>: This allows you to form negative relationships between factions. The variables are 0 for enemy and 1 for neutral. The different variables control how the other faction sees each other. The first variable controls how the first faction sees the second, and the second variable controls how the second faction sees the first.

Using the above example, setenemy <000FED3F> <00101F42> <0> <1> will cause the Boomers to see the Powder Gangers as enemies, while the Powder Gangers will see the Boomers as a neutral faction.

Quest Commands

resetquest <QuestID>: Gives you a quest. ID will determine the quest that is reset.

Gives you a quest. ID will determine the quest that is reset. movetoqt: Moves the player to the current quest target (location will depend on quest).

Moves the player to the current quest target (location will depend on quest). showquestlog: Shows the player the quest log detailing everything you have done for that quest.

Shows the player the quest log detailing everything you have done for that quest. GetQuestCompleted: Will return a 1 or a 0 depending on whether your current quest is complete. You will get a 1 if it is and a 0 if it isn’t.

Will return a 1 or a 0 depending on whether your current quest is complete. You will get a 1 if it is and a 0 if it isn’t. sqt: Generates a list of targets for your current quest.

Generates a list of targets for your current quest. completequest <QuestID>: Completes the current quest regardless of the progress made.

Completes the current quest regardless of the progress made. caqs: This command will finish every quest in the game, even the ones you haven’t taken on yet. This includes story missions.

This command will finish every quest in the game, even the ones you haven’t taken on yet. This includes story missions. setstage <QuestID> <Quest stage number>: Brings the player to any stage in a specific quest. Useful in case quest progression has been bugged and you need to move forward.

Brings the player to any stage in a specific quest. Useful in case quest progression has been bugged and you need to move forward. setobjectivedisplayed <QuestID> <Quest stage number> <0/1>: Affects the current objective of your current quest being displayed in your quest log. Once you have the Quest ID and the Quest stage number, you can type 0 to hide it or 1 to display it.

Inventory Commands

player.setweaponhealthperc <percentage>: Sets your currently equipped weapon’s health percentage, from 0-100.

Sets your currently equipped weapon’s health percentage, from 0-100. player.additem <form id> <amount>: Gives you any amount of the item you request. Set the item type with the Form ID (ie. caps, ammo) and then set the amount you want (ie. 1, 100, 100,000)

Gives you any amount of the item you request. Set the item type with the Form ID (ie. caps, ammo) and then set the amount you want (ie. 1, 100, 100,000) player.removeitem <form id> <amount>: The opposite of the above command, it removes items from your inventory. Set the item type to remove with the form ID, then the amount to remove.

The opposite of the above command, it removes items from your inventory. Set the item type to remove with the form ID, then the amount to remove. player.addnote <form id>: Adds a note to your inventory, with the form ID indicating which note is added.

Adds a note to your inventory, with the form ID indicating which note is added. player.removenote <form id>: Removes a note from your inventory. Some notes can be lost forever if removed this way, and you will need to use the above command to bring it back.

Removes a note from your inventory. Some notes can be lost forever if removed this way, and you will need to use the above command to bring it back. player.additemhealthpercent <form id> <amount> <quality>: This allows you to add items to your inventory at the specified item health percentage.

This allows you to add items to your inventory at the specified item health percentage. setownership <form id>: Sets ownership of an item to the NPC whose form ID is inputted. This works when you have the item specified after clicking on it with the command console open. Leave it blank to set ownership to yourself/the Player.

Sets ownership of an item to the NPC whose form ID is inputted. This works when you have the item specified after clicking on it with the command console open. Leave it blank to set ownership to yourself/the Player. clearownership <form id>: Clears ownership of the item that has been selected.

Clears ownership of the item that has been selected. unlock <form id>: Allows you to unlock a locked container or object. Without a form ID, this unlocks everything. To unlock a specific object, click on it with the command console open to get the form ID needed for the command. If this command is used on something that doesn’t normally open (i.e., doors that aren’t supposed to open), you can end up opening a path to bottomless pits.

Allows you to unlock a locked container or object. Without a form ID, this unlocks everything. To unlock a specific object, click on it with the command console open to get the form ID needed for the command. If this command is used on something that doesn’t normally open (i.e., doors that aren’t supposed to open), you can end up opening a path to bottomless pits. activate <form id>: You can change any object that has multiple states (ie. being active or inactive) by getting the form ID of the object and then inputting it into the command.

You can change any object that has multiple states (ie. being active or inactive) by getting the form ID of the object and then inputting it into the command. player.srm: Allows you to self-repair items in your inventory. While the cost of repairing an item will be “paid” to yourself, you cannot repair items if the number of caps you currently have will not cover the repair cost.

Allows you to self-repair items in your inventory. While the cost of repairing an item will be “paid” to yourself, you cannot repair items if the number of caps you currently have will not cover the repair cost. setpccanusepowerarmor 0/1: Allows you to wear Power Armor. A 1 will allow you to wear a set of Power Armor, while a 0 will prevent you from doing so.

Allows you to wear Power Armor. A 1 will allow you to wear a set of Power Armor, while a 0 will prevent you from doing so. player.showinventory: Shows your inventory and all item IDs of the items in your inventory.

Shows your inventory and all item IDs of the items in your inventory. resetinventory: Resets the inventory of a selected container.

Player Commands

RewardKarma <number>: Gives the Courier a certain amount of Karma. For negative Karma, input a negative number.

Gives the Courier a certain amount of Karma. For negative Karma, input a negative number. player.setscale <scale>: Changes the size of the player on a scale. It can go from 0.1 – 10 (with 0.1 being the smallest and 10 being the largest.) Can have unintended consequences if done indoors.

Changes the size of the player on a scale. It can go from 0.1 – 10 (with 0.1 being the smallest and 10 being the largest.) Can have unintended consequences if done indoors. Player.getav <variable>: Get a value of skills, SPECIALS or other attributes. The list can be seen here:

Any skill (no spaces)Any SPECIAL attributeactionpointscarryweightinventoryweight (how much character is carrying)KarmahealthhealratexpradresistdamageresistdamageThresholdfireresistpoisonresistspeedmult (percentage)ignorecrippledlimbschameleonaggressionmeleedamageunarmeddamagecritchancedehydrationhungersleepdeprevationPerceptionCondition (head condition; max 100)EnduranceCondition (torso condition; max 100)LeftAttackCondition (left arm condition; max 100)RightAttackCondition (right arm condition; max 100)LeftMobilityCondition (left arm condition; max 100)BrainCondition (set at zero to make certain enemies frenzied; max 100)fatigueinvisibility (if non-zero; then invisible)BloodyMessNightEyeParalysis (if non-zero; then paralyzed)DetectLifeRange (turbo effect)

player.modav <ActorValue> <value>: Allows you to add/subtract skill levels and SPECIAL attributes.

Allows you to add/subtract skill levels and SPECIAL attributes. player.restoreav <ActorValue> <value>: Increases a skill/SPECIAL attribute by a certain amount until it reaches the maximum.

Increases a skill/SPECIAL attribute by a certain amount until it reaches the maximum. player.damageav <ActorValue> <value> : Inverse of the above command, decreases a skill/SPECIAL attribute by a certain mount until it reaches the minimum.

: Inverse of the above command, decreases a skill/SPECIAL attribute by a certain mount until it reaches the minimum. player.forceav <ActorValue> <value>: Directly sets a skill/SPECIAL attribute to be at a number of your choosing. Skills can be set from 1-100, while SPECIAL attributes go from 1-10.

Directly sets a skill/SPECIAL attribute to be at a number of your choosing. Skills can be set from 1-100, while SPECIAL attributes go from 1-10. player.advlevel: Levels up the Courier by 1 level, but does not touch experience points.

Levels up the Courier by 1 level, but does not touch experience points. player.rewardxp 15000: Automatically gives the Courier 15,000 XP.

Automatically gives the Courier 15,000 XP. showracemenu: Allows the player to edit character race.

Allows the player to edit character race. showbarbermenu: Allows the player to edit character hair.

Allows the player to edit character hair. shownamemenu: Allows you to rename the Courier.

Allows you to rename the Courier. showplasticsurgeonmenu: Allows you to edit the Courier’s appearance.

Allows you to edit the Courier’s appearance. showsleepwaitmenu 1: Opens the sleep/wait menu.

Opens the sleep/wait menu. player.showrecipemenu <category>: Allows you to open the recipe menu for the following crafting menus:

Campfire: 0013B2C0Workbench: 0013B2C1Reloading bench: 00153621Sierra Madre vending machine: 010103A0

player.addperk <form id>: Gives the Courier a perk of your choice (determined by form ID.)

Gives the Courier a perk of your choice (determined by form ID.) player.removeperk <form id>: The inverse of the above command, it removes a perk currently held by the Courier (determined by form ID.)

The inverse of the above command, it removes a perk currently held by the Courier (determined by form ID.) sexchange: Changes the Courier’s sex.

Changes the Courier’s sex. player.setav speedmult <number>: Changes the Courier’s movement speed by the percentage you set (default is 100.)

Changes the Courier’s movement speed by the percentage you set (default is 100.) showtraitmenu: Allows the player to reselect their traits.

Allows the player to reselect their traits. player.setlevel <number>: Allows the Courier to set their level to a desired number.

Allows the Courier to set their level to a desired number. player.resethealth: Restores the Courier to full health.

Restores the Courier to full health. player.agerace <number>: If the character can age from a child to an adult and then an elder, this command will allow you to set the desired age appearance.

If the character can age from a child to an adult and then an elder, this command will allow you to set the desired age appearance. player.sethardcore <number>: Allows a player to set Hardcore Mode. 1 activates Hardcore Mode while 0 turns it off.

NPC Commands

addperk <form ID>: Adds a perk to a selected NPC.

Adds a perk to a selected NPC. resurrect: Revives a fallen selected NPC and restores their inventory. Doesn’t change quest failures.

Revives a fallen selected NPC and restores their inventory. Doesn’t change quest failures. kill: Kills a selected NPC

Kills a selected NPC killall: Kills all NPCs in the nearby area. Be careful when using this, as the area can be larger than anticipated.

Kills all NPCs in the nearby area. Be careful when using this, as the area can be larger than anticipated. Tdetect: Changes whether AI can detect you or not (using the command will hide you from them.)

Changes whether AI can detect you or not (using the command will hide you from them.) rdf: Resets everyone’s dialogue trees. Can help to get past bugged dialogue.

Resets everyone’s dialogue trees. Can help to get past bugged dialogue. player.placeatme <form id>: Summons anything whose form ID that you can input, such as enemies, weapons, and items. All summoning will happen above you.

Summons anything whose form ID that you can input, such as enemies, weapons, and items. All summoning will happen above you. addtofaction <faction id> <X>: Adds a selected NPC to a faction of your choice (decided by faction ID.) X can be 1 to make the NPC an ally of the faction or a 0 to have them be neutral.

Adds a selected NPC to a faction of your choice (decided by faction ID.) X can be 1 to make the NPC an ally of the faction or a 0 to have them be neutral. removefromfaction <faction id>: Removes a selected NPC from the faction of your choice.

Removes a selected NPC from the faction of your choice. tcai: Turns AI combat off for all NPCs (can be used to turn it on again.)

Turns AI combat off for all NPCs (can be used to turn it on again.) tai: Disables AI processing (can be used to turn it on again.)

Disables AI processing (can be used to turn it on again.) OpenTeammateContainer 1: Opens the inventory of a selected NPC as if they were a companion.

Opens the inventory of a selected NPC as if they were a companion. SetRestrained 1: Forces a selected NPC to stay still.

Forces a selected NPC to stay still. PlayIdle <X>: Plays an NPC’s idle animation according to their Editor ID.

Plays an NPC’s idle animation according to their Editor ID. PushActorAway <NPC form ID> <Y>: The specified NPC will become a ragdoll, and will be pushed away by a force whose power is dictated by the Y input.

The specified NPC will become a ragdoll, and will be pushed away by a force whose power is dictated by the Y input. setscale <number>: Sets the scale of a selected NPC, just like the player input.

Sets the scale of a selected NPC, just like the player input. agerace <number>: Sets the age of a selected NPC.

Sets the age of a selected NPC. matchrace <form id>: Changes the race of a selected NPC to match the NPC whose form ID has been used.

Changes the race of a selected NPC to match the NPC whose form ID has been used. getbaseobject: Gives you an object’s Editor/Form ID.

Display/Debugging Commands

tfc <X>: Toggles the free camera. X is not necessary, but can be set to a value such as 1.

Toggles the free camera. X is not necessary, but can be set to a value such as 1. fov: Allows for full view of a weapon even while in first person view.

Allows for full view of a weapon even while in first person view. fov <X>: Sets the field of view value. The default value for X is 75.

Sets the field of view value. The default value for X is 75. sgtm <X>: Sets the global time speed, with X being a multiplier value (ie. 0.5 can halve time progression while 2 can double the rate of time progression).

Sets the global time speed, with X being a multiplier value (ie. 0.5 can halve time progression while 2 can double the rate of time progression). sucsm <X>: Sets UFO camera speed, with X being a multiplier value.

Sets UFO camera speed, with X being a multiplier value. tlb: Toggles Light Brite, which can disable all lighting and shadow textures.

Toggles Light Brite, which can disable all lighting and shadow textures. tcl: Toggles No Clipping mode, allowing you to get out if stuck.

Toggles No Clipping mode, allowing you to get out if stuck. tmm <1/0>: Toggles map markers on the map (1 will show, 0 will hide).

Toggles map markers on the map (1 will show, 0 will hide). tdt: Toggle debug display

Toggle debug display tlv: Toggle leaves

Toggle leaves tg: Toggle grass

Toggle grass tp: Toggle view of projectiles and spawns

Toggle view of projectiles and spawns tfow: Toggle fog of war on local map

Toggle fog of war on local map tgm: Toggle god mode (infinite health, unlimited ammunition, no need to reload, able to carry unlimited items)

Toggle god mode (infinite health, unlimited ammunition, no need to reload, able to carry unlimited items) tdm: Toggle demigod mode (same as god mode but you have to reload)

Toggle demigod mode (same as god mode but you have to reload) EnablePlayerControls: Enables player controls

Enables player controls disable: Removes the selected object from the game.

Removes the selected object from the game. enable: Used for enabling previously disabled objects from the previous command. Can’t return an object if it is permanently gone (you aren’t selecting it).

Used for enabling previously disabled objects from the previous command. Can’t return an object if it is permanently gone (you aren’t selecting it). markfordelete: Will mark an object to be deleted. When the area loads the next time, the object will be gone.

Will mark an object to be deleted. When the area loads the next time, the object will be gone. zap: Immediately deletes an object from the game.

Immediately deletes an object from the game. movetoqt: Instantly shifts you to the quest target or next optional quest spot.

Instantly shifts you to the quest target or next optional quest spot. coc <location name>: Immediately fast travel to the location of your choice. This can be taxing on some computers, not all locations can be fast-traveled to, and you can freeze your game.

Immediately fast travel to the location of your choice. This can be taxing on some computers, not all locations can be fast-traveled to, and you can freeze your game. tcg: Toggle Collision Geometry Visibility, which can help you find lost or dropped items.

Toggle Collision Geometry Visibility, which can help you find lost or dropped items. twf: Toggle Wireframe

Toggle Wireframe tm: Toggle HUD

Toggle HUD tvl: Toggle lights during VATS

Other Commands