All Coupon Codes for Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is a brand new MMORPG that has been released for PC and mobile and to get the best start, these coupon codes will accelerate your growth. Here’s how to get the most out of your adventure in Evermore and beyond.

Current active Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds coupon codes and how to submit them

The following coupon codes in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds currently work and will give you various rewards for your trouble in finding them. Copy your Account Code (PID) from the “Account Settings” menu and head over to “Account,” the symbol that has a head on it. On the top right, you’re given an option to copy a lengthy code. This is the same menu where you had to create an account to access the PC version of the game. You’ll need the Account Code for the next step.

Now, go to this official website from Netmarble that takes promotional codes from users. Enter the Account Code (PID) from your in-game settings earlier and place it in the first box. Finally, you can enter one of the following codes below in the second box to receive some rewards. After putting in a code, you should receive the reward via your mail. Press the envelope symbol on the top right of your screen to access it.

ARCANACAMP – You’ll gain a Arcana Tent Exchange Badge and a Firepit Exchange Badge

CAMPINGEVERMORE – You’ll gain both the Alpaca Exchange Badge and Chair Exchange Badge

ENTERCROSSWORLDS – You’ll receive a Catarumpus Hat and a Special Title

LUCKYDIVER – You’ll receive ten two star bean pods and ten two star Varnish Chests

SUPERTEN – Your hero will gain a super star pose chest

TWENTYAWESOME – Your wallet will be happier with 50,000 more gold

WELCOMETOCW – You’ll receive two Aroma of Focuses, one Energy Drink, and one Sweet Drink