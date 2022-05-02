All CPU opponent characters in Nintendo Switch Sports

In Nintendo Switch Sports, you’ll come across dozens of CPU opponent characters in the game. They range in difficulty, depending on the sport you play from normal all the way to the powerhouse.

We’ve tested five sports from the game, Badminton, Chambara, Soccer, Tennis, and Volleyball, to find as many CPU opponent characters as possible (there are a lot). Here are the characters we were able to gather on our TV screen.

Abe (Powerhouse at Volleyball, Normal at Tennis)

Ai (Strong at Tennis)

Akira (Normal at Soccer)

Anna (Strong at Tennis)

Asami (Powerhouse at Soccer)

Ashley (Strong at Chambara, Powerhouse at Badminton)

Barbara (Powerhouse at Soccer)

Chika (Powerhouse at Volleyball)

Chris (Normal at Volleyball)

Daisuke (Strong in Tennis)

Eduardo (Strong at Volleyball)

Emily (Normal at Soccer)

Emma (Strong at Volleyball, Normal at Tennis)

Eddy (Powerhouse at Volleyball, Normal at Tennis)

Eva (Powerhouse at Volleyball, Normal at Soccer, Normal at Chambara)

Fritz (Normal at Volleyball, Powerhouse at Tennis, Normal at Badminton)

Fumiko (Normal at Badminton)

Gabi (Powerhouse at Volleyball)

Gabriel (Normal at Soccer, Powerhouse at Tennis)

Giovanna (Powerhouse at Tennis)

Greg (Strong at Volleyball)

Gwen (Powerhouse at Soccer, Powerhouse at Badminton)

Haru (Normal at Volleyball and Powerhouse at Soccer)

Hayley (Powerhouse in Volleyball, Normal at Chambara)

Helen (Powerhouse at Volleyball, Strong at Tennis)

Hiromasa (Powerhouse at Volleyball, Normal/Powerhouse at Soccer)

Hiromi (Strong at Volleyball, Normal at Tennis)

Hiroshi (Strong at Chambara)

Holly (Powerhouse at Volleyball)

Ian (Powerhouse at Volleyball)

Jackie (Powerhouse at Volleyball)

James (Strong at Volleyball)

Jessie (Normal at Volleyball)

Kathrin (Normal at Volleyball)

Keiko (Normal at Volleyball, Strong at Tennis)

Kentaro (Normal at Chambara, Strong at Badminton)

Luca (Powerhouse at Volleyball, Normal at Tennis)

Lucia (Normal/Powerhouse at Tennis)

Marco (Strong at Chambara)

Marisa (Normal at Badminton)

Martin (Normal at Tennis)

Matt (Strong at Volleyball, Normal at Soccer, Powerhouse at Tennis)

Megan (Powerhouse at Volleyball, Strong at Chambara)

Mia (Experienced at Volleyball)

Michael (Normal at Volleyball)

Midori (Powerhouse at Volleyball)

Mike (Normal at Soccer)

Misaki (Powerhouse at Badminton)

Miyu (Normal at Soccer, Powerhouse at Badminton)

Nick (Powerhouse at Volleyball, Powerhouse at Tennis, Normal at Chambara)

Oscar (Powerhouse at Volleyball)

Patrick (Powerhouse at Volleyball, Strong at Chambara)

Pierre (Powerhouse at Volleyball)

Rainer (Powerhouse at Volleyball, Strong at Tennis)

Rin (Powerhouse at Volleyball)

Ryan (Strong in Volleyball)

Saburo (Powerhouse in Volleyball)

Sakura (Normal in Volleyball, Powerhouse in Tennis)

Sarah (Strong in Tennis)

Shinta (Strong in Volleyball)

Shohei (Strong/Powerhouse in Volleyball, Strong in Chambara)

Shinonosuke (Normal in Volleyball, Strong in Tennis)

Sota (Powerhouse in Volleyball)

Steph (Normal at Badminton, Normal in Volleyball, Strong at Chambara)

Stephanie (Powerhouse in Tennis)

Steve (Powerhouse in Volleyball)

Susana (Strong/Powerhouse in Badminton)

Takashi (Normal in Badminton)

Takumi (Strong in Volleyball)

Tomoko (Strong in Chambara)

Tyrone (Powerhouse in Soccer)

Ursula (Normal in Volleyball, Strong in Soccer, Normal in Tennis)

Victor (Normal in Volleyball)

Yoko (Powerhouse in Volleyball, Powerhouse in Chambara)

From our testing, we can tell you that a different set of characters lie between each difficulty in Nintendo Switch Sports’ offering. For example, Eva is normal at soccer but excels in Volleyball under the powerhouse category. They each shift in capability throughout the game.

The characters also can have their own strategy while playing so you better keep an eye on the more tricky computer AIs in the game. Steve in Volleyball and Yoko at Soccer are both powerhouses in their sports. It may be best to know how to play tennis and soccer properly before stepping foot into a powerhouse difficulty game.