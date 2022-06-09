All crashed IO Airship locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Although the Imagined Order faction has been driven out of Fortnite’s island, the debris from their destroyed airships still remains. In result, these crashed airships make for excellent landmarks to drop to, each offering up several chests and open ground loot. Their locations can even be visited in order to complete one weekly quest and earn a massive batch of XP. Here’s where to find every crashed IO Airship and make the most out of your visit.

Where to find crashed IO Airships in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

In total, five crashed ships can be discovered throughout the latest season’s map. Players looking to complete the Week 1 challenge of dancing at these will only need to visit and dance inside of three to earn its 15,000 XP reward. You can find every IO Airship location marked and detailed below.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Crashed IO Airship #1 : Players can find the first ship sunken on the northwest side of Loot Lake, the body of water north of Tilted Towers.

: Players can find the first ship sunken on the northwest side of Loot Lake, the body of water north of Tilted Towers. Crashed IO Airship #2 : Another ship can be located southeast of Coney Crossroads at a landmark known as Coney Collapse.

: Another ship can be located southeast of Coney Crossroads at a landmark known as Coney Collapse. Crashed IO Airship #3 : The third IO Airship rests out in the water east of The Daily Bugle.

: The third IO Airship rests out in the water east of The Daily Bugle. Crashed IO Airship #4 : This airship can be found directly in between Greasy Grove and Rocky Reels in the desert biome.

: This airship can be found directly in between Greasy Grove and Rocky Reels in the desert biome. Crashed IO Airship #5: One last ship is located southeast of Condo Canyon at a landmark named Canyon Crash.

Although the loot found from these locations comes at random, players should look for one of the season’s newest weapons, such as the Hammer Assault Rifle and DMR. Players able to pick up and use the DMR can expect some XP to come their way, as damaging an opponent with it is one of seven Week 1 seasonal quests.