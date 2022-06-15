There are multiple strange, powerful Crystal Shards for you to find as you explore the levels of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. These crystals power Neutrino’s hover car, and they’re one of the several collectibles you want to find. In this guide, we’re going to cover all Crystal Shard locations in Teenage Mutant: Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

All Crystal Shard locations in Shredder’s Revenge

You can find three Crystal Shards as you explore these levels. They will appear in levels 11, 13, and 15.

Crystal Shard 1

The first Crystal Shard will be available on level 11, inside the Natural History Museum. You can find it in the warehouse portion of the mission as you make your down, where multiple Triceraton enemies will appear. After defeating them, the Crystal Shard will be inside a crate before you go to the next area.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Crystal Shard 2

You need to reach level 13 to find the second Crystal Shard. It will be close to the end of the mission, after defeating the mid-boss and jumping over the gap. There is a Foot Clan crate on the upper section of the gap that contains the Crystal Shard.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Crystal Shard 3

The final Crystal Shard will be available on level 15, one of the last missions in the game. You can find it early in the missions as you pass the Shredder statue. You’ll find it inside the bottom Foot Clan crate, on an elevated platform with multiple fire barrels surrounding it.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can take all the Crystal Shards to the Dimension X Hangout location, where you will find the Neutrinos. They will reward you 100 points for completing this task, so long as you’ve already located all of the Neutrino characters in the other levels.