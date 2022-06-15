All Daily and Weekly challenges in Diablo Immortal

Diablo Immortal packs a lot of content that will keep players occupied for an extended period. Apart from the main storyline quests and the occasional side quests, there are challenges that players can attempt Daily and Weekly. Clearing daily and Weekly challenges regularly can net players decent rewards that stack over time and help immensely in progression.

Daily and Weekly challenges list

The Daily and Weekly challenges are divided into PvP and PvE content. All the challenges are mentioned below:

Daily Tasks

Claim reward chest from the Shop

Claim first kill of the day reward

Complete bounties

Complete the side quests given by Adventure Seeker

Complete open-world side quests until you get 5 Enchanted Dust

Complete Hidden Lairs until you get 6 Gems

Fill out the Bestiary

Complete Shadow Contract

Claim Rare Crest from Elder Rift

Complete Challenge Rifts

Claim Iben’s Sanctuary reward

Complete Battlegrounds 3 times (PvP)

Complete Cycle of Strife Challenges (PvP)

Weekly Tasks

Complete and rank as high as possible in Challenge Rifts

Complete Codex

Finish 3 Contracts

Complete Elder Rift until you earn 320 Fading Embers

Complete Vault of the Immortals

Claim 4 Blessing from The Assembly event

Defeat Helliquary Raid Bosses as many times as possible

Apart from completing and claiming weekly rewards, you can also buy upto four items from the Hilt Trader. If you are a free-to-play player, completing these tasks is highly recommended since the rewards will make your overall account more powerful in the long run. That said, many of these tasks will only be available when you reach the end game.