All Demon types in Evil Dead: The Game

While playing as the good guys in any game is expected, having the chance to play as the forces of darknesses is equally entertaining. In Evil Dead: The Game, you have the opportunity to pit yourself against four other players assuming the Survivor role and become a Demon and become the Kandarian Demon. It’s you against them, and you’re the only one capable of stopping the Survivors from banishing you from Earth. This guide covers all Demon types you can play and how they work in Evil Dead: The Game.

All Demon types

You have three Demon types to select to pit yourself against the four Survivors. You’ll want to select your Demon based on how you prefer to approach taking on these overwhelming odds. While you are powerful, the survivors outnumber you.

Necromancer

The Necromancer has an army at the ready for them to summon, giving them access to multiple skeletons meant to overpower the Survivors. These Skeletons are added on top of Deadites already appearing on the map, making the Survivor’s more significant numbers feel meaningless.

Your Necromancer class characters include Evil Ash, Skeleton Elite, and Skeleton.

Puppeteer

The Puppeteer prefers to control other Deadites and have them do the heavy lifting for them. A Puppeteer will stick further back away from directly battling multiple Survivors and instead enhance and influence the Deadite NPCs across the map to make them stronger and more difficult for the Survivors to defeat. While the Deadite NPCs are weaker, they are available all over a map.

Your Puppeteer class characters include Eligos, Demi-Eligos, and Deadite Berserker.

Warlords

The Warlord class is an aggressive hunter, eager to meet the Survivors head-on and deal with them. These are the more powerful Demons that can take on Survivors without additional forces, but they will need to play it safe as the Survivors can quickly outmaneuver them during a match.

Your Warlord class characters include Henrietta, Deadite Elite, and Deadite.