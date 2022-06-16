All Diablo Immortal Promo codes – Redeem for gold, items and more

The aRPG grind-fest that is Diablo Immortal is in full swing, with players battling demons on the fields, strongholds, and ruins of Sanctuary and beyond. Like many mobile titles, Diablo Immortal allows players to input and redeem codes that can provide them with gold, loot, and various other rewards. In this handy guide, we aim to collect all of the reward codes that the publisher, Activision-Blizzard, has released for their mobile Diablo game.

Allowing you to play as one of the six signature classes of the series, Diablo Immortal is a fast-paced hack-and-slash action RPG designed from the ground up to be played on handheld mobile devices. Taking place between the events of Diablo 2 and Diablo 3, Diablo Immortal tells the story of shards of the Worldstone lost and corrupted, and our heroes fighting to restore balance to the world of Sanctuary and keeping the forces of Hell at bay.

Diablo Immortal features an extensive post-campaign end-game portion, in which players will look to upgrade their gear and improve their characters through Paragon points. Free promo codes can help with that, so serious players will seek out any opportunity to gain an edge in upgrading their characters. Even the simple rewards of gold and material can go a long way to cross the next hurdle.

Active Diablo Immortal Codes

At the time of writing of this article, Activision-Blizzard is yet to release any promo codes for Diablo Immortal. We will update this section as soon as new codes are released, so make sure to check back regularly.

Expired Diablo Immortal Codes

Currently, there are no expired Diablo Immortal promo codes.

Where and how to Redeem Diablo Immortal Codes

To help you redeem your Diablo Immortal codes, we have prepared a simple guide to help you through the process: Where to redeem codes in Diablo Immortal