All differences between Landorus (Therian) and Landorus (Incarnate) in Pokémon Go

Several Pokémon in Pokémon Go have different forms with unique movesets. It’s important to note that even if the Pokémon have the same names, they could easily have different stats and movesets, making them weaker or stronger. This occurs with Landorus (Incarnate) and Landorus (Therian), both of them legendary Pokémon. In this guide, we will cover all differences between Landorus (Incarnate) and Landorus (Therian) in Pokémon Go.

These are the stats for Incarnate Forme Landorus in PvP and PvE.

PvP: Maximum CP – 3,588 Attack – 218 Defense – 155 Stamina – 173

PvE: Maximum CP – 4,057 Attack – 261 Defense – 182 Stamina – 205



These are the starts for Therian Forme Landorus in PvP and PvE.

PvP: Maximum CP – 3,922 Attack – 240 Defense – 153 Stamina – 173

PvE: Maximum CP – 4,434 Attack – 289 Defense – 179 Stamina – 205



The Landorus (Therian) Pokémon receives more attack power, giving it a 22-point boost over Landorus (Incarnate). It does lose two points in its defenses, but that’s nothing in the grand scheme of things. The attack boost is a massive upgrade to an already great Pokémon. It comes down to the differences between these two Pokémon is their moveset.

Both Landorus (Therian) and Landorus (Incarnate) have access to the same useful fast move, mud shot. It’s a solid attack that they both need to generate plenty of energy in battles. Next, we have charged moves, where the significant differences occur.

Landorus (Incarnate) has earth power, focus blast, outrage, and rock slide, whereas Landorus (Therian) has bulldoze, earthquake, stone edge, and superpower. Earth power is a big win for the Incarnate version, but Therian’s superpower and stone edge choices are reliable options.

These choices are not terrible. They’re all strong and make Landorus (Therian) a threat in the Master League. Although, losing earth power was a big blow and made Landorus (Incarnate) slightly better, despite not having the same attack power. Landorus (Incarnate) barely comes out on top in a straight fight, and you can expect that to result in most fights.

Having both Pokémon on your roster is not a bad thing. These are two exceptional legendary Pokémon. Landorus (Therian) is a deadly choice, and you can expect to regularly use it in the Master League and PvE five-star raids.