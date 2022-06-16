There are several Disgusting Bugs for you to find as you progress through Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. These bugs are a favorite snack of the Punk Frogs, who were a similar group of amphiphans that were mutated like the turtles. You can each of them throughout Shredder’s Revenge, and you can turn in these Disgusting Bugs for a reward. This guide covers all Disgusting Bug locations in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

All Disgusting Bug locations in Shredder’s Revenge

You can find eight Disgusting Bugs hidden throughout Shredder’s Revenge. They will appear in the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, ninth, tenth, eleventh, and twelfth levels.

Disgusting Bug 1

The first Disgusting Bug you can find will be on the fourth level, where you battle your way through the zoo. It will be available roughly halfway through the level, inside of a garbage can between the monkey cages where they will be throwing bananas at you.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Disgusting Bug 2

The second Disgusting Bug will appear in the fifth mission. You will find it shortly after encountering Genghis Frog, one of the Punk Frogs you need to find in Shredder’s Revenge. It will be inside of a Foot Clan box, on the corner of an arena.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Disgusting Bug 3

The third Disgusting Bug will appear in the sixth level while exploring the Crystal Mall. It’s close to the end of the level, in the Crystal Arcade. After you make your way through the entrance of the area, there will be multiple popcorn machines you can destroy. It will be hiding in the second one, closest to the cash register.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Disgusting Bug 4

You will need to make it to the seventh level to find this Disgusting Bug. It will appear close to the end of the mission. Before you make your way to the boss area, destroy the toolboxes on the top layer, revealing the Disgusting Bug collectible.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Disgusting Bug 5

The next Disgusting Bug will be available on the ninth level, on the pier. Here, you can make it halfway through the mission before finding the Disgusting Bug alongside a bookstand, inside of a trash can.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Disgusting Bug 6

You can find this Disgusting Bug on the mission 10, and it will be close to the start of the mission. You want to make your way toward the loading dock, where a Foot Ninja is about to drive a car out of a parking spot. Do not go past the car, and hit the trash to the left of it where it will drop the Disgusting Bug.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Disgusting Bug 7

You can find this Disgusting Bug in level 11, in the Natural History Museum. It will be available as you make your way through the warehouse portion of the mission. After going up through the warehouse, and then you make your way to the right, it will be inside of a crate on a small platform. There will be multiple items and historical objects in the background at this portion of the level.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Disgusting Bug 8

The final Disgusting Bug is in level 12. You will find it close to the end of the mission, where there are multiple turrets that spray out a freeze ray. You can find a crate at the bottom of your screen, immediately after these turrets. Destroy it, and you will find the last Disgusting Bug collectible.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Bring all of these to the Punk Frogs after you find them in Shredder’s Revenge and receive 100 points as a reward.