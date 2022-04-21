All DPS character changes in Overwatch 2

The DPS characters for Overwatch 2 will have a mountain of changes applied to them. With the overhaul from Overwatch to Overwatch 2, many of the roles in the game received a handful of updates, with the DPS role receiving the largest of the three. In this guide, we will cover all DPS character changes happening in Overwatch 2.

All DPS character changes

These are all of the DPS character changes appearing in the Overwatch 2 beta.

Bastion

Configuration: Assault A slow-moving tank with a powerful rotary cannon.

A-36 Tactical Grenade Fire a bomb that bounces off walls and explodes when it impacts enemies or the ground.

Configuration: Artillery Become immobile and fire up to three powerful artillery shells.



Cassidy

Magnetic Grenade Throw a short-range grenade that homes in on nearby enemies and deals additional damage if it sticks to them.



Mei

Endothermic Blaster Short-range spray that slows enemies.



Sombra

Hack Hold to hack. Hacked enemies cannot use abilities for a brief time, and they can be seen through walls. Hacked health packs spawn faster but can’t be used by enemies. Taking damage interrupts a hacking attempt.

Opportunist (Passive) You detect critically injured enemies through walls, and deal 40% more damage to hacked enemies.



Sojourn

Railgun High impact shot that consumes stored energy.

Power Slide Ground slide that can cancel into a jump.

Overclock Railgun energy auto charges for a short duration, and shots pierce enemies.



These changes chalk up to Mei being less frustrating in completely freezing opponents on a team, Bastion will be immobile while using his ultimate, Sombra’s hack can notify allies of enemies through walls, Cassidy’s flashbang is gone, and we have a good breakdown of the newest Sojourn, and her abilities. The other DPS characters, Ashe, Echo, Genji, Hanzo, Junkrat, Pharah, Reaper, Soldier: 76, Symmetra, Torbjörn, Tracer, and Widowmaker, have not received any ability changes.

These changes may not be finalized. These DPS characters may have some added to their kit when Overwatch 2 officially launches, along with those who had no modifications to their abilities.