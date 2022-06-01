All dragon locations in Elden Ring

Dragons and FromSoftware games go together like peanut butter and jelly. Every game from Demon’s Souls to Elden Ring features the flying foes, minus Bloodborne — although cut content suggests they were originally planned for that too. If you want to honor the tradition and hunt down every dragon in Elden Ring, read on. We’ll guide you to them all.

Flying Dragon Agheel

This is likely the first dragon boss you’ll come across, as it resides in the lake in central Limgrave. Ride towards the spot seen on the map above, and Flying Dragon Agheel will come swooping in. This is the first real test of your horseback combat skills.

Glintstone Dragon Smarag

Glintstone Dragon Smarag guards the Academy Glintstone Key, one of the items you can use to access Raya Lucaria Academy. Just west of the academy, down in the lake, is the outcropping that holds the key. Smarag slumbers in front of it. It’s possible to grab the key and bolt, but defeating Smarag gets you some great rewards.

Glintstone Dragon Adula

Glintstone Dragon Adula has to be fought twice, as she’ll teleport away after losing half of her health. The first location (on the left, above) is at Three Sisters, where you you’ll begin Ranni’s quest. As this wraps up, you’ll find yourself at the Cathedral of Manus Celus (on the right, above). Here you’ll be able to finish Adula off.

Magma Wyrm #1

There are four Magma Wyrms in Elden Ring, only one of which is named. The first is the boss of the Gael Tunnel dungeon, marked on the map above. Here’s a guide on how to defeat it once you’ve cleared the tunnel.

Magma Wyrm #2

The second Magma Wyrm is found in Volcano Manor. Take the lift near the Temple of Eiglay (where you fight Godskin Apostle) down to find it in the lava cave below.

Magma Wyrm #3

The third Wyrm is west of Volcano Manor and south of Fort Laeidd. As you approach the lava pool there, it will emerge.

Magma Wyrm Makar

The named Magma Wyrm is found atop the Ruin-Strewn Precipice. If you choose to ascend the many platforms in the area marked on the map above, you’ll have to defeat Makar as one last hurdle. After that, you’ll have reached the Altus Plateau.

Decaying Ekzykes

This blighted dragon is found in the southwestern portion of Caelid, along the highway to Radahn’s castle. Ekzykes might look camouflaged as you approach — here’s how to defeat it.

Flying Dragon Greyll

Greyll is found in the northeastern part of Caelid. As you cross the bridge toward the Bestial Sanctum, Flying Dragon Greyll will come swooping down to attack you. Mind the narrow arena here.

Elder Dragon Greyoll

You likely already saw Greyoll on your way to Greyll (similar name, different beast). The massive dragon mother lies in the center of Greyoll’s Dragonbarrow, the area named after her. Defeating Greyoll isn’t a true boss fight, as she doesn’t have much offense of her own. Rather, it’s the dragon enemies that live in the area that provide the real obstacle.

Ancient Dragon Lansseax

This is another dragon that will swoop in and attack you in the field. In this case, Lansseax appears on the hill leading up to the Atlus Plateau from the Ruin-Strewn Precipice. You’ve likely already tangled with Makar to get here, so be prepared for another fight.

Borealis, the Freezing Fog

The only icy dragon in Elden Ring is Borealis, and he appears at the frozen lake in the Mountaintops of the Giants. As you cross, the titular fog will set in, obscuring your vision, and he’ll appear from within. Beating him can be tough with low visibility, but it’s doable.

Great Wyrm Theodorix

Oh, did you think we were done with Wyrms? Theodorix the Great Wyrm is found by the frozen waterfall at the edge of the Consecrated Snowfield. At this stage, you should be comfortable with the strategy of fighting him, but be aware of his massive health pool.

Lichdragon Fortissax

Fighting Fortissax is the final step in Fia’s quest line. Once she moves to the Darkroot Depths, you’ll be able to enter her dream and face the fearsome foe. Fortissax’s element of choice is electricity.

Dragonlord Placidusax

There are a few different dragons whipping around Crumbling Farum Azula, but just like Greyoll in the Dragonbarrow, there’s one in particular for you to hunt down. You can find Dragonlord Placidusax off the path from the Beside the Great Bridge Site of Grace. Descending from there will take you to a floating platform lined with graves. Lie down in the empty one, and you’ll enter a flashback from when Farum Azula was intact. This is where the battle takes place.