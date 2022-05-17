All Elodie Rakoto outfits in Dead By Daylight
Prepare to choose your outfit with Élodie.
Élodie Rakoto is one of the many Survivors you can select to play in Dead by Daylight. You have the option to pick your ideal set of Perks when playing as this character, and you can choose to switch around her clothing, making her appearance stand out while attempting to outrun the deadly Killer. In this guide, we cover all Élodie Rakoto outfits in Dead by Daylight.
All Élodie Rakoto outfits
Default
The default outfit features a loose-fitting crop top, with a necklace exposed at the top. A pendant hangs off Élodie’s neck, given to her by her mother. It was given to her days before their final trip together and she new saw her mother again. This outfit choice appears several times for Élodie, with unique color changes.
50’s Night Out
Élodie celebrates everything fashionable in the ’50s with the ’50s Night Out outfit. Here, she has a retro hairstyle with a classic set of glasses, a red blouse, and a pair of slim-fitted polka-dotted trousers to finish the look.
Bearer of Gifts
Élodie knows how to show up for a party. In the Bearer of Gifts outfit, Élodie wears an elegant dress and distinct hairstyle for a high-end party for an art gallery, intent on meeting an important deadly of rare jewels.
Destination Cape Town
Similar to the other Destination outfits, Élodie has a unique crop top, different pairs of pants and shoes, and different colored hair. Much of her model remains the same.
Destination Singapore
The Destination Singapore outfit is a moderate change for Élodie. Here, her color changes, and her typical crop top from her standard outfit has a different design, along with her pants. She still wears her pendant.
Destination Prague
Similar to Destination Singapore, Élodie has a uniquely designed crop top, jeans, and colored hair. Much of her design remains the same, though.
Gala Imposter
While Élodie knows how to show up to a party, she’s also prepared to make a quick getaway, if she needs to. With the Gala Imposter outfit, she’s on the search for a set of stolen jewels she’s been trying to hunt down, and is prepared to run at a moment’s notice.
Reindeer Onesie
If you’re feeling festive in Dead by Daylight, you can dress up Élodie into a Reindeer onesie. You can see a Christmas sweater hidden underneath it, with a reindeer face at the top. The outfit is perfectly capped off with reindeer shoes.
Seoul Queen
With Seoul Queen, Élodie prepares to meet with a prized collector by wearing a wide-brimmed hat, an urban dress coat, and ultra-sheer tan tights. The urban dress coat, overtop the tan tights, is partially covered in blood.
The Global Phenomenon
The Global Phenomenon is a similar outfit to The International. The only difference between the two is the colors of the outfit.
The International
The International outfit features a dramatically different Élodie. She loses the crop top for more of a casual shirt, a skirt, and a scarf around her neck, ready to rest at a fancy resort.
The Relic Seeker
The Relic Seeker outfit is a color swap of Élodie’s default outfit.
The Occult Seeker
The Occult Seeker is a color swap of Élodie’s default outfit.
The Mystery Seeker
The Mystery Seeker is a color swap of Élodie’s default outfit.
The Kin Seeker
The Kin Seeker is a color swap of Élodie’s default outfit.