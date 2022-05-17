All Elodie Rakoto outfits in Dead By Daylight

Élodie Rakoto is one of the many Survivors you can select to play in Dead by Daylight. You have the option to pick your ideal set of Perks when playing as this character, and you can choose to switch around her clothing, making her appearance stand out while attempting to outrun the deadly Killer. In this guide, we cover all Élodie Rakoto outfits in Dead by Daylight.

All Élodie Rakoto outfits

Default

The default outfit features a loose-fitting crop top, with a necklace exposed at the top. A pendant hangs off Élodie’s neck, given to her by her mother. It was given to her days before their final trip together and she new saw her mother again. This outfit choice appears several times for Élodie, with unique color changes.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

50’s Night Out

Élodie celebrates everything fashionable in the ’50s with the ’50s Night Out outfit. Here, she has a retro hairstyle with a classic set of glasses, a red blouse, and a pair of slim-fitted polka-dotted trousers to finish the look.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Bearer of Gifts

Élodie knows how to show up for a party. In the Bearer of Gifts outfit, Élodie wears an elegant dress and distinct hairstyle for a high-end party for an art gallery, intent on meeting an important deadly of rare jewels.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Destination Cape Town

Similar to the other Destination outfits, Élodie has a unique crop top, different pairs of pants and shoes, and different colored hair. Much of her model remains the same.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Destination Singapore

The Destination Singapore outfit is a moderate change for Élodie. Here, her color changes, and her typical crop top from her standard outfit has a different design, along with her pants. She still wears her pendant.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Destination Prague

Similar to Destination Singapore, Élodie has a uniquely designed crop top, jeans, and colored hair. Much of her design remains the same, though.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Gala Imposter

While Élodie knows how to show up to a party, she’s also prepared to make a quick getaway, if she needs to. With the Gala Imposter outfit, she’s on the search for a set of stolen jewels she’s been trying to hunt down, and is prepared to run at a moment’s notice.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Reindeer Onesie

If you’re feeling festive in Dead by Daylight, you can dress up Élodie into a Reindeer onesie. You can see a Christmas sweater hidden underneath it, with a reindeer face at the top. The outfit is perfectly capped off with reindeer shoes.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Seoul Queen

With Seoul Queen, Élodie prepares to meet with a prized collector by wearing a wide-brimmed hat, an urban dress coat, and ultra-sheer tan tights. The urban dress coat, overtop the tan tights, is partially covered in blood.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Global Phenomenon

The Global Phenomenon is a similar outfit to The International. The only difference between the two is the colors of the outfit.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The International

The International outfit features a dramatically different Élodie. She loses the crop top for more of a casual shirt, a skirt, and a scarf around her neck, ready to rest at a fancy resort.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Relic Seeker

The Relic Seeker outfit is a color swap of Élodie’s default outfit.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Occult Seeker

The Occult Seeker is a color swap of Élodie’s default outfit.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Mystery Seeker

The Mystery Seeker is a color swap of Élodie’s default outfit.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Kin Seeker

The Kin Seeker is a color swap of Élodie’s default outfit.