All engravings and their effects in Lost Ark

Engraving Class Effect

Mayhem Berserker Lv. 1: When hitting a foe during Burst, recover 0.2% Max HP, and the amount that is recovered increases slightly when hitting multiple foes. (The recovery increase and reduction effects are not applied).

Lv. 2: When hitting a foe during Burst, recover 0.35% Max HP, and the amount that is recovered increases slightly when hitting multiple foes. (The recovery increase and reduction effects are not applied).

Lv. 3: When hitting a foe during Burst, recover 0.5% Max HP, and the amount that is recovered increases slightly when hitting multiple foes. (The recovery increase and reduction effects are not applied).



Berserker’s Technique Berserker Lv. 1: While bursting, Crit Damage +30%. Negates Exhaustion after Burst ends.

Lv. 2: While bursting, Crit Damage +40%. Negates Exhaustion after Burst ends.

Lv. 3: While bursting, Crit Damage +50%. Negates Exhaustion after Burst ends.



Enhanced Weapon Deadeye Lv. 1: Changing stances enhances your weapon. Crit Rate +20% for 9s.

Lv. 2: Changing stances enhances your weapon. Crit Rate +25% for 9s.

Lv. 3: Changing stances enhances your weapon. Crit Rate +30% for 9s.

Pistoleer Deadeye Lv. 1: Damage to foes +20%, but can only use Handgun Stance.

Lv. 2: Damage to foes +30%, but can only use Handgun Stance.

Lv. 3: Damage to foes +40%, but can only use Handgun Stance.



Esoteric Skill Enhancement Wardancer Lv. 1: Max number of Elemental Orbs +1. Esoteric skills inflict +8% Damage per Elemental Orb you have.

Lv. 2: Max number of Elemental Orbs +1. Esoteric skills inflict +10% Damage per Elemental Orb you have.

Lv. 3: Max number of Elemental Orbs +1. Esoteric skills inflict +12% Damage per Elemental Orb you have.

First Intention Wardancer Lv. 1: Damage to foes +15%, but you can no longer gain Elemental Meter.

Lv. 2: Damage to foes +20%, but you can no longer gain Elemental Meter.

Lv. 3: Damage to foes +25%, but you can no longer gain Elemental Meter.



Ultimate Skill: Taijutsu Scrapper Lv. 1: Natural recovery speed of Stamina Energy +300%. Stamina skill Damage +30%. Shock skill Damage -30%.

Lv. 2: Natural recovery speed of Stamina Energy +450%. Stamina skill Damage +45%. Shock skill Damage -30%.

Lv. 3: Natural recovery speed of Stamina Energy +600%. Stamina skill Damage +60%. Shock skill Damage -30%.



Shock Training Scrapper Lv. 1: Shock skill Damage +10%. 2% of max Shock energy recovered every 1s.

Lv. 2: Shock skill Damage +15%. 3% of max Shock energy recovered every 1s.

Lv. 3: Shock skill Damage +20%. 4% of max Shock energy recovered every 1s.

Barrage Artillerist Lv. 1: Killing a foe in Barrage Mod resets the Cooldowns of all Barrage skills.

Lv. 2: Killing a foe in Barrage Mod resets the Cooldowns of all Barrage skills. Bombardment Skill Damage +1%. (Max. 25 stacks)

Lv. 3: Killing a foe in Barrage Mod resets the Cooldowns of all Barrage skills. Bombardment Skill Damage +2%. (Max. 25 stacks)



Firepower Enhancement Artillerist Lv. 1: Incoming Damage -20%. Crit Rate +(15%, 20%, 25%) depending on the level of the Firepower Buff.

Lv. 2: Incoming Damage -25%. Crit Rate +(20%, 25%, 30%) depending on the level of the Firepower Buff.

Lv. 3: Incoming Damage -30%. Crit Rate +(25%, 30%, 35%) depending on the level of the Firepower Buff.

True Courage Bard Lv. 1: Serenade of Courage makes outgoing Damage +10% and Crit Rate +10%.

Lv. 2: Serenade of Courage makes outgoing Damage +15% and Crit Rate +10%.

Lv. 3: Serenade of Courage makes outgoing Damage +20% and Crit Rate +10%.



Desperate Salvation Bard Lv. 1: When the recovery effect ends, an additional recovery effect is activated, recovering 8% of your Max HP.

Lv. 2: When the recovery effect ends, an additional recovery effect is activated, recovering 16% of your Max HP.

Lv. 3: When the recovery effect ends, an additional recovery effect is activated, recovering 24% of your Max HP.

Reflux Sorceress Lv. 1: Disables Arcane Rupture, but Damage of skills (except awakening and movement skills) +8% and Cooldown -3%.

Lv. 2: Disables Arcane Rupture, but Damage of skills (except awakening and movement skills) +12% and Cooldown -6%.

Lv. 3: Disables Arcane Rupture, but Damage of skills (except awakening and movement skills) +16% and Cooldown -10%.

Igniter Sorceress Lv. 1: When Magick Amplification is triggered, normal skills’ Cooldown -50%. During Magick Amplification, Crit Rate +10% and Crit Damage +20%.

Lv. 2: When Magick Amplification is triggered, normal skills’ Cooldown -50%. During Magick Amplification, Crit Rate +17% and Crit Damage +35%.

Lv. 3: When Magick Amplification is triggered, normal skills’ Cooldown -50%. During Magick Amplification, Crit Rate +25% and Crit Damage +50%.

Esoteric Flurry Striker Lv. 1: Esoteric skill damage -15%, but only 1 Elemental Orb is used.

Lv. 2: Esoteric skill damage -8%, but only 1 Elemental Orb is used.

Lv. 3: Only 1 Elemental Orb is used when using Esoteric skill.

Deathblow Striker Lv. 1: Max number of Elemental Orbs +1. Esoteric skills consume all Elemental Orbs and inflict +17% Damage per Elemental Orb consumed.

Lv. 2: Max number of Elemental Orbs +1. Esoteric skills consume all Elemental Orbs and inflict +26% Damage per Elemental Orb consumed.

Lv. 3: Max number of Elemental Orbs +1. Esoteric skills consume all Elemental Orbs and inflict +35% Damage per Elemental Orb consumed.

Time To Hunt Gunslinger Lv. 1: Crit Rate +20% for Handgun and Rifle skills. Unable to use Shotgun Stance.

Lv. 2: Crit Rate +25% for Handgun and Rifle skills. Unable to use Shotgun Stance.

Lv. 3: Crit Rate +30% for Handgun and Rifle skills. Unable to use Shotgun Stance.

Peacemaker Gunslinger Lv. 1: Atk. Speed in Handgun Stance +8%. Crit Rate in Shotgun Stance +15%. Damage to foes +10% and additional Damage +10% to targets with 50% or lower HP for 9s while in Rifle Stance.

Lv. 2: Atk. Speed in Handgun Stance +12%. Crit Rate in Shotgun Stance +20%. Damage to foes +10% and additional Damage +20% to targets with 50% or lower HP for 9s while in Rifle Stance.

Lv. 3: Atk. Speed in Handgun Stance +16%. Crit Rate in Shotgun Stance +25%. Damage to foes +10% and additional Damage +30% to targets with 50% or lower HP for 9s while in Rifle Stance.

Blessed Aura Paladin Lv. 1: With Holy Aura, Damage received -10% and 2% of Max HP restored every 2.5s for all party members.

Lv. 2: With Holy Aura, Damage received -15% and 2% of Max HP restored every 2s for all party members.

Lv. 3: With Holy Aura, Damage received -20% and 2% of Max HP restored every 1.5s for all party members.

Judgment Paladin Lv. 1: Punishment Damage +15%. When Punishment skill hits, Piery Meter gain +100%. Duration of Sacred Executioner +100%.

Lv. 2: Punishment Damage +20%. When Punishment skill hits, Piery Meter gain +100%. Duration of Sacred Executioner +100%.

Lv. 3: Punishment Damage +25%. When Punishment skill hits, Piery Meter gain +100%. Duration of Sacred Executioner +100%.



Demonic Impulse Shadowhunter Lv. 1: The Composure effect does not activate when Demonize ends. Upon Demonize, Demonic Skill Cooldown is reset.

Lv. 2: The Composure effect does not activate when Demonize ends. Upon Demonize, Demonic Skill Cooldown is reset, and Crit Rate +15% while Demonic Mode is active.

Lv. 3: The Composure effect does not activate when Demonize ends. Upon Demonize, Demonic Skill Cooldown is reset, and Crit Rate +30% while Demonic Mode is active.



Perfect Suppression Shadowhunter Lv. 1: Normal Skill Damage +20%. Shadowburst Meter +50% for all Skills. Disables Demonize.

Lv. 2: Normal Skill Damage +25%. Shadowburst Meter +50% for all Skills. Disables Demonize.

Lv. 3: Normal Skill Damage +30%. Shadowburst Meter +50% for all Skills. Disables Demonize.

Surge Deathblade Lv. 1: Deathblade Surge is cast in the max level of Surge Zero Form, regardless of the number of Death Orbs you have. When Arts is activated and skills other than Basic Attacks and Awakening Skills hit, the Surge Enhancement effect is stacked every 0.4 seconds. (Max 20 stacks). This effect causes Deathblade Surge Damage +7.5%. When Death Trance ends, gain Death Orb Meter for each Surge Enhancement effect you have. (5% each)

Lv. 2: Deathblade Surge is cast in the max level of Surge Zero Form, regardless of the number of Death Orbs you have. When Arts is activated and skills other than Basic Attacks and Awakening Skills hit, the Surge Enhancement effect is stacked every 0.4 seconds. (Max 20 stacks). This effect causes Deathblade Surge Damage +7.5% and Atk. Power +0.5%. When Death Trance ends, gain Death Orb Meter for each Surge Enhancement effect you have. (5% each)

Lv. 3: Deathblade Surge is cast in the max level of Surge Zero Form, regardless of the number of Death Orbs you have. When Arts is activated and skills other than Basic Attacks and Awakening Skills hit, the Surge Enhancement effect is stacked every 0.4 seconds. (Max 20 stacks). This effect causes Deathblade Surge Damage +7.5% and Atk. Power +1%. When Death Trance ends, gain Death Orb Meter for each Surge Enhancement effect you have. (5% each)



Remaining Energy Deathblade Lv. 1: Art does not consume Art Meter for 2s when activated. Atk./Move Speed +6% on Surge. Atk. Power +(8%, 16%, 25%) depending on your Surge level, for 30s.

Lv. 2: Art does not consume Art Meter for 2s when activated. Atk./Move Speed +9% on Surge. Atk. Power +(10%, 20%, 30%) depending on your Surge level, for 30s.

Lv. 3: Art does not consume Art Meter for 2s when activated. Atk./Move Speed +12% on Surge. Atk. Power +(12%, 24%, 36%) depending on your Surge level, for 30s.

Death Strike Sharpshooter Lv. 1: When using Last Rush, recover 50% of the remaining Hawk Meter. Hit foe damage taken +20% for 8s.

Lv. 2: When using Last Rush, recover 50% of the remaining Hawk Meter. Hit foe damage taken +30% for 8s.

Lv. 3: When using Last Rush, recover 50% of the remaining Hawk Meter. Hit foe damage taken +40% for 8s.



Loyal Companion Sharpshooter Lv. 1: Summons Silverhawk MK-II, allowing Move Speed +4%, Silver Hawk’s Basic AoE Radius +60%, Silverhawk’s Basic Attack Damage +50%, and Silverhawk’s summon duration +30%. On basic attack or Wings of Storm hit, foes get a Mark of Death. Foe incoming damage +4%.

Lv. 2: Summons Silverhawk MK-II, allowing Move Speed +4%, Silver Hawk’s Basic AoE Radius +60%, Silverhawk’s Basic Attack Damage +100%, and Silverhawk’s summon duration +60%. On basic attack or Wings of Storm hit, foes get a Mark of Death. Foe incoming damage +8%.

Lv. 3: Summons Silverhawk MK-II, allowing Move Speed +4%, Silver Hawk’s Basic AoE Radius +60%, Silverhawk’s Basic Attack Damage +150%, and Silverhawk’s summon duration +100%. On basic attack or Wings of Storm hit, foes get a Mark of Death. Foe incoming damage +12%.



Energy Overflow Soulfist Lv. 1: Energy does not go below 1, but the additional Energy recovery effect is not applied during Hype. If Energy is below 30%, Damage +5% to foes.

Lv. 2: Energy does not go below 1, but the additional Energy recovery effect is not applied during Hype. If Energy is below 30%, Damage +10% to foes.

Lv. 3: Energy does not go below 1, but the additional Energy recovery effect is not applied during Hype. If Energy is below 30%, Damage +15% to foes.

Robust Spirit Soulfist Lv. 1: When using Hype, enters level 3 immediately, and while in Hype Mode, Energy recovery speed +200%. Damage +15%.

Lv. 2: When using Hype, enters level 3 immediately, and while in Hype Mode, Energy recovery speed +200%. Damage +25%.

Lv. 3: When using Hype, enters level 3 immediately, and while in Hype Mode, Energy recovery speed +200%. Damage +35%.

Lone Knight Gunlancer Lv. 1: Gunlance skill Crit Rate +5%. Crit Damage +30%. Battlefield Shield cannot be used. Shield Meter consumption during Defensive Stance +100%.

Lv. 2: Gunlance skill Crit Rate +10%. Crit Damage +40%. Battlefield Shield cannot be used. Shield Meter consumption during Defensive Stance +100%.

Lv. 3: Gunlance skill Crit Rate +15%. Crit Damage +50%. Battlefield Shield cannot be used. Shield Meter consumption during Defensive Stance +100%.