All engravings and their effects in Lost Ark
Engravings are special traits that you can equip onto your characters that provide a specific effect. These effects empower your characters, providing buffs for your characters. With such an overwhelming amount of engravings in the game, you might be wondering what each engraving does.
This guide will go over all the engravings in Lost Ark and each respective effect. If you still aren’t sure what engravings are or how to equip them, you can follow this guide here.
Class Engravings
Combat Engravings
Disrespect
|Lv. 1: Damage to foes with 30% or lower HP +9%.
Lv. 2: Damage to foes with 30% or lower HP +22%.
Lv. 3: Damage to foes with 30% or lower HP +36%.
Spirit Absorption
|Lv. 1: Atk./Move Speed +3%.
Lv. 2: Atk./Move Speed +8%.
Lv. 3: Atk./Move Speed +15%.
Ether Enhancement
|Lv. 1: Ethers, when obtained, generate additional Ethers with Crit Damage +4%.
Lv. 2: Ethers, when obtained, generate additional Ethers with Crit Damage +12%.
Lv. 3: Ethers, when obtained, generate additional Ethers with Crit Damage +24%.
Stabilized Status
|Lv. 1: Damage +3% when your HP is above 80%.
Lv. 2: Damage +8% when your HP is above 80%.
Lv. 3: Damage +16% when your HP is above 80%.
Grudge
|Lv. 1: +4% Damage to Boss or higher-ranking foes. +20% Damage from them.
Lv. 2: +10% Damage to Boss or higher-ranking foes. +20% Damage from them.
Lv. 3: +20% Damage to Boss or higher-ranking foes. +20% Damage from them.
Super Charge
|Lv. 1: Charge skills’ charging speed +8%. Damage +4%.
Lv. 2: Charge skills’ charging speed +20%. Damage +10%.
Lv. 3: Charge skills’ charging speed +40%. Damage +20%.
Strong Will
|Lv. 1: Incoming Damage -5% while Pushed.
Lv. 2: Incoming Damage -15% while Pushed.
Lv. 3: Incoming Damage -30% while Pushed.
Drops of Ether
|Lv. 1: Attacks have a chance to create an Ether. (Cooldown: 90s).
Lv. 2: Attacks have a chance to create an Ether. (Cooldown: 40s).
Lv. 3: Attacks have a chance to create an Ether. (Cooldown: 20s).
Crisis Evasion
|Lv. 1: When receiving fatal damage, become invincible for 3s, recovering 50% of the damage taken during invincibility as HP. (Cooldown: 15m).
Lv. 2: When receiving fatal damage, become invincible for 3s, recovering 50% of the damage taken during invincibility as HP. (Cooldown: 12m).
Lv. 3: When receiving fatal damage, become invincible for 3s, recovering 50% of the damage taken during invincibility as HP. (Cooldown: 9m).
Keen Blunt Weapon
|Lv. 1: +10% Crit Damage but your attacks have a chance to deal -20% damage.
Lv. 2: +25% Crit Damage but your attacks have a chance to deal -20% damage.
Lv. 3: +50% Crit Damage but your attacks have a chance to deal -20% damage.
Vital Point Strike
|Lv. 1: Stagger attack effectiveness +6%.
Lv. 2: Stagger attack effectiveness +18%.
Lv. 3: Stagger attack effectiveness +36%.
Increased Max MP
|Lv. 1: Max MP +5%.
Lv. 2: Max MP +15%.
Lv. 3: Max MP +30%.
MP Regen
|Lv. 1: MP Regen +5%.
Lv. 2: MP Regen +15%.
Lv. 3: MP Regen +30%.
Master of Escape
|Lv. 1: Stand-up Action Cooldown -4%.
Lv. 2: Stand-up Action Cooldown -12%.
Lv. 3: Stand-up Action Cooldown -25%.
Fortitude
|Lv. 1: Incoming damage is reduced proportional to HP lost. (Max. 5%)
Lv. 2: Incoming damage is reduced proportional to HP lost. (Max. 15%)
Lv. 3: Incoming damage is reduced proportional to HP lost. (Max. 30%)
Crushing Fist
|Lv. 1: Ignore 10% of Defense when attacking staggered enemies.
Lv. 2: Ignore 30% of Defense when attacking staggered enemies.
Lv. 3: Ignore 50% of Defense when attacking staggered enemies.
Shield Piercing
|Lv. 1: Damage to shields +16%.
Lv. 2: Damage to shields +50%.
Lv. 3: Damage to shields +100%.
Champion’s Tenacity
|Lv. 1: Outgoing damage +3% at 50% or lower HP.
Lv. 2: Outgoing damage +8% at 50% or lower HP.
Lv. 3: Outgoing damage +16% at 50% or lower HP.
Divine Protection
|Lv. 1: When attacked, there is a 20% chance of activating Divine Protection which reduces the damage received by 60%. (Cooldown: 60s)
Lv. 2: When attacked, there is a 20% chance of activating Divine Protection which reduces the damage received by 60%. (Cooldown: 20s)
Lv. 3: When attacked, there is a 20% chance of activating Divine Protection which reduces the damage received by 60%. (Cooldown: 10s)
Heavy Armor Equipment
|Lv. 1: All Defense +30%. The amount of Defense by Heavy Armor Equipment is not affected by effects that cause Defense reduction.
Lv. 2: All Defense +75%. The amount of Defense by Heavy Armor Equipment is not affected by effects that cause Defense reduction.
Lv. 3: All Defense +150%. The amount of Defense by Heavy Armor Equipment is not affected by effects that cause Defense reduction.
Explosive Expert
|Lv. 1: Bomb/grenade Battle Item carrying limit +1.
Lv. 2: Bomb/grenade Battle Item carrying limit +2.
Lv. 3: Bomb/grenade Battle Item carrying limit +3.
Enhanced Shield
|Lv. 1: Become immune to all Status effects while affected by shields, but -90% Shields’ HP and Defensive Stance’s damage absorption amounts. (Not applicable to Battlefield Shield)
Lv. 2: Become immune to all Status effects while affected by shields, but -75% Shields’ HP and Defensive Stance’s damage absorption amounts. (Not applicable to Battlefield Shield)
Lv. 3: Become immune to all Status effects while affected by shields, but -50% Shields’ HP and Defensive Stance’s damage absorption amounts. (Not applicable to Battlefield Shield)
Necromancy
|Lv. 1: Attacks summon temporary soldiers that damage foes. (Cooldown: 75s.)
Lv. 2: Attacks summon temporary soldiers that damage foes. (Cooldown: 30s.)
Lv. 3: Attacks summon temporary soldiers that damage foes. (Cooldown: 15s.)
Preemptive Strike
|Lv. 1: When attacking Challenge or lower monsters with full HP, your attack is a guaranteed crit with +30% Damage.
Lv. 2: When attacking Challenge or lower monsters with full HP, your attack is a guaranteed crit with +80% Damage.
Lv. 3: When attacking Challenge or lower monsters with full HP, your attack is a guaranteed crit with +160% Damage.
Broken Bone
|Lv. 1: Damage to staggered foes +7.5%.
Lv. 2: Damage to staggered foes +20%.
Lv. 3: Damage to staggered foes +40%.
Lightning Fury
|Lv. 1: Attacks have a 60% chance of generating a lightning orb. These lightning orbs can only be generated once every 4s. When 5 orbs are created, they explode and damage surrounding foes.
Lv. 2: Attacks have a 60% chance of generating a lightning orb. These lightning orbs can only be generated once every 2s. When 5 orbs are created, they explode and damage surrounding foes.
Lv. 3: Attacks have a 60% chance of generating a lightning orb. These lightning orbs can only be generated once every 1s. When 5 orbs are created, they explode and damage surrounding foes.
Cursed Doll
|Lv. 1: Atk. power +3%. Healing -25%, natural recovery excluded.
Lv. 2: Atk. power +8%. Healing -25%, natural recovery excluded.
Lv. 3: Atk. power +16%. Healing -25%, natural recovery excluded.
Contender
|Lv. 1: Atk. power +1% for 15s after killing a foe. (Max. 5 stacks)
Lv. 2: Atk. power +1.5% for 25s after killing a foe. (Max. 6 stacks)
Lv. 3: Atk. power +2.5% for 40s after killing a foe. (Max. 7 stacks)
Master of Ambush
|Lv. 1: Damage +5% for successful back attacks.
Lv. 2: Damage +12% for successful back attacks.
Lv. 3: Damage +25% for successful back attacks.
Magick Stream
|Lv. 1: MP Regen up to +10% every 3s while you are not attacked. This effect is temporarily removed when you are attacked. (Cooldown: 10s).
Lv. 2: MP Regen up to +30% every 3s while you are not attacked. This effect is temporarily removed when you are attacked. (Cooldown: 10s).
Lv. 3: MP Regen up to +60% every 3s while you are not attacked. This effect is temporarily removed when you are attacked. (Cooldown: 10s).
Barricade
|Lv. 1: Damage to foes while shielded +3%.
Lv. 2: Damage to foes while shielded +8%.
Lv. 3: Damage to foes while shielded +16%.
Raid Captain
|Lv. 1: Outgoing Damage +10% of basic Move Speed bonus percentage.
Lv. 2: Outgoing Damage +22% of basic Move Speed bonus percentage.
Lv. 3: Outgoing Damage +45% of basic Move Speed bonus percentage.
Awakening
|Lv. 1: Awakening skill cooldown -10%. +1 Maximum use.
Lv. 2: Awakening skill cooldown -25%. +2 Maximum use.
Lv. 3: Awakening skill cooldown -50%. +3 Maximum use.
Master Brawler
|Lv. 1: Head attack Damage +5%.
Lv. 2: Head attack Damage +12%.
Lv. 3: Head attack Damage +25%.
|Mass Gain
|Lv. 1: Attack speed is decreased by 10%, but attack power is increased by 4%.
Lv. 2: Attack speed is decreased by 10%, but attack power is increased by 10%.
Lv. 3: Attack speed is decreased by 10%, but attack power is increased by 18%.
|Propulsion
|Lv. 1: Increases the damage of skills except for basic attacks and awakening by 3% for 5 seconds after using a mobile move.
Lv. 2: Increases the damage of skills except for basic attacks and awakening by 8% for 5 seconds after using a mobile move.
Lv. 3: Increases the damage of skills except for basic attacks and awakening by 16% for 5 seconds after using a mobile move.
|Master of Strikes
|Lv. 1: Increases the damage of attacks that do not correspond to back attack or front attack by 3%. This effect does not apply to Awakenings.
Lv. 2: Increases the damage of attacks that do not correspond to back attack or front attack by 8%. This effect does not apply to Awakenings.
Lv. 3: Increases the damage of attacks that do not correspond to back attack or front attack by 16%. This effect does not apply to Awakenings.
|Adrenaline
|Lv. 1: When using skills other than mobile and basic attacks, attack power increases by 0.3% for 6 seconds (stacks up to 6), and when this effect reaches its maximum stack, critical hit rate increases by an additional 5%. This effect is applied after the skill ends if the cooldown time reduction due to skill cancellation is applied.
Lv. 2: When using skills other than mobile and basic attacks, attack power increases by 0.6% for 6 seconds (stacks up to 6), and when this effect reaches its maximum stack, critical hit rate increases by an additional 10%. This effect is applied after the skill ends if the cooldown time reduction due to skill cancellation is applied.
Lv. 3: When using skills other than mobile and basic attacks, attack power increases by 1% for 6 seconds (stacks up to 6), and when this effect reaches its maximum stack, critical hit rate increases by an additional 15%. This effect is applied after the skill ends if the cooldown time reduction due to skill cancellation is applied.
|Fast Speed
|Lv. 1: Increases holding and casting speed of holding and casting skills by 5% and damage by 4%.
Lv. 2: Increases holding and casting speed of holding and casting skills by 10% and damage by 10%.
Lv. 3: Increases holding and casting speed of holding and casting skills by 20% and damage by 20%.
|Specialist
|Lv. 1: Shield and HP recovery effects used on self and party members increase by 6%, and when the target’s HP is below 50%, this effect increases by an additional 3%.
Lv. 2: Shield and HP recovery effects used on self and party members increase by 14%, and when the target’s HP is below 50%, this effect increases by an additional 7%.
Lv. 3: Shield and HP recovery effects used on self and party members increase by 24%, and when the target’s HP is below 50%, this effect increases by an additional 12%.
|Emergency Rescue
|Lv. 1: Creates a shield of 20% of maximum health for 6 seconds when HP is less than 30% due to being hit. The shield is not destroyed and when the effect ends, 50% of the remaining shield’s HP is recovered. (Activation cooldown 300s).
Lv. 2: Creates a shield of 30% of maximum health for 6 seconds when HP is less than 30% due to being hit. The shield is not destroyed and when the effect ends, 50% of the remaining shield’s HP is recovered. (Activation cooldown 240s).
Lv. 3: Creates a shield of 50% of maximum health for 6 seconds when HP is less than 30% due to being hit. The shield is not destroyed and when the effect ends, 50% of the remaining shield’s HP is recovered. (Activation cooldown 180s).
|Precision Dagger
|Lv. 1: Increases critical hit rate by 4%, but reduces critical damage by 12%.
Lv. 2: Increases critical hit rate by 10%, but reduces critical damage by 12%.
Lv. 3: Increases critical hit rate by 20%, but reduces critical damage by 12%.
Negative Engravings
|Engraving
|Class
|Effect
|Attack Power Decrease
|All Classes
|Lv. 1: Decreases Attack Power by -2%.
Lv. 2: Decreases Attack Power by -4%.
Lv. 3: Decreases Attack Power by -6%.
|Attack Speed Decrease
|All Classes
|Lv. 1: Decreases Attack Speed by -2%.
Lv. 2: Decreases Attack Speed by -4%.
Lv. 3: Decreases Attack Speed by -6%.
|Defense Decrease
|All Classes
|Lv. 1: Reduces Defense by -5%.
Lv. 2: Reduces Defense by -10%.
Lv. 3: Reduces Defense by -15%.
|Speed Decrease
|All Classes
|Lv. 1: Reduces Movement Speed by -2%.
Lv. 2: Reduces Movement Speed by -4%.
Lv. 3: Reduces Movement Speed by -6%.