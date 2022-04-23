All engravings and their effects in Lost Ark

Empower your characters.

Image via Amazon Games

Engravings are special traits that you can equip onto your characters that provide a specific effect. These effects empower your characters, providing buffs for your characters. With such an overwhelming amount of engravings in the game, you might be wondering what each engraving does.

This guide will go over all the engravings in Lost Ark and each respective effect. If you still aren’t sure what engravings are or how to equip them, you can follow this guide here.

Class Engravings

EngravingClassEffect
MayhemBerserkerLv. 1: When hitting a foe during Burst, recover 0.2% Max HP, and the amount that is recovered increases slightly when hitting multiple foes. (The recovery increase and reduction effects are not applied).
Lv. 2: When hitting a foe during Burst, recover 0.35% Max HP, and the amount that is recovered increases slightly when hitting multiple foes. (The recovery increase and reduction effects are not applied).
Lv. 3: When hitting a foe during Burst, recover 0.5% Max HP, and the amount that is recovered increases slightly when hitting multiple foes. (The recovery increase and reduction effects are not applied).

Berserker’s Technique		BerserkerLv. 1: While bursting, Crit Damage +30%. Negates Exhaustion after Burst ends.
Lv. 2: While bursting, Crit Damage +40%. Negates Exhaustion after Burst ends.
Lv. 3: While bursting, Crit Damage +50%. Negates Exhaustion after Burst ends.

Enhanced Weapon		DeadeyeLv. 1: Changing stances enhances your weapon. Crit Rate +20% for 9s.
Lv. 2: Changing stances enhances your weapon. Crit Rate +25% for 9s.
Lv. 3: Changing stances enhances your weapon. Crit Rate +30% for 9s.
PistoleerDeadeyeLv. 1: Damage to foes +20%, but can only use Handgun Stance.
Lv. 2: Damage to foes +30%, but can only use Handgun Stance.
Lv. 3: Damage to foes +40%, but can only use Handgun Stance.

Esoteric Skill Enhancement		WardancerLv. 1: Max number of Elemental Orbs +1. Esoteric skills inflict +8% Damage per Elemental Orb you have.
Lv. 2: Max number of Elemental Orbs +1. Esoteric skills inflict +10% Damage per Elemental Orb you have.
Lv. 3: Max number of Elemental Orbs +1. Esoteric skills inflict +12% Damage per Elemental Orb you have.
First IntentionWardancerLv. 1: Damage to foes +15%, but you can no longer gain Elemental Meter.
Lv. 2: Damage to foes +20%, but you can no longer gain Elemental Meter.
Lv. 3: Damage to foes +25%, but you can no longer gain Elemental Meter.

Ultimate Skill: Taijutsu		ScrapperLv. 1: Natural recovery speed of Stamina Energy +300%. Stamina skill Damage +30%. Shock skill Damage -30%.
Lv. 2: Natural recovery speed of Stamina Energy +450%. Stamina skill Damage +45%. Shock skill Damage -30%.
Lv. 3: Natural recovery speed of Stamina Energy +600%. Stamina skill Damage +60%. Shock skill Damage -30%.

Shock Training		ScrapperLv. 1: Shock skill Damage +10%. 2% of max Shock energy recovered every 1s.
Lv. 2: Shock skill Damage +15%. 3% of max Shock energy recovered every 1s.
Lv. 3: Shock skill Damage +20%. 4% of max Shock energy recovered every 1s.
BarrageArtilleristLv. 1: Killing a foe in Barrage Mod resets the Cooldowns of all Barrage skills.
Lv. 2: Killing a foe in Barrage Mod resets the Cooldowns of all Barrage skills. Bombardment Skill Damage +1%. (Max. 25 stacks)
Lv. 3: Killing a foe in Barrage Mod resets the Cooldowns of all Barrage skills. Bombardment Skill Damage +2%. (Max. 25 stacks)

Firepower Enhancement		ArtilleristLv. 1: Incoming Damage -20%. Crit Rate +(15%, 20%, 25%) depending on the level of the Firepower Buff.
Lv. 2: Incoming Damage -25%. Crit Rate +(20%, 25%, 30%) depending on the level of the Firepower Buff.
Lv. 3: Incoming Damage -30%. Crit Rate +(25%, 30%, 35%) depending on the level of the Firepower Buff.
True CourageBardLv. 1: Serenade of Courage makes outgoing Damage +10% and Crit Rate +10%.
Lv. 2: Serenade of Courage makes outgoing Damage +15% and Crit Rate +10%.
Lv. 3: Serenade of Courage makes outgoing Damage +20% and Crit Rate +10%.

Desperate Salvation		BardLv. 1: When the recovery effect ends, an additional recovery effect is activated, recovering 8% of your Max HP.
Lv. 2: When the recovery effect ends, an additional recovery effect is activated, recovering 16% of your Max HP.
Lv. 3: When the recovery effect ends, an additional recovery effect is activated, recovering 24% of your Max HP.
RefluxSorceressLv. 1: Disables Arcane Rupture, but Damage of skills (except awakening and movement skills) +8% and Cooldown -3%.
Lv. 2: Disables Arcane Rupture, but Damage of skills (except awakening and movement skills) +12% and Cooldown -6%.
Lv. 3: Disables Arcane Rupture, but Damage of skills (except awakening and movement skills) +16% and Cooldown -10%.
IgniterSorceressLv. 1: When Magick Amplification is triggered, normal skills’ Cooldown -50%. During Magick Amplification, Crit Rate +10% and Crit Damage +20%.
Lv. 2: When Magick Amplification is triggered, normal skills’ Cooldown -50%. During Magick Amplification, Crit Rate +17% and Crit Damage +35%.
Lv. 3: When Magick Amplification is triggered, normal skills’ Cooldown -50%. During Magick Amplification, Crit Rate +25% and Crit Damage +50%.
Esoteric FlurryStrikerLv. 1: Esoteric skill damage -15%, but only 1 Elemental Orb is used.
Lv. 2: Esoteric skill damage -8%, but only 1 Elemental Orb is used.
Lv. 3: Only 1 Elemental Orb is used when using Esoteric skill.
DeathblowStrikerLv. 1: Max number of Elemental Orbs +1. Esoteric skills consume all Elemental Orbs and inflict +17% Damage per Elemental Orb consumed.
Lv. 2: Max number of Elemental Orbs +1. Esoteric skills consume all Elemental Orbs and inflict +26% Damage per Elemental Orb consumed.
Lv. 3: Max number of Elemental Orbs +1. Esoteric skills consume all Elemental Orbs and inflict +35% Damage per Elemental Orb consumed.
Time To HuntGunslingerLv. 1: Crit Rate +20% for Handgun and Rifle skills. Unable to use Shotgun Stance.
Lv. 2: Crit Rate +25% for Handgun and Rifle skills. Unable to use Shotgun Stance.
Lv. 3: Crit Rate +30% for Handgun and Rifle skills. Unable to use Shotgun Stance.
PeacemakerGunslingerLv. 1: Atk. Speed in Handgun Stance +8%. Crit Rate in Shotgun Stance +15%. Damage to foes +10% and additional Damage +10% to targets with 50% or lower HP for 9s while in Rifle Stance.
Lv. 2: Atk. Speed in Handgun Stance +12%. Crit Rate in Shotgun Stance +20%. Damage to foes +10% and additional Damage +20% to targets with 50% or lower HP for 9s while in Rifle Stance.
Lv. 3: Atk. Speed in Handgun Stance +16%. Crit Rate in Shotgun Stance +25%. Damage to foes +10% and additional Damage +30% to targets with 50% or lower HP for 9s while in Rifle Stance.
Blessed AuraPaladinLv. 1: With Holy Aura, Damage received -10% and 2% of Max HP restored every 2.5s for all party members.
Lv. 2: With Holy Aura, Damage received -15% and 2% of Max HP restored every 2s for all party members.
Lv. 3: With Holy Aura, Damage received -20% and 2% of Max HP restored every 1.5s for all party members.
JudgmentPaladinLv. 1: Punishment Damage +15%. When Punishment skill hits, Piery Meter gain +100%. Duration of Sacred Executioner +100%.
Lv. 2: Punishment Damage +20%. When Punishment skill hits, Piery Meter gain +100%. Duration of Sacred Executioner +100%.
Lv. 3: Punishment Damage +25%. When Punishment skill hits, Piery Meter gain +100%. Duration of Sacred Executioner +100%.

Demonic Impulse		ShadowhunterLv. 1: The Composure effect does not activate when Demonize ends. Upon Demonize, Demonic Skill Cooldown is reset.
Lv. 2: The Composure effect does not activate when Demonize ends. Upon Demonize, Demonic Skill Cooldown is reset, and Crit Rate +15% while Demonic Mode is active.
Lv. 3: The Composure effect does not activate when Demonize ends. Upon Demonize, Demonic Skill Cooldown is reset, and Crit Rate +30% while Demonic Mode is active.

Perfect Suppression		ShadowhunterLv. 1: Normal Skill Damage +20%. Shadowburst Meter +50% for all Skills. Disables Demonize.
Lv. 2: Normal Skill Damage +25%. Shadowburst Meter +50% for all Skills. Disables Demonize.
Lv. 3: Normal Skill Damage +30%. Shadowburst Meter +50% for all Skills. Disables Demonize.
SurgeDeathbladeLv. 1: Deathblade Surge is cast in the max level of Surge Zero Form, regardless of the number of Death Orbs you have. When Arts is activated and skills other than Basic Attacks and Awakening Skills hit, the Surge Enhancement effect is stacked every 0.4 seconds. (Max 20 stacks). This effect causes Deathblade Surge Damage +7.5%. When Death Trance ends, gain Death Orb Meter for each Surge Enhancement effect you have. (5% each)
Lv. 2: Deathblade Surge is cast in the max level of Surge Zero Form, regardless of the number of Death Orbs you have. When Arts is activated and skills other than Basic Attacks and Awakening Skills hit, the Surge Enhancement effect is stacked every 0.4 seconds. (Max 20 stacks). This effect causes Deathblade Surge Damage +7.5% and  Atk. Power +0.5%. When Death Trance ends, gain Death Orb Meter for each Surge Enhancement effect you have. (5% each)
Lv. 3: Deathblade Surge is cast in the max level of Surge Zero Form, regardless of the number of Death Orbs you have. When Arts is activated and skills other than Basic Attacks and Awakening Skills hit, the Surge Enhancement effect is stacked every 0.4 seconds. (Max 20 stacks). This effect causes Deathblade Surge Damage +7.5% and  Atk. Power +1%. When Death Trance ends, gain Death Orb Meter for each Surge Enhancement effect you have. (5% each)

Remaining Energy		DeathbladeLv. 1: Art does not consume Art Meter for 2s when activated. Atk./Move Speed +6% on Surge. Atk. Power +(8%, 16%, 25%) depending on your Surge level, for 30s.
Lv. 2: Art does not consume Art Meter for 2s when activated. Atk./Move Speed +9% on Surge. Atk. Power +(10%, 20%, 30%) depending on your Surge level, for 30s.
Lv. 3: Art does not consume Art Meter for 2s when activated. Atk./Move Speed +12% on Surge. Atk. Power +(12%, 24%, 36%) depending on your Surge level, for 30s.
Death StrikeSharpshooterLv. 1: When using Last Rush, recover 50% of the remaining Hawk Meter. Hit foe damage taken +20% for 8s.
Lv. 2: When using Last Rush, recover 50% of the remaining Hawk Meter. Hit foe damage taken +30% for 8s.
Lv. 3: When using Last Rush, recover 50% of the remaining Hawk Meter. Hit foe damage taken +40% for 8s.

Loyal Companion		SharpshooterLv. 1: Summons Silverhawk MK-II, allowing Move Speed +4%, Silver Hawk’s Basic AoE Radius +60%, Silverhawk’s Basic Attack Damage +50%, and Silverhawk’s summon duration +30%. On basic attack or Wings of Storm hit, foes get a Mark of Death. Foe incoming damage +4%.
Lv. 2: Summons Silverhawk MK-II, allowing Move Speed +4%, Silver Hawk’s Basic AoE Radius +60%, Silverhawk’s Basic Attack Damage +100%, and Silverhawk’s summon duration +60%. On basic attack or Wings of Storm hit, foes get a Mark of Death. Foe incoming damage +8%.
Lv. 3: Summons Silverhawk MK-II, allowing Move Speed +4%, Silver Hawk’s Basic AoE Radius +60%, Silverhawk’s Basic Attack Damage +150%, and Silverhawk’s summon duration +100%. On basic attack or Wings of Storm hit, foes get a Mark of Death. Foe incoming damage +12%.

Energy Overflow		SoulfistLv. 1: Energy does not go below 1, but the additional Energy recovery effect is not applied during Hype. If Energy is below 30%, Damage +5% to foes.
Lv. 2: Energy does not go below 1, but the additional Energy recovery effect is not applied during Hype. If Energy is below 30%, Damage +10% to foes.
Lv. 3: Energy does not go below 1, but the additional Energy recovery effect is not applied during Hype. If Energy is below 30%, Damage +15% to foes.
Robust SpiritSoulfistLv. 1: When using Hype, enters level 3 immediately, and while in Hype Mode, Energy recovery speed +200%. Damage +15%.
Lv. 2: When using Hype, enters level 3 immediately, and while in Hype Mode, Energy recovery speed +200%. Damage +25%.
Lv. 3: When using Hype, enters level 3 immediately, and while in Hype Mode, Energy recovery speed +200%. Damage +35%.
Lone KnightGunlancerLv. 1: Gunlance skill Crit Rate +5%. Crit Damage +30%. Battlefield Shield cannot be used. Shield Meter consumption during Defensive Stance +100%.
Lv. 2: Gunlance skill Crit Rate +10%. Crit Damage +40%. Battlefield Shield cannot be used. Shield Meter consumption during Defensive Stance +100%.
Lv. 3: Gunlance skill Crit Rate +15%. Crit Damage +50%. Battlefield Shield cannot be used. Shield Meter consumption during Defensive Stance +100%.

Combat Readiness		GunlancerLv. 1: Normal skills Damage +20%. Shield Amount +30% in Defensive Stance. Damage +4% for 10s when hit while in Defensive Stance (stacked up to 3 times, once every 1s).
Lv. 2: Normal skills Damage +20%. Shield Amount +40% in Defensive Stance. Damage +5% for 10s when hit while in Defensive Stance (stacked up to 3 times, once every 1s).
Lv. 3: Normal skills Damage +20%. Shield Amount +50% in Defensive Stance. Damage +6% for 10s when hit while in Defensive Stance (stacked up to 3 times, once every 1s).

Combat Engravings


Disrespect		Lv. 1: Damage to foes with 30% or lower HP +9%.
Lv. 2: Damage to foes with 30% or lower HP +22%.
Lv. 3: Damage to foes with 30% or lower HP +36%.

Spirit Absorption		Lv. 1: Atk./Move Speed +3%.
Lv. 2: Atk./Move Speed +8%.
Lv. 3: Atk./Move Speed +15%.

Ether Enhancement		Lv. 1: Ethers, when obtained, generate additional Ethers with Crit Damage +4%.
Lv. 2: Ethers, when obtained, generate additional Ethers with Crit Damage +12%.
Lv. 3: Ethers, when obtained, generate additional Ethers with Crit Damage +24%.

Stabilized Status		Lv. 1: Damage +3% when your HP is above 80%.
Lv. 2: Damage +8% when your HP is above 80%.
Lv. 3: Damage +16% when your HP is above 80%.

Grudge		Lv. 1: +4% Damage to Boss or higher-ranking foes. +20% Damage from them.
Lv. 2: +10% Damage to Boss or higher-ranking foes. +20% Damage from them.
Lv. 3: +20% Damage to Boss or higher-ranking foes. +20% Damage from them.

Super Charge		Lv. 1: Charge skills’ charging speed +8%. Damage +4%.
Lv. 2: Charge skills’ charging speed +20%. Damage +10%.
Lv. 3: Charge skills’ charging speed +40%. Damage +20%.

Strong Will		Lv. 1: Incoming Damage -5% while Pushed.
Lv. 2: Incoming Damage -15% while Pushed.
Lv. 3: Incoming Damage -30% while Pushed.

Drops of Ether		Lv. 1: Attacks have a chance to create an Ether. (Cooldown: 90s).
Lv. 2: Attacks have a chance to create an Ether. (Cooldown: 40s).
Lv. 3: Attacks have a chance to create an Ether. (Cooldown: 20s).

Crisis Evasion		Lv. 1: When receiving fatal damage, become invincible for 3s, recovering 50% of the damage taken during invincibility as HP. (Cooldown: 15m).
Lv. 2: When receiving fatal damage, become invincible for 3s, recovering 50% of the damage taken during invincibility as HP. (Cooldown: 12m).
Lv. 3: When receiving fatal damage, become invincible for 3s, recovering 50% of the damage taken during invincibility as HP. (Cooldown: 9m).

Keen Blunt Weapon		Lv. 1: +10% Crit Damage but your attacks have a chance to deal -20% damage.
Lv. 2: +25% Crit Damage but your attacks have a chance to deal -20% damage.
Lv. 3: +50% Crit Damage but your attacks have a chance to deal -20% damage.

Vital Point Strike		Lv. 1: Stagger attack effectiveness +6%.
Lv. 2: Stagger attack effectiveness +18%.
Lv. 3: Stagger attack effectiveness +36%.

Increased Max MP		Lv. 1: Max MP +5%.
Lv. 2: Max MP +15%.
Lv. 3: Max MP +30%.

MP Regen		Lv. 1: MP Regen +5%.
Lv. 2: MP Regen +15%.
Lv. 3: MP Regen +30%.

Master of Escape		Lv. 1: Stand-up Action Cooldown -4%.
Lv. 2: Stand-up Action Cooldown -12%.
Lv. 3: Stand-up Action Cooldown -25%.

Fortitude		Lv. 1: Incoming damage is reduced proportional to HP lost. (Max. 5%)
Lv. 2: Incoming damage is reduced proportional to HP lost. (Max. 15%)
Lv. 3: Incoming damage is reduced proportional to HP lost. (Max. 30%)

Crushing Fist		Lv. 1: Ignore 10% of Defense when attacking staggered enemies.
Lv. 2: Ignore 30% of Defense when attacking staggered enemies.
Lv. 3: Ignore 50% of Defense when attacking staggered enemies.

Shield Piercing		Lv. 1: Damage to shields +16%.
Lv. 2: Damage to shields +50%.
Lv. 3: Damage to shields +100%.

Champion’s Tenacity		Lv. 1: Outgoing damage +3% at 50% or lower HP.
Lv. 2: Outgoing damage +8% at 50% or lower HP.
Lv. 3: Outgoing damage +16% at 50% or lower HP.

Divine Protection		Lv. 1: When attacked, there is a 20% chance of activating Divine Protection which reduces the damage received by 60%. (Cooldown: 60s)
Lv. 2: When attacked, there is a 20% chance of activating Divine Protection which reduces the damage received by 60%. (Cooldown: 20s)
Lv. 3: When attacked, there is a 20% chance of activating Divine Protection which reduces the damage received by 60%. (Cooldown: 10s)

Heavy Armor Equipment		Lv. 1: All Defense +30%. The amount of Defense by Heavy Armor Equipment is not affected by effects that cause Defense reduction.
Lv. 2: All Defense +75%. The amount of Defense by Heavy Armor Equipment is not affected by effects that cause Defense reduction.
Lv. 3: All Defense +150%. The amount of Defense by Heavy Armor Equipment is not affected by effects that cause Defense reduction.

Explosive Expert		Lv. 1: Bomb/grenade Battle Item carrying limit +1.
Lv. 2: Bomb/grenade Battle Item carrying limit +2.
Lv. 3: Bomb/grenade Battle Item carrying limit +3.

Enhanced Shield		Lv. 1: Become immune to all Status effects while affected by shields, but -90% Shields’ HP and Defensive Stance’s damage absorption amounts. (Not applicable to Battlefield Shield)
Lv. 2: Become immune to all Status effects while affected by shields, but -75% Shields’ HP and Defensive Stance’s damage absorption amounts. (Not applicable to Battlefield Shield)
Lv. 3: Become immune to all Status effects while affected by shields, but -50% Shields’ HP and Defensive Stance’s damage absorption amounts. (Not applicable to Battlefield Shield)

Necromancy		Lv. 1: Attacks summon temporary soldiers that damage foes. (Cooldown: 75s.)
Lv. 2: Attacks summon temporary soldiers that damage foes. (Cooldown: 30s.)
Lv. 3: Attacks summon temporary soldiers that damage foes. (Cooldown: 15s.)

Preemptive Strike		Lv. 1: When attacking Challenge or lower monsters with full HP, your attack is a guaranteed crit with +30% Damage.
Lv. 2: When attacking Challenge or lower monsters with full HP, your attack is a guaranteed crit with +80% Damage.
Lv. 3: When attacking Challenge or lower monsters with full HP, your attack is a guaranteed crit with +160% Damage.

Broken Bone		Lv. 1: Damage to staggered foes +7.5%.
Lv. 2: Damage to staggered foes +20%.
Lv. 3: Damage to staggered foes +40%.

Lightning Fury		Lv. 1: Attacks have a 60% chance of generating a lightning orb. These lightning orbs can only be generated once every 4s. When 5 orbs are created, they explode and damage surrounding foes.
Lv. 2: Attacks have a 60% chance of generating a lightning orb. These lightning orbs can only be generated once every 2s. When 5 orbs are created, they explode and damage surrounding foes.
Lv. 3: Attacks have a 60% chance of generating a lightning orb. These lightning orbs can only be generated once every 1s. When 5 orbs are created, they explode and damage surrounding foes.

Cursed Doll		Lv. 1: Atk. power +3%. Healing -25%, natural recovery excluded.
Lv. 2: Atk. power +8%. Healing -25%, natural recovery excluded.
Lv. 3: Atk. power +16%. Healing -25%, natural recovery excluded.

Contender		Lv. 1: Atk. power +1% for 15s after killing a foe. (Max. 5 stacks)
Lv. 2: Atk. power +1.5% for 25s after killing a foe. (Max. 6 stacks)
Lv. 3: Atk. power +2.5% for 40s after killing a foe. (Max. 7 stacks)

Master of Ambush		Lv. 1: Damage +5% for successful back attacks.
Lv. 2: Damage +12% for successful back attacks.
Lv. 3: Damage +25% for successful back attacks.

Magick Stream		Lv. 1: MP Regen up to +10% every 3s while you are not attacked. This effect is temporarily removed when you are attacked. (Cooldown: 10s).
Lv. 2: MP Regen up to +30% every 3s while you are not attacked. This effect is temporarily removed when you are attacked. (Cooldown: 10s).
Lv. 3: MP Regen up to +60% every 3s while you are not attacked. This effect is temporarily removed when you are attacked. (Cooldown: 10s).

Barricade		Lv. 1: Damage to foes while shielded +3%.
Lv. 2: Damage to foes while shielded +8%.
Lv. 3: Damage to foes while shielded +16%.

Raid Captain		Lv. 1: Outgoing Damage +10% of basic Move Speed bonus percentage.
Lv. 2: Outgoing Damage +22% of basic Move Speed bonus percentage.
Lv. 3: Outgoing Damage +45% of basic Move Speed bonus percentage.

Awakening		Lv. 1: Awakening skill cooldown -10%. +1  Maximum use.
Lv. 2: Awakening skill cooldown -25%. +2  Maximum use.
Lv. 3: Awakening skill cooldown -50%. +3  Maximum use.

Master Brawler		Lv. 1: Head attack Damage +5%.
Lv. 2: Head attack Damage +12%.
Lv. 3: Head attack Damage +25%.
Mass GainLv. 1: Attack speed is decreased by 10%, but attack power is increased by 4%.
Lv. 2: Attack speed is decreased by 10%, but attack power is increased by 10%.
Lv. 3: Attack speed is decreased by 10%, but attack power is increased by 18%.
PropulsionLv. 1: Increases the damage of skills except for basic attacks and awakening by 3% for 5 seconds after using a mobile move.
Lv. 2: Increases the damage of skills except for basic attacks and awakening by 8% for 5 seconds after using a mobile move.
Lv. 3: Increases the damage of skills except for basic attacks and awakening by 16% for 5 seconds after using a mobile move.
Master of StrikesLv. 1: Increases the damage of attacks that do not correspond to back attack or front attack by 3%. This effect does not apply to Awakenings.
Lv. 2: Increases the damage of attacks that do not correspond to back attack or front attack by 8%. This effect does not apply to Awakenings.
Lv. 3: Increases the damage of attacks that do not correspond to back attack or front attack by 16%. This effect does not apply to Awakenings.
AdrenalineLv. 1: When using skills other than mobile and basic attacks, attack power increases by 0.3% for 6 seconds (stacks up to 6), and when this effect reaches its maximum stack, critical hit rate increases by an additional 5%. This effect is applied after the skill ends if the cooldown time reduction due to skill cancellation is applied.
Lv. 2: When using skills other than mobile and basic attacks, attack power increases by 0.6% for 6 seconds (stacks up to 6), and when this effect reaches its maximum stack, critical hit rate increases by an additional 10%. This effect is applied after the skill ends if the cooldown time reduction due to skill cancellation is applied.
Lv. 3: When using skills other than mobile and basic attacks, attack power increases by 1% for 6 seconds (stacks up to 6), and when this effect reaches its maximum stack, critical hit rate increases by an additional 15%. This effect is applied after the skill ends if the cooldown time reduction due to skill cancellation is applied.
Fast SpeedLv. 1: Increases holding and casting speed of holding and casting skills by 5% and damage by 4%.
Lv. 2: Increases holding and casting speed of holding and casting skills by 10% and damage by 10%.
Lv. 3: Increases holding and casting speed of holding and casting skills by 20% and damage by 20%.
SpecialistLv. 1: Shield and HP recovery effects used on self and party members increase by 6%, and when the target’s HP is below 50%, this effect increases by an additional 3%.
Lv. 2: Shield and HP recovery effects used on self and party members increase by 14%, and when the target’s HP is below 50%, this effect increases by an additional 7%.
Lv. 3: Shield and HP recovery effects used on self and party members increase by 24%, and when the target’s HP is below 50%, this effect increases by an additional 12%.
Emergency RescueLv. 1: Creates a shield of 20% of maximum health for 6 seconds when HP is less than 30% due to being hit. The shield is not destroyed and when the effect ends, 50% of the remaining shield’s HP is recovered. (Activation cooldown 300s).
Lv. 2: Creates a shield of 30% of maximum health for 6 seconds when HP is less than 30% due to being hit. The shield is not destroyed and when the effect ends, 50% of the remaining shield’s HP is recovered. (Activation cooldown 240s).
Lv. 3: Creates a shield of 50% of maximum health for 6 seconds when HP is less than 30% due to being hit. The shield is not destroyed and when the effect ends, 50% of the remaining shield’s HP is recovered. (Activation cooldown 180s).
Precision DaggerLv. 1: Increases critical hit rate by 4%, but reduces critical damage by 12%.
Lv. 2: Increases critical hit rate by 10%, but reduces critical damage by 12%.
Lv. 3: Increases critical hit rate by 20%, but reduces critical damage by 12%.

Negative Engravings

EngravingClassEffect
Attack Power DecreaseAll ClassesLv. 1: Decreases Attack Power by -2%.
Lv. 2: Decreases Attack Power by -4%.
Lv. 3: Decreases Attack Power by -6%.
Attack Speed DecreaseAll ClassesLv. 1: Decreases Attack Speed by -2%.
Lv. 2: Decreases Attack Speed by -4%.
Lv. 3: Decreases Attack Speed by -6%.
Defense DecreaseAll ClassesLv. 1: Reduces Defense by -5%.
Lv. 2: Reduces Defense by -10%.
Lv. 3: Reduces Defense by -15%.
Speed DecreaseAll ClassesLv. 1: Reduces Movement Speed by -2%.
Lv. 2: Reduces Movement Speed by -4%.
Lv. 3: Reduces Movement Speed by -6%.

© 2022, DoubleXP. All rights reserved