All Exotic weapon locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Surprisingly enough, there aren’t as many Exotic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 as there were in recent seasons. This makes the weapon type extremely tough to find, but doing so certainly pays off, considering they are stronger than most guns found in chests or as ground loot. Additionally, you’ll want to make sure to have plenty of gold on hand, as each one currently available can only be bought by NPCs around the map. Here’s where to find each Exotic weapon and how much they’ll be costing you.

Every Exotic weapon location

There are currently just five Exotics on the island, each sold by different NPCs. Similar to last season, players can expect to pay 400 Gold for Exotic pistols, while shotguns and snipers go for a steeper 600 Gold. Additionally, the latest season has also unvaulted the beloved Chug Cannon, a bulky machine that heals you or any teammate and even regenerates its own ammo. You can find all Exotic weapons listed and detailed below.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

1. Chug Cannon : The returning Chug Cannon is sold by Kyle in a warehouse on the east side of Logjam Lumberyard for 600 Gold.

: The returning Chug Cannon is sold by Kyle in a warehouse on the east side of Logjam Lumberyard for 600 Gold. 2. Shadow Tracer : This special pistol is offered by Sunbird for 400 Gold at The Temple landmark, a location northeast of The Daily Bugle.

: This special pistol is offered by Sunbird for 400 Gold at The Temple landmark, a location northeast of The Daily Bugle. 3. Marksman Six Shooter : Cuddle Team Leader sells the Marksman Six Shooter for 400 Gold and is located on a platform set on the north side of Rave Cave’s mountain.

: Cuddle Team Leader sells the Marksman Six Shooter for 400 Gold and is located on a platform set on the north side of Rave Cave’s mountain. 4. Boom Sniper Rifle : The sniper can be purchased from The Visitor NPC at the Launchpad island landmark for 600 Gold.

: The sniper can be purchased from The Visitor NPC at the Launchpad island landmark for 600 Gold. 5. The Dub: The Exotic Dub shotgun can be bought from either Ludwig, Jonesy The First, or Mullet Marauder at The Joneses for 600 Gold. Ludwig is located in a home on the south end of The Joneses, while both Mullet Marauder and Jonesy The First can be discovered at the center of the POI.

Aside from Exotics, Chapter 3 Season 3 also delivers three brand new weapons, including the impressive Two-Shot Shotgun. These can be discovered by opening chests or as ground loot. If that sounds too time consuming, players can also try their luck planting Reality Seeds, an item that even has the potential to gift Legendary and Mythic weapons.