All Focus Tree abilities in Warframe

Warframe’s Angels of the Zariman update introduced a massive chance to the Focus Trees in the game. Focus Trees are a selection of schools that contain different abilities. Players can earn Focus during missions, and use those points to level up the skill trees. You can find the full details of each of the new skill trees below.

Madurai

The Madurai way follows the path of Engage the Enemy. Speed and savagery characterized the Madurai school.

Madurai’s abilities focus on granting that offensive edge in combat with a combination of Damage increases, weapon efficiency, and Speed enhancements to attack your foes.

6 new Focus abilities. POWER TRANSFER (Passive) 100% Amp Critical Damage for 20s on switching to Operator. 50% Casting Speed on switching to Warframe. VOID FUEL 40% Weapon Efficiency for Operator and Warframe while Void Strike is active. CHAINED SLING 50% Energy Efficiency on Consecutive Void Slings. SLING STRENGTH Switching to Warframe after a Chained Sling adds 40% Ability Strength for 20s. CONTAMINATION WAVE (Second Ability input) Second Ability emits a Void wave lasting 2s that drenches enemies with Void Contamination making them 50% more vulnerable to Operator Damage for 20s. Added a mark FX similar to Ash’s Bladestorm for Contamination Wave. Each contamination level will display its own marker above enemies. DISTILLED CONTAMINATION Killing an enemy affected by Contamination Wave makes all affected enemies 25% more vulnerable, while also making the effect last 10s longer. Maximum 4 stacks.

Eternal Gaze and Inner Gaze remain unchanged.

Reworked Void Strike: It is now the First Ability input. First Ability consumes all Operator energy to increase damage for 8s. Deal 10% additional damage for every percentage of Operator energy consumed. 40s cooldown. eg. 100% of Energy consumed is 1000% damage. Why: Old Void Strike’s long charge up time didn’t provide an ideal gameplay experience within the fast paced environment. Players found themselves sitting in Void Mode waiting for the Damage bonus to build up. Now Void Strike no longer needs Void Mode and has instant damage on input. Additionally, Void Strike is Duration based now instead of per shot, meaning damage gets applied to all pellets of a shotgun for instance.

Tweaked Phoenix Talons: Physical Damage and Operator Damage increased by 30%. Why: Adding the additional Operator Damage allows for benefits for both Warframe and Operator in the name of synergy.





Unairu

The Unairu push themselves to Outlast The Enemy. Those who mastered the Unairu school are granted enhanced damage resistance and damage reflection.

Unairu’s main pillar aims to make Unairu a proper tank Focus School with increased Armor, and opportunities for increased immunity and survivability.

8 new Focus Abilities. POISE Gain immunity to slow, stagger, and knockdown effects for 40s after Transferring between Operator or Warframe. LAST GASP (Passive, Way-Bound) Revive your Warframe by Transferring to Operator and killing enemies before the Revive Meter drains, 15s. Each kill filles the Revive Meter by 30%. VENGEANCE (Passive, Way-Bound) During Last Gasp, Operator Damage is increased by 100% plus an additional 25% per second. MAGNETIC FLARE (First Ability input) Use First Ability to create a 8m radius field that lasts for 30s and disables the shields of any enemy that enters it. CAUSTIC STRIKE (Second Ability input) Second Ability launches an energy bomb that explodes with a 8m radius, stripping 100% of enemy armor. Tap Second Ability again to detonate in-flight. MAGNETIC BOOST Void Sling out of a Magnetic Flare to refresh its duration and increase its radius by 100%. REINFORCED RETURN Warframe is invulnerable for 4s after Operator is downed. Tap X as Operator falls to bring the Warframe to the Operator’s location. STATIC PURGE 100% chance to clear Transference Static on kill while Reinforced Return is active.

Reworked Unairu Wisp: 100% chance to summon an Unairu Wisp for each enemy hit by Sundering Dissipation that will seek out the nearest ally within Affinity Range and increase their Operator damage by 100% for 20 secs. Why: Its new coexistence alongside another Focus ability unifies the 2 together to add another layer that benefits both Warframe and Operator. It also removes having to pick up the Unairu Wisp manually, and will instead find you within Affinity Range.

Tweaked Stone Skin: Increases Armor for Warframe and Operator by 200. Why: Adding the additional Operator Armor allows for benefits for both Warframe and Operator in the name of synergy.



Zenurik

The Zenurik believed the clearest path to victory was to Dominate the Enemy. Those who master the Zenurik school believe that sheer strength could erase any resistance.

Rest assured the core of Energizing Dash remains as-is with some slight updates. Our goal is to bring other Focus Schools up to the level of Zenurik while still maintaining the School’s tactical benefits.

6 new Focus Abilities: HARDENED WELLSPRING (First Ability input) Tap First Ability inside a Wellspring to increase its size, boost its duration by 20s, and grant 20% Ability Strength to those inside. Wellspring is the new name for (the relatively unchanged) Energizing Dash, which you can read about further below. TEMPORAL DRAG (Second Ability input) Second Ability emits a radial burst slowing any enemy it touches by 80% for 10s. TEMPORAL SHOT (Passive) Precision head shot damage increased by 100% on enemies afflicted with Temporal Drag. DISARMING SLING Slinging through enemies has a 50% chance to disarm them. NO QUARTER Killing a disarmed enemy increases Operator energy regen rate by 10% for 10s. 4 Max Stacks. INNER MIGHT (Passive) Allows Abilities to be cast without using Energy or Shields but requires 60s to recharge.

Void Flow, Void Siphon, and Energy Pulse remain unchanged.

Energizing Dash is now Wellspring with the slight change of being a direct input Ability (First Ability input) as opposed to a Void Dash. This also affects Necramechs.



Naramon

The Naramon discipline focuses on Knowing The Enemy. They believed that to truly understand a foe would confer the greatest advantage upon a warrior.

True to its focus in the art of assault, Naramon continues to heavily lean towards a Melee support role with speed and distance enhancements.

7 new Focus Abilities. OPENING SLAM Performing a Slam as Operator switches to Warframe and grants double Combo gain for 20s. AMP SPIKE Transfer to Operator with 8x Combo Multiplier to increase Amp Damage by 100% for 40s. VOID LEVITATION (First Ability input) First Ability creates a 6m wide shockwave lasting 4s, that inflicts Lift Status on all enemies it touches. LETHAL LEVITATION Additional 50% Damage per Lifted enemy attacked by Operator. Lasts for 60s, stacks up to 4x. SLING STUN (Second Ability input) Second Ability increases the width of the next Void Sling by 100% and enemies hit are vulnerable to Finishers, taking 30% more finisher damage. KILLER’S RUSH Initiating a finisher as Operator switches to Warframe, increasing melee Critical chance by 50% for 40s. FAR SLING (Passive) Increases maximum Void Sling distance by 30%.

Mind Step remains unchanged.

Power Spike and Affinity Spike have switched places so that Power Spike is now the starting node. Slight increase to Melee Affinity gained from Affinity Spike.





Vazarin

The Vazarin are trained to Counter The Enemy. Those who mastered the Vazarin school maintain constant awareness in order to defend against all aggression.

The Vazarin Focus School aims to now be a proper support School in both life and death.