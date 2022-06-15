All Fortune’s Keep map POIs and locations in Call of Duty: Warzone

As beloved as Rebirth Island is in Call of Duty: Warzone, Season Four of the battle royale will be shaking it up with a brand new Rebirth map known as Fortune’s Keep. Its shape does seem awfully similar to its predecessor, but it brings along a dozen never-before-seen locations. These points of interest include a full-sized town with countless buildings, a mansion that takes up almost a third of the map, and a few caves that rest not far from its mainland. Here’s every POI and named location included in Fortune’s Keep.

Every named location on the Fortune’s Keep Rebirth map

There are several differences to note when comparing Fortune’s Keep to the former Rebirth Island. For one, it appears players will finally be able to swim off the main island, as the new map includes multiple smaller land masses within its parameters. Additionally, as Rebirth Island revolved around its Prison POI, Fortune’s Keep layout ensures the center is mostly empty while holding massive POIs Town and Keep near its coasts. The map also certainly favors close-range combat, but Winery and Lighthouse are said to bring back watchtowers Rebirth Island snipers have come to know and love. You can find the fully revealed map and its locations listed below.

Image via Raven Software

Town

Overlook

Graveyard

Terraces

Gatehouse

Keep

Grotto

Smuggler’s Cove

Lighthouse

Winery

Bay

Camp

Aside from POIs, the map’s reveal trailer has shown that players will once again be able to ride in helicopters, ATVs, and trucks. This footage also teases that gunners visiting the Keep POI can utilize one of 20 cannons outside of its mansion. Though, the incoming map isn’t the only major addition to Warzone in recent months. A recent Season Three update has provided players with the unique Champion of Caldera, a 150-player mode with a circle that never stops closing in.