All Freakshow Fire clue locations in The Quarry

As you explore the campground in The Quarry, you’ll come across a variety of clues. One category of clues is the Freakshow Fire, which helps you piece together the events that happened at the traveling circus, Harum Scarum, six years before the events of the game. There are nine total clues about the “freakshow” to find, so read on to learn where they’re all found.

Harum Scarum Poster – Prologue

Just after Laura leaves Max at the car, you’ll pass by a tree. The poster is pinned to it.

Escapology Trunk – Prologue

Right after the tree is a fork in the road. Make a left to find the trunk at the end of path.

Broken Cage – Prologue

After the fork comes a second one. Take the right path this time. You’ll spot the cage as you follow it, and you can examine it when you get close.

Newspaper Headline Scrap – Chapter 1

In Chapter 1, you’ll have a choice to help Emma break into a cabin. Agree to help, then check between the two bunks on the left side of the frame to find this on the ground.

Damaged Memorabilia – Chapter 2

Once in control of Emma in the camp store, check behind the very first shelf directly in front of you.

North Kill Gazette – Chapter 3

This is on a bench at the boat house. When you start controlling Jacob, head forward and bear left from the dock to see it.

Charred Sheriff’s Badge – Chapter 7

When Laura can freely move around the police station, head to the second floor. Enter the second door and look to your right. Check atop the cardboard box you see to find this.

Discarded Signage – Chapter 9

Found in the second half of the scrapyard with Dylan. After going through the gate, the path splits. Continue straight ahead and take the first set of stairs you see. Continue in the same direction across the shipping container to take another set of stairs back down. Pull a U turn to the left to find this — look for the green amongst the scrap to spot it.

Ticket Stub – Chapter 10

This is found in Chapter 10, but note that you’ll need to do certain actions in Chapter 5 first. When Kaitlyn is hiding from the hunter (Bobby, pictured above) in the lodge, you need to complete the first quick time event and then fail the second one. You’ll then have the opportunity to fire the gun — shoot the table that the hunter picks up.

Now you’re set for later. When you return to the lodge in Chapter 10, you can freely move about in the area where you did the quick time event before. Check the picture frame on the floor to collect the ticket stub.